Here is a List of the Countries Eliminated from the 2022 World Cup

All 32 teams participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knew one truth entering Qatar: After 13 days of Group play competition only 16 teams would remain in the field. It's a painful yet fair truth. Two teams from each of the eight groups must go home and the bracket whittled down before the tournament can go on.
Uruguay Looks to Upset Ghana in Group H Finale: Here's How to Watch, Stream

The group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup are coming to a close. There is a lot riding on the line for Group H’s Uruguay-Ghana showdown with each team looking for a win to have any hope of qualifying for the knockout stage. Uruguay enters the matchup with...
Camel pageant among attractions on World Cup sidelines

ASH-SHHANIYA, Qatar (AP) — Like all good pageant contestants, Nazaa’a displayed not only dazzling beauty but also poise and grace. She batted her eyelashes and flashed a toothy smile for the television cameras at the Mzayen World Cup, a pageant held in the Qatari desert about 15 miles (25 kilometers) away from Doha and soccer’s World […]
Switzerland Equalizes Score in First Half of Group G Finale

Switzerland wasted no time in Friday’s Group G finale against Serbia. In the 19th minute, Xherdan Shaqiri put La Nati on the board with the first goal of the game. In a great effort down the field and impressive passing within the box, Switzerland’s Ricardo Rodriguez flicked it over to Djibril Sow, who took his time and passed to Shaqiri for a dart straight into the goal past Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.
History Being Made During Germany-Costa Rica Group E Finale

History is being made in Qatar on Thursday, Dec. 1 during Germany and Costa Rica’s Group E finale at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This fixture will not only be a determinant of who will advance to the round of 16, but it will also be run entirely by female referees – which is something we have never seen before.
Mexico Falls Short on Goal Differential Vs. Saudi Arabia, Eliminated From World Cup

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Mexico has been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Despite goals from Henry Martín and Luis Chávez, Mexico fell short based on goal differential with a 2-1 win...
Henry Martín, Luis Chávez End Mexico's Goal Drought Vs. Saudi Arabia

Mexico is finally on the board. Henry Martín's 47th-minute goal gave Mexico a pivotal 1-0 lead over Saudi Arabia in its Group C finale of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. Cesar Montes got the heel flick that Martín got to first and put into the net to...
Canelo Álvarez Apologizes to Lionel Messi for ‘Out of Place' Comments

Canelo Álvarez has apologized to Lionel Messi following a situation that went viral in Argentina’s locker room after its win against Mexico on Saturday. After Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 in a pivotal Group C matchup, Messi was seen in the Argentine locker room taking off his cleats that simultaneously moved a Mexican national team jersey on the floor with his foot.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr Linked Together in High Profile Soccer Rumor

In an attempt to bring the World Cup back to the Middle East in 2030, Saudi Arabian-based Al-Nassr has reportedly submitted a lucrative bid to sign free agent soccer phenom Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo, 37, recently agreed to a mutual departure from Manchester United and is expected to wait until after...
England's Harry Kane Ties David Beckham Assists at 2002 World Cup

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Harry Kane became the first English player to assist three goals at a single World Cup since David Beckham in 2002, who also had three. The historic milestone by...

