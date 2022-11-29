ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

Vermont Agency of Education reaches settlement with religious schools

The Alliance Defending Freedom, a national Christian advocacy group that represented parents in two lawsuits against the state, declared victory after the agreement was filed in court. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Agency of Education reaches settlement with religious schools.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy