Morrison Bridge turns orange, effort to end violence against women

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Morrison Bridge joined landmarks around the world by lighting up orange for awareness of ending violence against women.

Monday is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Zonta Clubs of Oregon and Washington set up the lights to highlight the fact that over one-third of women worldwide have experienced either physical or sexual violence.

Zonta International said it has given more than $30 million since 1999 to support women’s health and prevent gender-based violence in 66 countries.

Other landmarks that lit orange Monday included Niagara Falls, the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Sydney Opera House.

