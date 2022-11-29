Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas winter wheat continues to decline
Kansas winter wheat conditions continue to decline due to historic drought. The USDA’s says 34 percent of the crop is rated good-to-excellent with 95 percent of the crop emerged. Topsoil moisture is 73 percent short to very short and subsoil moisture is 82 percent short to very short. …
Illinois winter wheat conditions fall in final USDA crop report
Illinois winter wheat conditions fell in USDA’s final crop progress and condition report for 2022. As of Sunday, only 30% of the crop is considered good to excellent, down from 35% the week before and a significant decrease from 82% at this time last year. 84% of the crop has emerged, about 10 percentage points behind average for the last week in November.
Illinois dairy farmers recognized for industry excellence
The Illinois Milk Producers Association is recognizing Illinois farmers for their leadership, stewardship, and excellence in the dairy industry. David Ruppert of Montgomery County is the recipient of the 2022 Dairy Industry Service Award. Ruppert served 20 years on the Prairie Farms Board of Directors and 16 years on the Illinois Board of Livestock Commission. He has also led the Illinois State Holstein Association as the organizations President, among other leadership roles.
K-State Receives $750K Grant to Spur Local Food Systems in Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. – In Kansas, agriculture is the top economic activity, to the tune of $64 billion annually, and more than 250,000 jobs. The state is a national leader in producing wheat, grain sorghum and beef. “However,” said Rebecca McMahon, a horticulture food crops agent for K-State Research and...
Nebraska winter wheat crop in desperate need of rain
Nebraska’s winter wheat crop could use some moisture. The USDA’s says 20 percent is rated good-to-excellent with the entire crop emerged. Topsoil moisture is 89 percent short to very short and subsoil moisture is 88 percent short to very short. …
Mild end to harvest season in Minnesota
The season ended with mild conditions in Minnesota. In its final crop report of 2022, the USDA says there were four days suitable for fieldwork with little precipitation and warmer than normal temperatures. Topsoil moisture supplies are rated 53 percent short to very short, and 54 percent of subsoil moisture...
SD Farm Bureau sets priorities for new year
Property rights and regulations are top priorities for the South Dakota Farm Bureau in 2023. President Scott VanderWal tells Brownfield members adopted a resolution opposing municipal initiatives that delay new or existing ag projects during its recent annual state convention. “We just had a municipal initiative in Sioux Falls that...
Dry weather persists in most of Tennessee
Western Tennessee received some much needed rain while the rest of the state remains dry. The precipitation in the west helped the emerging winter wheat crop. Dry conditions continue to impact pastures and winter wheat in the eastern two-thirds of the state. Winter wheat is 96% planted and 85% emerged with 55% of the crop rated good to excellent.
