NBC Miami

South Korea's SM Entertainment Plans to Set Up Its Southeast Asia Headquarters in Singapore

South Korean entertainment company SM Entertainment will be setting up its Southeast Asian headquarters in Singapore as part of its expansion plans in the region. On top of that, the company plans to launch retail businesses in Singapore, including cafes, merchandise stores and pop-up exhibitions. SM Entertainment told CNBC that...
NBC Miami

Tesla Recalls 435,000 Cars in China Over Rear Light Issue and Will Issue Software Update

Tesla plans to recall more than 435,000 cars in China and issue software updates to fix a rear light issue, the Chinese market regulator said Thursday. A total of 142,277 Model 3 sedans and 292,855 Model Y vehicles could be affected by the issue in which a software defect stops the rear lights on the car from illuminating.
NBC Miami

Job Cuts Rise in November, Causing Employees to Shift Focus to ‘Career Cushioning'

U.S.-based firms announced 76,835 job cuts in November, led by the technology sector. Nervous employees are engaged in “career cushioning": polishing their resumes, firing up their networks and building new skills. Some of the motivation for career cushioning may also be coming from employees in search of a position...
NBC Miami

European Markets Head for Higher Open After Fed Hints at Smaller Rate Hikes

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a higher open Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said smaller interest rate hikes could begin in December. Speaking at an event Wednesday, Powell said he expects the central bank will be in a position...
NBC Miami

Crypto Exchange Kraken Lays Off 1,100 Employees

Kraken, the world's third-largest crypto exchange by volume, is laying off about 30% of employees, its CEO said. The company pointed to slowing macroeconomic and geopolitical factors as driving the weakening in crypto markets. It comes on the same day that DoorDash announced 1,250 job cuts and amid massive turmoil...
NBC Miami

Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Higher as Fed Signals Smaller Hikes Ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher, carrying on the optimism behind Wall Street's rally as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell confirmed smaller rate hikes could start in December. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.67%, with the Hang Seng Tech index trading...
CONNECTICUT STATE

