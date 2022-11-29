Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Act now and get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Concealing Corpse Leads to Charges in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
See it: The most expensive house for sale in The Bronx for just under $5.5 millionWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could benefit youMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Jonah Hill Wants To Legally Drop His Real Last Name, New Paperwork Shows
Jonah Hill's real name isn't Jonah Hill, but it will be soon.
Shaun Weiss ‘sorry’ for selling Judd Apatow’s laptop for $60 to get drugs
Shaun Weiss is finally getting his ducks in a row to apologize to Judd Apatow. The “Mighty Ducks” child star, who became a homeless drug addict in his 30s, implied that he’s ready to make amends to the writer-director who gave him his big break – after he sold Apatow’s laptop for a mere $60 to score drugs. Weiss, now 44, starred as a kid in Apatow’s 1995 film “Heavyweights,” as well as his cult TV show “Freaks and Geeks.” He explained on the “Dopey” podcast how it was Apatow who helped get him into rehab years later, and revived his...
Dwayne Johnson Reveals Warner Bros. Didn’t Want Henry Cavill To Return As Superman
Dwayne Johnson is celebrating the success of Black Adam in theatres and on iTunes. As everyone knows, Henry Cavill made a cameo as Superman, something that Johnson “fought hard” for despite Warner Bros. not initially keen on bringing back the actor. In a video posted on Twitter, the DC star said he wanted to establish Black Adam “as the most powerful, unstoppable force in the DC universe.” To manage the latter, Johnson said, “We have to bring back the most powerful, unstoppable force of all time in any universe. And you guys know who I’m talking about? Of course, that is...
thesource.com
Cardi B Faces Legal Action for Halloween Costume
Cardi B is being sued after posting a picture in her Marge Simpson Halloween costume. According to artist aleXsandro Palombo, he created this look back in 2013 as part of the Marge Simpson Style Icon Series. The artist hired intellectual property attorney, Claudio Volpi, to bring forth the copyright claims against the rapper. According to reports, Volpi contacted Cardi and her team who stated that Cardi was unaware “there was an artist behind this image previously” but that she’d be “happy to add credits.” Palombo responded by demanding everyone publish a “remedial” follow-up post that links to his Instagram. This demand went unanswered by Cardi and her team.
NME
Samuel L. Jackson responds to Quentin Tarantino’s claim that Marvel actors aren’t real “movie stars”
Samuel L. Jackson has pushed back against Quentin Tarantino’s claim that Marvel actors are “not movie stars”. The actor, who plays Nick Fury in the MCU and has frequently collaborated with Tarantino in the past, addressed the director’s recent comments on Tuesday’s (November 29) episode of The View (via Entertainment Weekly).
Kate Beckinsale Recalls the Moment She Saw Her Dead Dad on TV
Following her father into acting has been bittersweet for Kate Beckinsale, who sees her dearly departed dad on screen at pivotal times in her life.
Brendan Fraser and Girlfriend Jeanne Moore Have Date Night at 2022 Gotham Awards
The pair walked the red carpet together at the 32nd annual Gotham Awards in New York City Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore continue to be at each other's side for awards season. The pair attended the 32nd annual Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday night, where Fraser, 53, was nominated for outstanding lead performance for The Whale. Till actress Danielle Deadwyler ultimately won the category. Earlier this year, Fraser and Moore, a makeup artist, walked red carpets together at awards shows and movie festivals, including the GQ Men of the Year...
Hailey Bieber Reveals Ovarian Cyst ‘The Size of an Apple’: ‘It’s Never Fun’
A candid health update. Hailey Bieber (neé Baldwin) shared a photo of her stomach as she suffered through the symptoms of an ovarian cyst. "I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple," the 26-year-old model wrote via Instagram Stories on Monday, November 28. "I don't have endometriosis or PCOS but I […]
Brendan Fraser's Rarely-Seen Sons Join Their Dad at The Whale Screening in N.Y.C. — See the Photo!
The actor shares sons Griffin, 20, Holden, 18, and Leland, 16, with ex-wife Afton Smith Brendan Fraser enjoyed a special night out with his two younger sons this week. The actor's rarely-seen sons Holden, 18, and Leland, 16, joined Fraser Tuesday evening at Alice Tully Hall in New York City for a screening of his upcoming film The Whale. Fraser, who shares sons Holden, Leland and Griffin, 20, with ex-wife Afton Smith, posed for photos with his boys ahead of the screening, where he was also joined by girlfriend Jeanne Moore. For the...
