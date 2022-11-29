ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pickett’s leadership, unselfish idea pays off for Steelers

By Josh Rowntree
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JAnkk_0jQjDfZ100

When the Steelers needed a big play, the biggest play of the game, Kenny Pickett knew exactly what he wanted it to be.

And all he had to do was hand the ball off.

Down 17-16 and facing a 3rd and goal at the Colts’ 2-yard-line, the Steelers put the ball in the hands of third string inning back Benny Snell, who bounced off the left tackle, picked up blocks from Dan Moor Jr. and Gunner Olszewski, and pranced into the end zone.

The Steelers, thanks to that play and the enduring two-point conversion, took a 24-17 fourth quarter lead that held up as the final score in their Monday night win in Indianapolis.

“The run we scored on, Kenny called it,” center Mason Cole said. “We had a timeout and Kenny was like, ‘I want to run this.’ I was all for it, because it’s a run play. But to see that confidence, on 3rd and 2, on the goal line, is big. It’s good to see, it’s exciting to see, and it really shows who he is, as a leader.

Pickett confirmed that the idea for the call — an unselfish one given the down, distance and situation — was his, and was supported by those around him.

“Coach (Mike Tomlin) puts a lot of confidence in myself, asking me what I like, what I don’t like,” Pickett said. “I feel like that play, just watching from tape all week, it’s a simple play but something I felt like other teams weren’t doing. I thought if we gave it a shot, we’d have been successful.”

Pickett indicated that Pittsburgh’s plan, somewhat surprisingly, was to go for the touchdown if a 4th down situation arose. But that never happened thanks to Pickett's unselfishness and decision to turn a crucial play over to a running back that was only in the game due to injuries to Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

“It’s got to feel damn good, right,” Cole said. “Kenny’s done a really good job all year just playing through the ebbs and flows of the game. We came out kind of slow in the second half. But to take the ball down, in the fourth quarter, and score, it’s big time by him.”

On that scoring drive, the Steelers converted a trio of 3rd downs, including the touchdown run. Pickett, on the first two, tossed a 13-yard pass to fellow rookie George Pickens on a 3rd and 9, and then slung a perfectly placed, 17-yard pass to tight end Pat Freiermuth on a 3rd & 6

“We have him in there because we think he’s capable of that, and so he proved it,” Tomlin said of Pickett’s first ever fourth quarter comeback. “I’m sure he’s going to get a lot of other opportunities moving forward to prove that. We need need people who run towards action, not away from it. And he runs towards it.”

Pickett appears to be gaining some more autonomy over the Steelers’ offense and play calling. But, that said, a similar situation did arise in the preseason, when Pickett requested — and was granted — a two-point conversion pass to Connor Heyward against the Seahawks.

That decisiveness — even if Pickett hasn’t been perfect with it all season — is impressive for the young passer.

“We have a great, open communication,” said Pickett, who has now thrown 100 straight passes without an interception. “I’ll went up to (quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan) and coach Tomlin, and we had a conversation and that was the play I brought up. I felt really confident about it, and they felt good about it, too. So we rolled with it.”

The Steelers, for the first time since the end of the 2020 season, have scored over 20 points as an offense in consecutive weeks, and have racked up 74 points over the last three games.

It’s not exactly the ‘Greatest Show on Turf,’ but it does seem to be progress for the offense, and particularly for Pickett, who is trying to pull the Steelers — now at 4-7 — out of the cellar. And he's doing it by getting better, one step at a time, one decision at a time.

“He’s getting better every week,” Tomlin said. “And it’s in a very natural way because of experience. He’s a competitor, he’s smart. But there’s still a lot of meat on the bone. It’s just the process. But he’s good enough and we’re good enough to win as that happens.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback

For better or worse, Deshaun Watson is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. In order to make room for their superstar who missed the first 11 weeks of the season over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns cut quarterback Josh Dobbs. The #Browns have waived QB Josh Dobbs. — Read more... The post Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Athlon Sports

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday

Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go.  Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Great Alan Faneca Recalls Last Transition in 2004 – Do You Want To Work With ‘Some Little Kid Who’s Just Out Of College’?

When the Pittsburgh Steelers selected future Hall of Fame quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger , in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft, he was expected to be the guy right away. Tommy Maddox was the starting signal-caller until he injured his elbow in Week 2 of the 2004 regular season. That opened the door for the rookie and as they say, The rest is history. Roethlisberger led the team to a 15-1 regular season record while going a record-setting 14-0 in his first year as the starter. It’s easy to look back now and say Maddox’s non-surgical injury to his elbow led to a new era of winning football, but not everyone was too thrilled at the time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

NFL world blasts player’s horrible fake injury

Injuries are a very real concern in such a high-contact, violent sport as football and should generally be taken seriously given the risk involved. But when players blatantly fake injuries on the field, it makes it difficult to determine when a player is actually in need of medical attention and when he’s just going down Read more... The post NFL world blasts player’s horrible fake injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What James Brown Said On Air

You know things are going poorly for you when veteran broadcaster James Brown is making jokes at your expense. The veteran CBS announcer made a joke about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday. "Broncos Nation, let's ride!" Brown said. "Right to another L." Cold blooded, JB. The NFL World...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
DENVER, CO
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s vulgar tweet was ‘so out of of character for him,’ coach John Harbaugh says

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that quarterback Lamar Jackson’s postgame tweet Sunday in which he lashed out at a fan was “so out of character for him” and a reminder of the perils of social media. About an hour after the Ravens’ 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jackson, a pending free agent, responded to a fan who’d tagged him in a tweet saying the Ravens should not commit to ...
BALTIMORE, MD
MassLive.com

7 Buffalo Bills miss practice as illness runs through locker room ahead of Patriots game

FOXBOROUGH — Ahead of a Thursday night date in New England, the Buffalo Bills have an illness running through their locker room. Five Bills missed practice because they were sick on Monday: S Damar Hamlin, CB Dane Jackson, S Jaquan Johnson, TE Quintin Morris, and WR Khalil Shakir. Two other key players were absent with injuries: T Dion Dawkins (ankle) and LB Von Miller (knee). One of the league’s premier pass rushers, Miller has already been ruled out for Thursday night after hurting his knee on Thanksgiving.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update

Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
numberfire.com

Steelers' Najee Harris (abdomen) uncertain for Week 13

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (abdomen) is uncertain for Week 13's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Harris left Monday's game early with an abdominal injury and did not return. While the injury is not believed to be serious, his status for Sunday's clash with the Falcons is up in the air. His participation in practice will need to be monitored carefully. If Harris is out, Benny Snell and Jaylen Warren (hamstring) could see more touches.
PITTSBURGH, PA
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy