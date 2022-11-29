Andrew Nembhard hits a buzzer-beating 3 from the left wing and the Indiana Pacers rally to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-115.

Nembhard's fourth 3 gave him 12 points as Indiana came back from a 17-point deficit.

"It felt good coming off my fingers, that's for sure," the rookie told Bally Sports Indiana courtside after the game as his teammates showered him with water.

Four observations: Andrew Nembhard hits game-winning 3 to beat Lakers

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard makes winning 3-pointer at buzzer