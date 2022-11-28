Read full article on original website
Women's Hoops Looks For a Quick Bounce Back Sunday Against Bellarmine
MOREHEAD, Ky. – — After a tough loss Friday night, Morehead State women's basketball wraps up their five game home stand Sunday against Bellarmine. The Eagles battled back from 17 points down in the fourth quarter to cut the Evansville lead down to as little as six, but couldn't get over the hump despite 19 points and eight steals from Veronica Charles.
Men's Hoops Falls 81-75 to North Alabama Saturday
MOREHEAD, KY -- The Morehead State men's basketball team got a 30-point showing from the bench, but fell 81-75 to the North Alabama Lions at home Saturday as the Lions outscored the Eagles 56-34 in the final 20 minutes. UNA (5-4) scored 56 total points in the paint and had...
Eagles Fight Tough, but Fall Late Against Evansville Friday
MOREHEAD, KY -- The Morehead State women's basketball team got a 20-point performance from the bench, but fell 75-65 to the Evansville Purple Aces at home Friday. The Eagles had two players score in double figures, led by Veronica Charles, who had 19 points and eight steals. Isabel Gonzalez added 11 points and Hallie Rhodes added nine points and two blocks.
Eagles Look to Continue Home Success Against Evansville Friday
MOREHEAD, Ky. – Women's basketball looks to continue their home success as they host Evansville Friday. The Eagles are coming off a dominant 104-54 victory over Brescia, where they saw four players score in double figures. Crystal Corley notched her first double-double as an Eagle with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Sophie Baydanov added 15 points, four assists and three steals off the bench and Veronica Charles helped out with 15 points, four assists and seven steals.
