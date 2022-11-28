MOREHEAD, Ky. – Women's basketball looks to continue their home success as they host Evansville Friday. The Eagles are coming off a dominant 104-54 victory over Brescia, where they saw four players score in double figures. Crystal Corley notched her first double-double as an Eagle with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Sophie Baydanov added 15 points, four assists and three steals off the bench and Veronica Charles helped out with 15 points, four assists and seven steals.

