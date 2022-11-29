Read full article on original website
Related
Sallie B. Howard students present seasonal shows
Sallie B. Howard School of Arts and Science will feature its students in two December productions. “The Nutcracker Ballet” will be presented at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the school. The public is invited to attend the ballet classic featuring Clara and the Nutcracker Prince. Tickets are $5. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, music and theater majors will present their […] The post Sallie B. Howard students present seasonal shows first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
Comments / 0