EW.com
Bear goes on a coked-out killing spree in the insane first trailer for Elizabeth Banks' Cocaine Bear
We've had snakes on a plane. We've had sharknados. Now, it's finally time for Cocaine Bear. Much like its title suggests, the action-comedy is loosely based on the true story of an American black bear who, in 1985, discovered — and proceeded to consume — millions of dollars' worth of cocaine that had been accidentally air-dropped into a Georgia forest by smugglers. In real life, the bear overdosed and died not far from where investigators later discovered the ripped-up packages of cocaine. But in Elizabeth Banks' retelling, the bear goes on a cocaine-fueled killing spree instead.
them.us
Helena Bonham Carter Defends Transphobic Remarks by J.K. Rowling
Harry Potter star Helena Bonham Carter is standing with She Who Has A Dangerous Case of Poster’s Disease. In a new interview with The Times UK, Bonham Carter, who famously played Bellatrix Lestrange in the Potter franchise, shared her thoughts about the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling’s harmful transphobic remarks, calling it “a load of bollocks” and arguing that Rowling “has been hounded.”
James McAvoy Says Female ‘Cyrano’ Co-Stars Were ‘Racially Abused’ on Glasgow Stage Production
James McAvoy is grappling with his Glasglow roots. The Scottish actor revealed that during a two-week stint of the West End play “Cyrano de Bergerac” in Glasglow, his female co-stars were “racially abused” on a daily basis. “The cast were amazing, it was brilliant. But I was really saddened, to be honest with you, because most of the women of color in the cast got racially abused pretty much on a daily basis when we were there,” McAvoy told British GQ. “I was just really saddened. I was absolutely shocked and dismayed and to use a Scottish word, scunnered.” The abuse was “sexually...
ETOnline.com
Nicole Kidman Bids $100K For Hugh Jackman's 'The Music Man' Hat
Nicole Kidman bid big during a performance of The Music Man on Broadway. Following Saturday’s production of the play, the cast -- including lead, Hugh Jackman -- participated in an auction to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. "The generosity emanating from #NicoleKidman leaves me speechless! You ARE amazing. Thank...
Justin Long Says He Calls Girlfriend Kate Bosworth 'Catherine': 'It's a Little More Personal'
The actor and screenwriter discussed his relationship on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Monday while promoting his new flick Christmas with the Campbells Justin Long revealed that he calls his girlfriend Kate Bosworth by her full name. The actor and screenwriter, 44, opened up about his romance with his House of Darkness co-star, 39, during an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Monday. When the Christmas with the Campbells star began to share how his Thanksgiving went with his girlfriend "Catherine," Jenna Hager Bush quickly jumped...
See Brendan Fraser Step Onto The Red Carpet With The Whale Cast, Two Of His Sons Ahead Of Awards Season
Brendan Fraser is an early Oscars favorite for his performance in The Whale.
Gwendoline Christie Says Her Wednesday Role Made Her Feel 'Beautiful' on Screen for the 'First Time'
The Game of Thrones alum shares director Tim Burton encouraged her to customize her Wednesday character, Principle Larissa Weems, based on her own understanding of the role Gwendoline Christie added her own flair to her Wednesday character. The Game of Thrones alum, who plays Principal Larissa Weems in the Netflix dark comedy, shared how her time as Nevermore Academy's fearless leader made her feel "beautiful." In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Christie revealed that director Tim Burton asked Christie to help create the role — and all of Weems'...
Watch Matt Rogers Channel His Inner Queen of Christmas
As Matt Rogers puts it to me ahead of his big holiday special’s premiere on Showtime this Friday, “Mariah Carey is pretty much always on my mind whether I'm trying to create a sexy mid-tempo R&B song in her voice and style or not.”When he was coming up with song ideas for Have You Heard of Christmas? with his musical collaborator and ex-boyfriend Henry Koperski—“Is it bad boundaries or good instincts? Maybe both!”—he remembered that Carey had written a song called “Where Are You Christmas?” for the 2000 live-action film How the Grinch Stole Christmas, even though it ended up...
After Disney movie bombs, film critic tells Hollywood ‘go woke, go broke’
Film critic Christian Toto reflects on the poor box office performance of Disney movie "Strange World" and whether there's a connection to the movie's openly gay teenage character.
EW.com
The Masked Singer's Lambsreveal one of them was asked to do the show twice, and why they refused
Warning: This article contains spoilers from the season 8 finale of The Masked Singer. The Lambs have flocked off to greener pastures. The harmonious trio was the first to go home on Wednesday's jam-packed season 8 finale of The Masked Singer, which automatically meant that Harp won the season. Before she could be crowned and unmasked though, these adorable runners-up had to be revealed.
EW.com
Val Kilmer wasn't written out of new Willow series until just before production
It wouldn't be Willow without Madmartigan. At least that's how showrunner Jonathan Kasdan felt about the devilishly handsome and roguish hero played by Val Kilmer in the original 1988 film. So much so that Madmartigan still remains an important presence in Kasdan's new Willow series on Disney+, his name, legacy, and children a key element of the plot.
Comments / 0