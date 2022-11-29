Read full article on original website
‘Several Million’ Dollars in Ancient Gold Coins Were Just Stolen From a German Museum
Nearly 500 Celtic coins were stolen from a German museum, and the thieves made it out in less than 10 minutes without setting off any alarms. On Tuesday, a collection of ancient gold coins worth millions of dollars were taken from a museum in Manching, according to The Guardian. Employees first noticed that a glass display cabinet had been smashed and then quickly realized that a hoard of coins had been looted. The treasure itself dates back to the third century BC and was first discovered during an archeological dig in 1999. Local Bavarian police are now on the hunt for the thieves....
Homeowners found $137 million Caravaggio oil painting in their attic depicting Judith beheading Holofernes
The 400-year-old painting had been in the attic for at least 150 years. Judith Beheading Holofernes, Caravaggio, Public Domain (circa 1598-1599) **Information in this article was sourced from educational and accredited news websites, which are cited within the story**
BBC
Biker club killing Plymouth: Three men convicted
Three biker club members have been convicted of killing a member of a rival group. Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, ploughed into and killed David Crawford who was on his motorbike in Plymouth in May. Chad Brading, 36, and Thomas Pawley, 32, were in a nearby car and were working...
Jesus treated women with respect, and so should the church
What an excellent article by Rev Martine Oborne, and I wish her luck as chair of Women and the Church (Where is discrimination against women still allowed in the UK? The church, 11 November). At least the Church of England does have female priests/bishops, though their progress may be restricted. The Catholic church is still to make progress in this area. Jesus treated women with respect, and no one had a more important role than his mother. Women were among his followers, financially supporting and providing for him.
BBC
A428 Dig: Evidence of Iron Age feast discovered
Archaeologists have found evidence of a feast dating back more than 2,000 years at a site of a road improvement scheme. Excavations found pottery and animal bones pointing to evidence of a communal area for feasts as part of the proposed work on the A428 between the Black Cat roundabout in Bedfordshire and Caxton Gibbet in Cambridgeshire.
BBC
Newborn baby's body found at Waterbeach recycling centre
The body of a newborn baby boy has been found at a recycling centre, police have said. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to the site on Ely Road in Waterbeach at midday on Tuesday shortly after the discovery. Det Supt John Massey said it was an "incredibly sad and...
Coin study reveals Roman emperor long thought to be fake was most likely real
A Roman emperor, long thought to have been invented by forgers, was found by a coin study to have likely been real.
Nottingham Castle’s Storied Art Collection Could Be in Jeopardy After Sudden Closure
On Monday, Nottingham Castle, a popular cultural destination in England that dates back to the 11th century, announced that it would be closed until further notice, shocking many and leaving its future in question. The castle’s website has been replaced with a message to visitors: “We are saddened to announce that Nottingham Castle Trust has begun the process of appointing liquidators and the Castle grounds and exhibitions will remain closed to all visitors until further notice.” Hanging in the balance is the fate of the castle’s storied art collection, which includes a range of works, from historic decorative objects to recent pieces...
BBC
Waltham Forest Town Hall evacuated over suspected WW2 ordnance
A town hall has been evacuated after suspected World War Two ordnance was reported to police in east London. Officers were called the headquarters of Waltham Forest Council in Forest Road at 12:50 GMT. Waltham Forest Town Hall, Assembly Hall, Fellowship Square and the road outside have been closed while...
BBC
Megan Newborough: Killer tells jury why he cut girlfriend's throat
A man has told a jury he cut his girlfriend's throat after he strangled her because he thought people would "be cross" at him. Ross McCullum is accused of murdering Megan Newborough, 23, after inviting her to his home when his parents were out. The 30-year-old has admitted to Ms...
BBC
Musician David Leadbetter dies in crash
The family of a popular musician who died after being involved in a three-car crash have paid tribute to him. David Leadbetter, 64, found fame in South Africa and died in hospital after a crash near Bath in Somerset on 24 November. The guitarist's wife Michelle said she had lost...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Wait for Me, Daddy: The True Story Behind the Iconic World War II Photo
The Wait for Me, Daddy photograph became one of the most famous images to come out of Canada during the Second World War. A seemingly heart-felt image of a young boy running to his soldier father as he prepares for his deployment overseas, the story behind the photo is much more complicated.
BBC
Great Yarmouth boy racers face noise-detecting camera crackdown
Boy racers revving engines and using illegal exhausts at a seaside resort are to be targeted in a crackdown that uses new noise detection cameras. The clampdown is part of a £300,000 trial, which starts in Great Yarmouth on Thursday, following phases in South Gloucestershire and West Yorkshire. Cameras...
BBC
Perth church bells ring out for Christmas carols collection
The UK's largest collection of church bells, housed in St John's Kirk in Perth, have been recorded for a new selection of Christmas carols. St John's Kirk has 63 bells, including the Ave Maria which was cast in the early 1300s. The bells are played on a carillon, a pitched...
NME
Neighbours who made made complaint against Manchester’s Night & Day speak out in court
The partner of the man whose noise complaint against Manchester’s Night & Day venue is posing a threat to its closure has told a court that he’s become a “recluse”. Claiming that he’s also lost 30kg due to stress, the partner added that press attention on them had left them feeling “uncomfortable” and comments about the pair on social media were “threatening”.
BBC
Repeat rapist handed life sentence for Selly Oak attack
A convicted rapist has been jailed again for dragging a young woman into an empty property and raping her. When Luke Sargent struck in Selly Oak, Birmingham, earlier this year, he had already served a prison sentence for raping a 15-year-old girl on Christmas Day in 2011. He was given...
BBC
Pen Pych mountain: Teenager fell to his death posing for photo
A student was killed after falling from a mountain while posing for photos on a ledge, an inquest heard. Fynley Jones was walking with school friends when they stopped for pictures at the top of 1,400ft (427m) Pen Pych mountain, Rhondda Cynon Taf, last May. The 18-year-old, from Pentre, Rhondda...
BBC
Brighton Marathon: Council issues licence to London event organisers
Organisers of the London Marathon are set to take over the Brighton race after the company that runs it hit serious financial difficulties. A "plan" agreed by the local council is for a three-year deal initially, with an option of an extra two. Councillor Martin Osbourne said he was sure...
BBC
Shoreham air crash: Coroner apologises for delay to inquest
A coroner has apologised to the families of 11 men who were killed in the Shoreham Airshow tragedy for their seven-year wait for answers. West Sussex senior coroner Penelope Schofield expressed her "deepest regret" that the ordeal endured by relatives of those who died had been "added to" by delays to the inquest.
