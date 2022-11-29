Read full article on original website
4 pilot whales stranded on Cape Cod beach euthanized
Four pilot whales stranded on an Outer Cape Cod beach since Monday night were euthanized Wednesday afternoon as their condition deteriorated, according to the animal welfare group attempting to return them to the ocean. Their deaths concluded a multiday, 50-person rescue effort that saw the whales returned to the water,...
Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared
A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state. After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.
Grab a Bite to Eat at One of 12 SouthCoast Restaurants Hollywood Celebrities Swear By
Not only are celebrities flocking to the SouthCoast to film movies, but they're also sampling the bountiful restaurants this area holds. I have always wondered if I've ever eaten out somewhere at the same time as a big-wig Hollywood star. Chances are I wouldn't have recognized them unless they're easily uncanny to miss. This is exactly why I would fail as a paparazzi. I simply don't have the eye or the common sense to pick a famous person out of the crowd. Even if they were standing two feet in front of me.
BREAKING: Massachusetts Longest Drive-Thru Christmas Light Show, Closed Nov 30th.
Now that we officially gave thanks, it's safe to say that the holiday season is in full swing. Christmas, the time for buying things. Oh wait, my name is not Scrooge my bad. I love Christmas, you might be thinking that it's the music I mainly love but no it's the holiday lights of course!
capecod.com
Sunday Journal – Turtle Stranding Season Begins with New England Aquarium’s Adam Kennedy
Turtle stranding season on Cape Cod has begun, with the New England Aquarium reporting that they’re already treating over 170 washed-ashore reptiles. Director of the Turtle Hospital Adam Kennedy joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the rise in strandings in recent years, what treatment looks like, and how the data they collect has informed countless studies on local sea life.
Turnto10.com
Cars crashing into stores: A deadly problem in Southern New England
(WJAR) — A deadly problem is going largely untracked: cars crashing into storefronts. It happened in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts Tuesday night as cars hit two different CVS stores and dozens of other times just in the past year. In each of those incidents no one inside the...
This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever
We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
ecori.org
Invasive Spotted Lantern Flies Settle in Rhode Island
Rhode Island could be fully colonized with spotted lantern flies within a year. (istock) First found in Pennsylvania in 2014, invasive spotted lantern flies forced other states to brace for the inevitable spread. From 2017-2021, they moved into Virginia then through New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut. This year researchers confirmed the insect is breeding in Rhode Island. How they got here is now an old, sad, oft-repeated tale.
wgbh.org
Mass. insurer is trying out a blood test that detects more than 50 cancers
Getting screened and diagnosed for cancer can be a long and challenging process. But what if you could take a blood test to look for multiple types of cancer all at once?. The Galleri test, developed by California-based healthcare company Grail, looks for DNA in the blood from more than 50 types of cancer. A person who takes the test will either get a negative result — meaning they do not have traces of any of those forms of cancer — or a positive result that identifies a specific type of cancer. Patients who test positive should then get follow-up testing and care from their healthcare provider.
Where Are the Toys R’ Us Locations in Massachusetts?
When Toys R' Us declared bankruptcy and announced they were closing all their stores back in 2018, I was devastated. I can remember making trips back from ether Boston or Hampton Beach, I used to beg my parents to stop at Toys R' Us on the way home at the Auburn MA. location just outside of Worcester.
MEMA: Thousands of people across Massachusetts without power after storm hit
BOSTON — A strong storm left nearly 50,000 customers without power in Massachusetts Wednesday night. Just after 9:40 p.m. more than 44,000 customers had lost power across the state, according to MEMA. In Quincy, more than 55% of power customers were in the dark around 9:30 p.m., according to...
Royal Family thanks Mass. residents, Gov. Baker as they arrive in Boston
As the Royal Family arrived in the Bay State Wednesday, the prince of Wales extended his appreciation to Massachusetts residents — and especially Bostonians, ahead of The Earthshot Prize ceremony that will be held in the city later this week. In a Twitter post, Prince William also thanked Gov....
travelawaits.com
12 Quaint Massachusetts Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas
New England has no shortage of towns that could be mistaken for a Currier & Ives print come to life, or, at the very least, the set of Gilmore Girls. All around the Northeast at Christmas, you can find plenty of cozy, light-strung streets to stroll, spiked cocoa in hand, but the largest density of holiday-ready villages is in Massachusetts.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Ferry cancellations possible on Wednesday
The Steamship Authority issued an alert on Tuesday warning that on Wednesday afternoon through the evening that ferry cancellations are possible due to high winds. “The National Weather Service is forecasting high winds for Cape Cod and the Islands starting Wednesday afternoon (11/30),” the alert states. “The strongest winds are forecast to begin at approximately 3 pm and last through the evening. Cancellations are possible on both the Vineyard and Nantucket routes.”
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts grandfather plans on helping out his grandkids after hitting on $4 million scratch ticket
A Massachusetts grandfather plans on helping out his grandchildren after hitting $4 million on a lottery scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Medi Pulaha has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game. Pulaha, who is from Norwood,...
MA Residents Mourn The Passing Of A Musical Legend
Fleetwood Mac has been an instrumental part of my life since the band's inception in 1970. They became one of the most identifiable and respected acts in our music business and one reason why is we were able to enjoy the vocal and keyboard talents of Christine McVie, one of two female members in this iconic group (The other of course was Stevie Nicks) as she presented her brand of talent to audiences worldwide.
PHOTOS: Pink sunrise seen across western Massachusetts
22News viewers sent in photos of the sunrise in western Massachusetts Sunday morning.
WCVB
Massachusetts seeing heavy rain, damaging winds during Royal visit on Wednesday
BOSTON — A strong storm system has arrived in New England, bringing a period of heavy rain and strong to potentially damaging winds to Massachusetts on Wednesday. StormTeam 5 is highlighting Wednesday as an Impact Weather Day. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the entire state...
This Oscar, Emmy Winning Celebrity Spent His Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts
The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are a truly magical place that both locals and visitors enjoy. Tucked in the far west corner of Massachusetts, Berkshire County spans the length of the state, bordering Vermont, New York, and Connecticut. The mountains offer stunning views throughout the year, cultural hubs and historic landmarks provide an abundance of shows, exhibitions, and activities, and the culinary landscape is spectacular. It's no surprise that close to three million people visit on an annual basis.
Let it Snow! Ten Snowiest Cities and Towns in Massachusetts
Were just a little over three weeks out from the Christmas holiday and Massachusetts residents are looking at a week of 40 degree plus temperatures. After a crazy hot summer which brought a drough to most Massachusetts communities, residents are still enjoying above average December temperatures. There has been one occasion of measurable snowfall for some western Massachusetts communities, but dry so far for the most part.
