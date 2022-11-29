ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

TV tonight: prepare to see Claudia Winkleman in a whole new light

By Graeme Virtue and Sammy Gecsoyler, Ali Catterall, Hollie Richardson, Phil Harrison
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GshmU_0jQjFbxh00

The Traitors

9.30pm, BBC One

Prepare to see Claudia Winkleman in a whole new light. The Strictly host is cut-throat and conniving as she invites 22 strangers to stay at a castle in the Highlands of Scotland – and sets them the task of working out who the traitor is, while playing them off against each other. A magician, an actor and a receptionist are just a few of the guests hungry to win the £120,000 prize. With plenty of shock twists as they complete tasks, it’s like Agatha Christie meets Cluedo meets Big Brother. Hollie Richardson

Freddie & Jason: Two Men in a Tent

9pm, ITV1

Banter ahoy, as Messrs Flintoff and Manford travel to Snowdonia National Park for an extreme camping trip. But don’t expect any Bear Grylls-style survival hints – as they attempt abseiling, precarious cliffside camping and various other outdoor challenges, this pair of good-natured novices are winging it all the way. Phil Harrison

Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland and Beyond

9pm, Channel 4

Alan’s pet pooch Lala attends a dog spa and healing centre in LA (of course), and Miriam grills Alan’s former fiancee Saffron Burrows on her private life (of course she does). Meanwhile, our hosts are conjoined in a “friendship marriage” in Vegas, courtesy of a Dolly Parton priest (of course they are) in this series finale. Perfect telly, really. Ali Catterall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z6w1N_0jQjFbxh00
When Louis met Rita, BBC Two. Photograph: Freddie Claire/BBC/Mindhouse

Louis Theroux Interviews … Rita Ora

9.30pm, BBC Two

Theroux wraps up the series by shadowing the pop star and tabloid fave on her globetrotting schedule. Visits to Albania and LA look like fun but it is only when the pair have some quiet time in the UK that Ora really opens up about her closest relationships, press intrusion and Prince’s ping-pong prowess. Graeme Virtue

We’re Here

10.30pm, Sky Max

Drag Race stars Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela start their state-hopping adventure in Jackson, Mississippi, to recruit locals for a one-night-only drag show. But tonight’s episode takes a sad turn when anti-LGBTQ+ protesters confront the crew and call them an “abomination”. An awful but common occurrence. Sammy Gecsoyler

Tokyo Vice

11.10pm, BBC One

Keeping his promise not to write about what he witnessed last week, reporter Jake (Ansel Elgort) seeks an alliance with detective Hiroto Katagiri (Ken Watanabe). But with such access to Tokyo’s underworld comes dangerous suspicions about him from those within it. HR

Live sport

World Cup Football: Wales v England, 6pm, BBC One

Group B reaches a conclusion in Qatar. Iran also play USA at 6.45pm on BBC Two.


Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Fifteen years of total insanity’: how Robert Downey Jr made peace with his maverick father

Robert Downey Sr put his son in wild underground movies and gave him access to drugs. So what happened when Downey Jr finally turned the cameras on his dad?. In his father’s underground western Greaser’s Palace, a seven-year-old Robert Downey Jr plays, in his own words, “a boy who got his neck slit by God”. This, perhaps, explains a lot. Downey Jr grew up on Robert Downey Sr’s film sets in the 70s and 80s, amid what he calls “a cacophony of creativity”, at the heart of the counterculture cinema scene fuelled by “cigarettes and weed and booze”. He slept in a cot wedged against an editing desk, got taken to see X-rated films such as La Grande Bouffe at an absurdly young age, and went on a cross-country road trip as a kid where he “was in charge of the hash pipe”.
People

Chicago Med Wedding! Get a First Look at April and Ethan's 'Classic and Yet Glamorous' Nuptials

April (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan (Brian Tee) are set to tie the knot during Tee's final episode of the NBC hit on Dec. 7 Bells are about to be ringing on Chicago Med! We're all invited to the wedding of April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), happening on the Dec. 7 episode of the hit NBC series, which is also Tee's final episode. April left the show in May 2021 following a failed engagement to the Emergency Department doc — but returned recently and they quickly...
The Guardian

‘Racist’ interview with Pope Francis causes fury in Russia

Pope Francis has sparked fury in Russia over an interview in which he suggested that Chechen and Buryat members of its armed forces showed more cruelty in Ukraine than ethnic Russian soldiers. In an interview with the Catholic magazine America published Monday, the pope said that soldiers from Buryatia, where...
ABC News

Ariana Grande shares new photos with husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is giving fans a life update in photos. The singer and star of the upcoming "Wicked" film shared a rare look at her life as of late, posting photos of her dog and her husband Dalton Gomez on Instagram. The first photo in the carousel shows Grande smiling...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Tom Phillips obituary

In 1966, the artist Tom Phillips, who has died aged 85 after a long illness, walked into a junk shop on Peckham Rye in south London and bought a novel called A Human Document by the Victorian writer William Hurrell Mallock. The choice of book was random. “I’d decided it...
The Guardian

Doddie Weir obituary

Doddie Weir, who has died aged 52 after suffering from motor neurone disease (MND), was an old-school rugby union player whose career straddled the amateur and professional eras. For the former Scotland and Lions lock forward the game was a means of self-expression and fun as much as a job of work. Rugby for Weir was a serious business, but not that serious.
The Guardian

The Guardian

519K+
Followers
118K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy