South Korea's SM Entertainment Plans to Set Up Its Southeast Asia Headquarters in Singapore
South Korean entertainment company SM Entertainment will be setting up its Southeast Asian headquarters in Singapore as part of its expansion plans in the region. On top of that, the company plans to launch retail businesses in Singapore, including cafes, merchandise stores and pop-up exhibitions. SM Entertainment told CNBC that...
Tesla Recalls 435,000 Cars in China Over Rear Light Issue and Will Issue Software Update
Tesla plans to recall more than 435,000 cars in China and issue software updates to fix a rear light issue, the Chinese market regulator said Thursday. A total of 142,277 Model 3 sedans and 292,855 Model Y vehicles could be affected by the issue in which a software defect stops the rear lights on the car from illuminating.
Stock in a Japanese company that makes MSG is up 29% this year to a record high as it expands its push into the semiconductor industry
Food seasoning maker Ajinomoto will accelerate its expansion in producing high-tech chipmaking film, the CEO told Bloomberg.
Job Cuts Rise in November, Causing Employees to Shift Focus to ‘Career Cushioning'
U.S.-based firms announced 76,835 job cuts in November, led by the technology sector. Nervous employees are engaged in “career cushioning": polishing their resumes, firing up their networks and building new skills. Some of the motivation for career cushioning may also be coming from employees in search of a position...
Canada issues ‘cease and desist’ warning to China over ‘police stations’ in Ottawa
Canada has summoned Beijing’s ambassador following reports of a network of illegal Chinese “police stations” in the country, after warnings that Ottawa is prepared to take more action if China refuses to “cease and desist” from its alleged activities. Speaking to the Canada-China committee on...
Russian Oil Sanctions Are About to Kick in. And They Could Disrupt Markets in a Big Way
The 27 countries of the European Union agreed in June to ban the purchase of Russian crude oil from Dec. 5. They have been working on the details ever since. The EU discussed a limit of $62 a barrel this week, but Poland, Estonia and Lithuania refused, arguing it was too high.
European Markets Head for Higher Open After Fed Hints at Smaller Rate Hikes
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a higher open Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said smaller interest rate hikes could begin in December. Speaking at an event Wednesday, Powell said he expects the central bank will be in a position...
Crypto Exchange Kraken Lays Off 1,100 Employees
Kraken, the world's third-largest crypto exchange by volume, is laying off about 30% of employees, its CEO said. The company pointed to slowing macroeconomic and geopolitical factors as driving the weakening in crypto markets. It comes on the same day that DoorDash announced 1,250 job cuts and amid massive turmoil...
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Higher as Fed Signals Smaller Hikes Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher, carrying on the optimism behind Wall Street's rally as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell confirmed smaller rate hikes could start in December. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.67%, with the Hang Seng Tech index trading...
