ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Morrison Bridge turns orange, effort to end violence against women

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Morrison Bridge joined landmarks around the world by lighting up orange for awareness of ending violence against women.

Monday is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Zonta Clubs of Oregon and Washington set up the lights to highlight the fact that over one-third of women worldwide have experienced either physical or sexual violence.

Zonta International said it has given more than $30 million since 1999 to support women’s health and prevent gender-based violence in 66 countries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t6T3j_0jQjFuUG00
The Morrison Bridge joined landmarks around the world by lighting up orange for awareness of ending violence against women, November 28, 2022 (KOIN)

Other landmarks that lit orange Monday included Niagara Falls, the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Sydney Opera House.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWEEK

Legal Settlement Forces Portland Police to Stop Using “Flash-Bangs”

The city of Portland has settled a 2-year-old lawsuit filed by activists accusing the Portland Police Bureau of using indiscriminate force against protesters. The city will pay $50,000 to each of the five people named in the lawsuit. It will also decommission the bureau’s “rubber ball distraction devices,” the “flash-bang” grenades used by police to control crowds during the summer 2020 protests following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Council Funds Plan That Will Create More Homelessness, Murder Rates Rise Following Mayor's Fixes, and RIP Christine McVie

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! If you're already...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Where did stolen catalytic converters trafficked by a Portland-area crime ring end up?

In August, Beaverton police arrested the alleged leader of a crime ring they say trafficked more than 44,000 stolen catalytic converters since January 2021 — the street value of which is estimated to be over $22 million. Police said at the time that the Portland-area crime ring stretched as far as New York, but offered few details about the alleged ringleader or where the stolen parts ended up.
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

'Highly potent' fentanyl has reached Newberg, police warn

Statewide overdose deaths increased 600% between 2019 and 2021 as drug becomes more available The illicit fentanyl scourge has reached Newberg's streets. The Newberg-Dundee Police Department reported on social media in early November that officers have started to encounter the synthetic opioid in local public spaces. While fentanyl has been in circulation since the 1960s, police said it only just arrived in Newberg a few months ago, due to its recent surge in the illicit drug market. Highly potent, it is commonly found in counterfeit pill form, the department's Facebook post said. "(Fentanyl) is very dangerous, particularly for...
NEWBERG, OR
psuvanguard.com

New houseless measures dehumanize in the name of compassion

Not much is more politicized than the rising number of people who are experiencing houselessness—particularly those who are considered unsheltered and living in tents. In the latest tri-county Point in Time Count, conducted on Jan. 26, a total of 6,633 people experiencing houselessness were counted in Clackamas, Washington and Multnomah Counties.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Nearly 1,700 Homeless Now Have Homes, Wheeler Still Wants Internment Camps, and Arizona Republicans Refuse to Certify Election

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! If you love...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Business Owners Decry Crime in Portland

Dozens of business owners say they can’t cope with the constant crime and attacks on their workers and stores, on Portland’s Central Eastside. For 90 minutes Tuesday night, they vented about break-ins, drugs, guns, assaults, and explosions. Kim Malek, a co founder and CEO of Salt and Straw...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

47K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy