ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts, Saturday mismanage clock at end of loss to Steelers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YUbwJ_0jQjBNen00

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Quarterback Matt Ryan had the Colts in position to rally.

He’d brought them back from a 16-3 deficit against Pittsburgh and was driving late in the fourth quarter for a chance to force overtime or even win the game with a 2-point conversion. Then, suddenly and strangely, Indianapolis ran out of time and downs in what proved to be an inexplicable 24-17 loss to the Steelers.

By all appearances, Indy (4-7-1) appeared to be in no rush as the minutes and seconds ticked off the clock. The Colts didn’t take their first timeout until they faced a fourth down with 30 seconds left.

Afterward, interim coach Jeff Saturday explained his reasoning.

“I didn’t really feel like time was of the essence and I thought we had a good play called,” Saturday said. “Felt like we had time and would have timeouts afterward but never felt the pressure of needing the timeout. We were in that mode the whole second half, so it wasn’t like a change for us.”

Ryan didn’t seem fazed by the late-game decision-making, either.

Instead, the 37-year-old veteran — who has 46 career fourth-quarter comebacks and was 26 yards away from potentially tying Pittsburgh native Dan Marino for fifth most in NFL history — credited Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh defense for taking away Indy’s pass routes.

There were other reasons the Colts lost, such as the botched handoff after they had driven to the Steelers 1-yard line. Not to mention Indy’s terrible start that included zero total yards in the first quarter.

Still, the final sequence raised many questions. Would a timeout have given Parks Frazier a better opportunity to call his favorite plays?

Frazier took over as Indy’s play-caller three weeks ago when coach Frank Reich was fired and Saturday was hired despite having never coached at the college or pro level.

Some wondered whether that inexperience was a factor in Indy’s third straight home loss. The Colts have lost three of four and their playoff chances are slim at best.

“We already had the play called,” Saturday said, referring to Ryan’s scramble that took 29 seconds off the clock between snaps. “As he got tackled, we knew where we were going. We had made that same play a couple times in the game and it worked, but it didn’t work out there.”

Indy certainly could have managed the clock better.

With 2 minutes left and three timeouts, Ryan completed a 4-yard pass on fourth-and-3, but the Colts elected to let the clock run.

On the next play, Ryan was sacked and again the clock kept ticking. Ryan then scrambled for 14 yards on second down. Again, no timeout. Indy finally stopped the clock after Jonathan Taylor’s third-down run went for no gain.

By then, it was too late.

Ryan’s fourth-down pass to Parris Campbell was incomplete and all Pittsburgh had to do was take a knee to close out Indy’s first Monday night home game in nearly 7 1/2 years.

“I thought we had plenty of time,” Saturday said. “We had plenty of timeouts, so I wasn’t too concerned. This wasn’t a press for time, we just didn’t make enough plays.”

___

AP NFL: https:/apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to terrible Russell Wilson news

The Denver Broncos have been very bad this season after trading for former Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson. While the defense has been very solid, the team’s offense has been among the worst in the NFL, ranking dead last in terms of scoring offense with just 14.7 points per game and Wilson is having the worst season of his career by far. And one shocking stat puts Wilson’s struggles into hilarious perspective.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback

For better or worse, Deshaun Watson is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. In order to make room for their superstar who missed the first 11 weeks of the season over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns cut quarterback Josh Dobbs. The #Browns have waived QB Josh Dobbs. — Read more... The post Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Athlon Sports

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday

Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go.  Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

NFL world blasts player’s horrible fake injury

Injuries are a very real concern in such a high-contact, violent sport as football and should generally be taken seriously given the risk involved. But when players blatantly fake injuries on the field, it makes it difficult to determine when a player is actually in need of medical attention and when he’s just going down Read more... The post NFL world blasts player’s horrible fake injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What James Brown Said On Air

You know things are going poorly for you when veteran broadcaster James Brown is making jokes at your expense. The veteran CBS announcer made a joke about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday. "Broncos Nation, let's ride!" Brown said. "Right to another L." Cold blooded, JB. The NFL World...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room

An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
DENVER, CO
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update

Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
The Spun

Packers Worked Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday

With Aaron Rodgers battling a rib injury, the Packers have decided to bring in quarterback James Morgan for a workout. Morgan was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. After being waived in 2021, he had brief stints with the Panthers, Steelers and Colts. By...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

World reacts to shocking Mike Vrabel, Ohio State report

It’s safe to say that Ohio State Buckeyes fans certainly aren’t happy with current head coach Ryan Day after the team brutally lost to the Michigan Wolverines for the second time in a row. Many fans have even gone as far as to suggest that Day should be fired, and they already have a replacement Read more... The post World reacts to shocking Mike Vrabel, Ohio State report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Cutting Former First Round Pick

Earlier in November, the Packers claimed safety Johnathan Abram off waivers. He selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 draft. There was some optimism in Green Bay that Abram could revitalize his career. That won't be the case - at least not for right now. According...
GREEN BAY, WI
Athlon Sports

Dallas Cowboys Are Waiving Defensive End This Tuesday

On the Tuesday following their 28-20 Week 12 win over the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys have made a somewhat surprising roster decision. According to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein, the Cowboys have waived defensive end Tarell Basham after the lineman appeared in just two games this ...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
584K+
Post
623M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy