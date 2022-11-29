ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Bouchard, Draisaitl help Oilers beat Panthers 4-3 in OT

 2 days ago
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evan Bouchard scored the tying goal with 5 seconds remaining in the third period and Leon Draisaitl got the winner 22 seconds into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Monday night.

Bouchard took a desperate shot from the slot late in regulation and beat Panthers goalie Spencer Knight stick side for his third of the season — all in the last two games — to tie it. Early in the extra period, Draisaitl took a pass from Connor McDavid and scored his 13th for the win. The 27-second gap marked the shortest time between a team scoring a regulation goal and an OT goal in NHL history.

“It was kind of a weird one from our group,” said McDavid, who had a goal and two assists. “I thought we were kind of lethargic. We’ve talked about hanging in there, about winning with your ‘B’ and ‘C’ game. ... We kind of stole it late.”

Tyson Barrie also scored and Zach Hyman had three assists for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner stopped 25 shots.

Edmonton has rallied to win two straight, including a 4-3 win at the New York Rangers on Saturday in which the Oilers trailed 3-0 before scoring four times in the third period.

“You don’t want to find yourself in that situation too much, but when we are, we’ve got a lot of confidence that we can just continue to play our game, stick with it and come away with a point or two,” Draisaitl said. “We’ve put in two pretty solid games here.”

Matthew Tkachuk, Anton Lundell and Brandon Montour scored for the Panthers, who have lost five of their last six games. Knight finished with 36 saves.

Florida coach Paul Maurice called the McDavid-Draisaitl combination as a lethal one.

“They are two dynamic players, they are a lot to handle. They tied the game and then won the game for them,” he said. “Our goaltender was fantastic tonight. We found a way to get the lead back. That’s a tough one to lose, with them scoring with 5 seconds left.

“The fight was there, but we know we can do better.”

Tkachuk opened the scoring 3:49 into the game as he took a pass that deflected off the skate of Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse and put it past Skinner after taking a couple of whacks at the puck for his 10th of the season.

The Oilers appeared to tie the score seven minutes into the second period as Hyman put his own rebound past Knight in tight, but the goal was waved off after officials determined he had kicked the puck into the net following a quick review.

Hyman helped make up for it shortly after on the power play, sending a pass more than half the length of the ice to spring McDavid on a breakaway. He beat Knight with a backhand shot following a deke for his 17th of the season with 9:25 left in the middle period.

Edmonton took the lead 5:18 into the third as Brett Kulak’s shot took a lucky bounce off Hyman right to the stick of a pinching Barrie, who got his fourth.

Florida tied it 2-2 about 5 1/2 minutes later as Lundell deflected Sam Reinhart’s pass in, pushing his goal streak to three games.

The Panthers regained the lead with 4:44 remaining after a mad scramble in front on the power play saw the puck come back to Montour, who fired it into the top corner.

NOTES

The Oilers have allowed six goals in the first three minutes of a game this season, the most of any team in the NHL. ... Undrafted forward James Hamblin made his NHL debut for the Oilers after being called up from Bakersfield of the AHL.

Panthers: At Calgary on Tuesday night for the second of a five-game trip.

Oilers: At Chicago on Wednesday night to open a two-game trip.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Related
Draisaitl, McDavid lead Oilers past slumping Blackhawks 5-4

CHICAGO (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, helping the Edmonton Oilers top the slumping Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Wednesday night for their third straight win. Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mattias Janmark each had a goal and an assist as Edmonton improved to 2-0 in Chicago this season. Brett Kulak had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 21 saves. “Just got to keep building and we can’t be satisfied with three wins in a row and the record we have,” Janmark said. “We’ve just got to keep moving forward here.” The Blackhawks lost their eighth consecutive game and dropped to 2-10-4 in their last 16 overall. Max Domi had two goals, and MacKenzie Entwistle and Boris Katchouk also scored.
Flames spoil Tkachuk's return to Calgary, beat Panthers 6-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dillon Dube scored short-handed and had two assists, and the Flames spoiled Matthew Tkachuk’s return to Calgary by beating the Florida Panthers 6-2 on Tuesday night. Rasmus Andersson, Jonathan Huberdeau, Tyler Toffoli and Andrew Mangiapane each had a goal and an assist, and Brett Ritchie also scored for the Flames, who improved to 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. Dan Vladar made 30 saves. Nick Cousins and Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers, who dropped to 3-4-3 in their last 10. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 17 of 23 shots. Tkachuk spent his first six NHL seasons with Calgary and was traded to Florida this summer. The 24-year-old was a restricted free agent and told the Flames he would not sign long-term with the team. Calgary got Huberdeau, defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt and a conditional draft pick from Florida.
Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects

With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
Kahkonen stops 28 shots, Sharks blank Canadiens 4-0

MONTREAL (AP) — Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 28 shots for his first shutout for San Jose and the Sharks beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Tuesday night. “It’s great, but it also tells how we’ve played as a team,” Kahkonen said. “Huge blocks, huge (penalty) kills, good sticks on the PK and boxing out guys so I could see pucks, so huge thanks to the guys in front of me.” Tomas Hertl scored twice in the third period, including an empty-netter. Matt Nieto and Logan Couture also scored as the Sharks opened a four-game set against Eastern Conference teams by snapping a three-game losing streak. Kahkonen re-signed with the Sharks in the summer after playing 36 games last season for Minnesota and San Jose. After a convincing 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 21, he had allowed four or more goals in four of his last five games. Filling in for injured starter James Reimer, Kahkonen recorded his first shutout since March 16, 2021.
Wheeler nets hat trick, Hellebuyck and Jets blank Avs 5-0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Blake Wheeler had three goals and an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves and the Winnipeg Jets routed the Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Tuesday night. “No, it’s not just another game,” Jets coach Rick Bowness said. “I think the message we’re trying to send here is make them worry about us. They’re the defending Stanley Cup champions. They’re a great hockey team. “We’re starting to realize that when we play the right way, and we play the way we’re supposed to play, and play together, we’re a very good hockey club. The message is more about us and the way we want to play.” Mark Scheifele added a goal and two assists, and Josh Morrissey had a goal and an assist. Cole Perfetti contributed three assists for the Jets (14-6-1).
Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout

DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a three-goal lead in the third period. Jeff Skinner supplied his sixth goal in five games on a power play, while Craig Anderson made 40 saves and collected an assist. Rasmus Dahlin added two assists. “That was definitely a rollercoaster game there at the end,” Samuelsson said. Buffalo went through a similar situation Monday against Tampa Bay and didn’t come away happy. The Sabres gave away a two-goal lead in the final six minutes of regulation, then lost in overtime.
Tkachuk gets standing ovation, loses in return to Calgary

Former Calgary Flames star Matthew Tkachuk received mostly positive reactions Tuesday in his first game back at the Scotiabank Saddledome as a member of the visiting Florida Panthers. The Flames honored Tkachuk with a touching video tribute. Flames fans gave Tkachuk a standing ovation after the video aired during the...
