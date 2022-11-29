TV tonight: prepare to see Claudia Winkleman in a whole new light

The Traitors

9.30pm, BBC One

Prepare to see Claudia Winkleman in a whole new light. The Strictly host is cut-throat and conniving as she invites 22 strangers to stay at a castle in the Highlands of Scotland – and sets them the task of working out who the traitor is, while playing them off against each other. A magician, an actor and a receptionist are just a few of the guests hungry to win the £120,000 prize. With plenty of shock twists as they complete tasks, it’s like Agatha Christie meets Cluedo meets Big Brother. Hollie Richardson

Freddie & Jason: Two Men in a Tent

9pm, ITV1

Banter ahoy, as Messrs Flintoff and Manford travel to Snowdonia National Park for an extreme camping trip. But don’t expect any Bear Grylls-style survival hints – as they attempt abseiling, precarious cliffside camping and various other outdoor challenges, this pair of good-natured novices are winging it all the way. Phil Harrison

Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland and Beyond

9pm, Channel 4

Alan’s pet pooch Lala attends a dog spa and healing centre in LA (of course), and Miriam grills Alan’s former fiancee Saffron Burrows on her private life (of course she does). Meanwhile, our hosts are conjoined in a “friendship marriage” in Vegas, courtesy of a Dolly Parton priest (of course they are) in this series finale. Perfect telly, really. Ali Catterall

When Louis met Rita, BBC Two. Photograph: Freddie Claire/BBC/Mindhouse

Louis Theroux Interviews … Rita Ora

9.30pm, BBC Two

Theroux wraps up the series by shadowing the pop star and tabloid fave on her globetrotting schedule. Visits to Albania and LA look like fun but it is only when the pair have some quiet time in the UK that Ora really opens up about her closest relationships, press intrusion and Prince’s ping-pong prowess. Graeme Virtue

We’re Here

10.30pm, Sky Max

Drag Race stars Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela start their state-hopping adventure in Jackson, Mississippi, to recruit locals for a one-night-only drag show. But tonight’s episode takes a sad turn when anti-LGBTQ+ protesters confront the crew and call them an “abomination”. An awful but common occurrence. Sammy Gecsoyler

Tokyo Vice

11.10pm, BBC One

Keeping his promise not to write about what he witnessed last week, reporter Jake (Ansel Elgort) seeks an alliance with detective Hiroto Katagiri (Ken Watanabe). But with such access to Tokyo’s underworld comes dangerous suspicions about him from those within it. HR

Live sport

World Cup Football: Wales v England, 6pm, BBC One

Group B reaches a conclusion in Qatar. Iran also play USA at 6.45pm on BBC Two.





