ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Utah 125, L.A. Clippers 112

Percentages: FG .398, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Batum 2-3, Jackson 2-6, Covington 2-7, Boston Jr. 1-2, Mann 1-2, Morris Sr. 1-2, Coffey 1-3, Wall 0-5). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Morris Sr. 2, Batum, Coffey, Wall, Zubac). Turnovers: 10 (Jackson 2, Wall 2, Zubac...
UTAH STATE
Porterville Recorder

NO. 10 INDIANA 77, NO. 18 NORTH CAROLINA 65

Percentages: FG .339, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Love 2-7, Davis 1-2, Dunn 1-2, Nance 1-7). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bacot, Dunn, Nance). Turnovers: 9 (Davis 3, Love 2, Nance 2, Bacot, Trimble). Steals: 4 (P.Johnson 2, Davis, Nance). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. INDIANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Porterville Recorder

RIDER 88, MONMOUTH 62

MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .351, FT .552. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Ruth 2-4, Holmstrom 2-5, Ball 1-1, Collins 1-5, Allen 0-1, Vuga 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Foster). Turnovers: 12 (Ruth 3, Allen 2, Collins 2, Vuga 2, Doyle, Foster, Sandhu). Steals: 7 (Ruth 3,...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Porterville Recorder

DEPAUL 103, SAMFORD 98, OT

Percentages: FG .453, FT .690. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (N.Johnson 3-4, Campbell 2-6, Parham 2-7, Achor 1-1, Rillie 1-2, Dye 1-3, Glover 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Staton-McCray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Achor). Turnovers: 10 (Parham 4, Campbell 2, N.Johnson 2, Rillie 2). Steals: 8 (Campbell...
Porterville Recorder

GARDNER-WEBB 71, WESTERN CAROLINA 55

Percentages: FG .482, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Selden 2-6, Stieber 1-2, Soumaoro 1-4, Aldridge 0-2, Nicholas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Robinson 2, Nicholas). Turnovers: 7 (Nicholas 2, Aldridge, Reid, Robinson, Selden, Stieber). Steals: 4 (Stieber 2, Badmus, Reid). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
CULLOWHEE, NC
Porterville Recorder

SAINT JOSEPH'S 85, PENN 80, OT

Percentages: FG .446, FT .640. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Klaczek 4-8, Reynolds 4-11, Bleechmore 1-1, Fleming 1-1, Brown 1-5, Winborne 0-1, Greer 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown, Klaczek, Obinna, Reynolds). Turnovers: 10 (Greer 5, Bleechmore, Coleman, Fleming, Obinna, Reynolds). Steals: 9 (Greer 4, Bleechmore...
LAKEWOOD, CA
Porterville Recorder

UNC WILMINGTON 60, COASTAL CAROLINA 58

Percentages: FG .386, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Harvey 4-5, White 2-4, Harden-Hayes 2-5, Newby 2-6, Farrar 1-1, Van Der Heijden 1-2, Hodge 0-1, Kelly 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Ross 0-1, Thomas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Harden-Hayes, Kelly, White). Turnovers: 14 (White 4, Harden-Hayes...
WILMINGTON, NC
Porterville Recorder

TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 53, HAWAI'I 51

Percentages: FG .317, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-28, .143 (Abdul-Mateen 3-4, Brewer 1-3, Ka.Williams 0-1, Vasic 0-1, Roberts 0-2, T.Lewis 0-2, Peavy 0-3, Demonia 0-6, Romer Rosario 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Brewer, Romer Rosario). Turnovers: 12 (Abdul-Mateen 2, Ka.Williams 2, Roberts 2, Brewer, Demonia,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Porterville Recorder

ABILENE CHRISTIAN 93, NORTH AMERICAN 46

Percentages: FG .250, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 2-7, .286 (Brown 1-2, Kizzie 1-3, Flores 0-1, McCammon 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Kizzie). Turnovers: 9 (Flores 5, Kizzie 4). Steals: 1 (McCammon). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. ABILENE CHRISTIANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Steele192-100-41-5105. Allen203-910-113-60217. Cameron213-73-37-113110. Daniels214-40-00-0209. Madden261-34-40-2427. Jackson204-90-02-43011. Dibba162-60-01-3234. Simmons144-60-00-00410.
ABILENE, TX
Porterville Recorder

WESTERN KENTUCKY 75, AUSTIN PEAY 74

Percentages: FG .537, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Diagne 1-1, Akot 1-3, Hamilton 1-3, Lander 1-3, Frampton 0-1, Marshall 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sharp 6, Rawls). Turnovers: 8 (McKnight 2, Frampton, Hamilton, Lander, Marshall, Rawls, Sharp). Steals: 11 (McKnight 7, Diagne, Frampton, Lander,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Porterville Recorder

SEATTLE 69, CAL STATE FULLERTON 62

CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .415, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Jones 3-4, Carper 1-2, Harris 1-4, Wrightsell 1-6, Wade 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (San Antonio). Turnovers: 12 (Jones 3, San Antonio 3, Bastian 2, Wrightsell 2, Harris, Wade). Steals: 3 (Harris, Lee, Wrightsell).
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

INCARNATE WORD 112, DALLAS CHRISTIAN 64

Percentages: FG .411, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Jo.Allen 2-3, Perez 1-3, T.Ford 1-3, Riley 0-1, S.Ford 0-1, Villarreal 0-1, Battles 0-2, Walker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 19 (Perez 5, Battles 4, S.Ford 4, Hobson 3, T.Ford 2, Jo.Allen). Steals: 6 (Battles...
MESQUITE, TX
Porterville Recorder

LINDENWOOD 103, EAST-WEST 56

Percentages: FG .000, FT .000. Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Percentages: FG .575, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Cole 3-4, Trimble 3-5, Tracey 1-2, Childs 1-4, Wampler-Foust 0-1, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lemovou 2, Cole, Ware). Turnovers: 14 (Burrell 4, Childs...

Comments / 0

Community Policy