Read full article on original website
Related
Grizzlies frustrated, two ejected in loss to Timberwolves
The Grizzlies’ 27 turnovers were the most by the team since Nov. 3, 2007. Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks were ejected in the loss. Related story: Box score: Timberwolves 109, Grizzlies 101
LeBron James reacts to former Lakers teammate Ivica Zubac nearly dropping a 30-30 game
LeBron James’ debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t go as planned. James missed considerable time due to a groin injury, and the Lakers, in desperation mode to bolster the team’s shooting, traded away promising third-year center Ivica Zubac (along with Michael Beasley) in exchange for Mike Muscala.
Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
FOX Sports
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
Porterville Recorder
Utah 125, L.A. Clippers 112
Percentages: FG .398, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Batum 2-3, Jackson 2-6, Covington 2-7, Boston Jr. 1-2, Mann 1-2, Morris Sr. 1-2, Coffey 1-3, Wall 0-5). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Morris Sr. 2, Batum, Coffey, Wall, Zubac). Turnovers: 10 (Jackson 2, Wall 2, Zubac...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 10 INDIANA 77, NO. 18 NORTH CAROLINA 65
Percentages: FG .339, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Love 2-7, Davis 1-2, Dunn 1-2, Nance 1-7). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bacot, Dunn, Nance). Turnovers: 9 (Davis 3, Love 2, Nance 2, Bacot, Trimble). Steals: 4 (P.Johnson 2, Davis, Nance). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. INDIANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
SkySports
New York Knicks' Julius Randle praised by coach Tom Thibodeau following birthday heroics
Julius Randle scored a season-high 36 points on his 28th birthday, helping the New York Knicks extend their win streak with a blistering 140-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons. "He was super aggressive early, and he got into a great rhythm," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "He always does a...
Porterville Recorder
RIDER 88, MONMOUTH 62
MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .351, FT .552. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Ruth 2-4, Holmstrom 2-5, Ball 1-1, Collins 1-5, Allen 0-1, Vuga 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Foster). Turnovers: 12 (Ruth 3, Allen 2, Collins 2, Vuga 2, Doyle, Foster, Sandhu). Steals: 7 (Ruth 3,...
Porterville Recorder
DEPAUL 103, SAMFORD 98, OT
Percentages: FG .453, FT .690. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (N.Johnson 3-4, Campbell 2-6, Parham 2-7, Achor 1-1, Rillie 1-2, Dye 1-3, Glover 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Staton-McCray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Achor). Turnovers: 10 (Parham 4, Campbell 2, N.Johnson 2, Rillie 2). Steals: 8 (Campbell...
Porterville Recorder
GARDNER-WEBB 71, WESTERN CAROLINA 55
Percentages: FG .482, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Selden 2-6, Stieber 1-2, Soumaoro 1-4, Aldridge 0-2, Nicholas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Robinson 2, Nicholas). Turnovers: 7 (Nicholas 2, Aldridge, Reid, Robinson, Selden, Stieber). Steals: 4 (Stieber 2, Badmus, Reid). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
SAINT JOSEPH'S 85, PENN 80, OT
Percentages: FG .446, FT .640. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Klaczek 4-8, Reynolds 4-11, Bleechmore 1-1, Fleming 1-1, Brown 1-5, Winborne 0-1, Greer 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown, Klaczek, Obinna, Reynolds). Turnovers: 10 (Greer 5, Bleechmore, Coleman, Fleming, Obinna, Reynolds). Steals: 9 (Greer 4, Bleechmore...
Lakers News: LeBron James Happy With Recent Play Of Anthony Davis
Or so says Anthony Davis, at least.
Porterville Recorder
UNC WILMINGTON 60, COASTAL CAROLINA 58
Percentages: FG .386, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Harvey 4-5, White 2-4, Harden-Hayes 2-5, Newby 2-6, Farrar 1-1, Van Der Heijden 1-2, Hodge 0-1, Kelly 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Ross 0-1, Thomas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Harden-Hayes, Kelly, White). Turnovers: 14 (White 4, Harden-Hayes...
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 53, HAWAI'I 51
Percentages: FG .317, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-28, .143 (Abdul-Mateen 3-4, Brewer 1-3, Ka.Williams 0-1, Vasic 0-1, Roberts 0-2, T.Lewis 0-2, Peavy 0-3, Demonia 0-6, Romer Rosario 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Brewer, Romer Rosario). Turnovers: 12 (Abdul-Mateen 2, Ka.Williams 2, Roberts 2, Brewer, Demonia,...
Porterville Recorder
ABILENE CHRISTIAN 93, NORTH AMERICAN 46
Percentages: FG .250, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 2-7, .286 (Brown 1-2, Kizzie 1-3, Flores 0-1, McCammon 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Kizzie). Turnovers: 9 (Flores 5, Kizzie 4). Steals: 1 (McCammon). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. ABILENE CHRISTIANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Steele192-100-41-5105. Allen203-910-113-60217. Cameron213-73-37-113110. Daniels214-40-00-0209. Madden261-34-40-2427. Jackson204-90-02-43011. Dibba162-60-01-3234. Simmons144-60-00-00410.
Porterville Recorder
WESTERN KENTUCKY 75, AUSTIN PEAY 74
Percentages: FG .537, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Diagne 1-1, Akot 1-3, Hamilton 1-3, Lander 1-3, Frampton 0-1, Marshall 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sharp 6, Rawls). Turnovers: 8 (McKnight 2, Frampton, Hamilton, Lander, Marshall, Rawls, Sharp). Steals: 11 (McKnight 7, Diagne, Frampton, Lander,...
Porterville Recorder
SEATTLE 69, CAL STATE FULLERTON 62
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .415, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Jones 3-4, Carper 1-2, Harris 1-4, Wrightsell 1-6, Wade 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (San Antonio). Turnovers: 12 (Jones 3, San Antonio 3, Bastian 2, Wrightsell 2, Harris, Wade). Steals: 3 (Harris, Lee, Wrightsell).
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant’s 45 Points Help Topple Grizzlies In Overtime
Coming off of the thrilling conquest of the 2001-02 NBA Finals victory over the New Jersey Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers entered the season with back-to-back-to-back championships. With Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal leading the charge, Phil Jackson and the Lakers had cemented themselves as a dynasty, atop the NBA.
Porterville Recorder
INCARNATE WORD 112, DALLAS CHRISTIAN 64
Percentages: FG .411, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Jo.Allen 2-3, Perez 1-3, T.Ford 1-3, Riley 0-1, S.Ford 0-1, Villarreal 0-1, Battles 0-2, Walker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 19 (Perez 5, Battles 4, S.Ford 4, Hobson 3, T.Ford 2, Jo.Allen). Steals: 6 (Battles...
Porterville Recorder
LINDENWOOD 103, EAST-WEST 56
Percentages: FG .000, FT .000. Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Percentages: FG .575, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Cole 3-4, Trimble 3-5, Tracey 1-2, Childs 1-4, Wampler-Foust 0-1, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lemovou 2, Cole, Ware). Turnovers: 14 (Burrell 4, Childs...
Comments / 0