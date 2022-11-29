Read full article on original website
Lakers Send Rookie To G League Following Monday's Loss
The Los Angeles Lakers assigned rookie guard Max Christie to the G League on Tuesday following Monday night’s loss at home against the Indiana Pacers.
Yardbarker
Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker
The Dallas Mavericks are set to sign former Knicks point guard Kemba Walker. The 32-year-old spent last season in New York after 10 prior seasons between Charlotte and Boston, making four NBA All-Star appearances. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $17.8 million deal with the Knicks last season but appeared in...
FOX Sports
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
On star-studded Thompson, 8th-grader Trent Seaborn shines in AHSAA title win
Trent Seaborn stood underneath the stands of Jordan-Hare Stadium, a winter chill rocked through his 5-foot-10, 159-pound frame. His cheeks a cherubic red, Seaborn tried to put his year in context. He had moved nearly cross-country, going from home-schooling to one of the biggest districts in Alabama. He quickly found...
Justin Thomas joins new golf league
Former Alabama All-American Justin Thomas has committed to play in the TGL, a golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy with the blessing of the PGA Tour that’s scheduled to start in January 2024. Thomas and Jon Rahm are the first players after the founders to agree...
Can Auburn ease the pain of the ‘worst kind of nightmare’ in 7A title game rematch with Thompson?
This is an opinion piece. Auburn offensive lineman Avery Ferris calls the events during the final minute of the 2020 Class 7A championship in Tuscaloosa “the worst kind of nightmare.”. His Tigers, closing in on the school’s first state football title, led No. 1-ranked Thompson 28-13 entering the final...
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"
On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
Auburn players react to reports of Hugh Freeze becoming Tigers’ head coach
Auburn named Hugh Freeze as the head football coach on Monday, causing a fast and furious set of responses from current and former Tiger athletes on Twitter. Freeze led Liberty to a 35-14 record during the 2019-2022 seasons. His work with former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis in 2021 is one of Freeze’s best accomplishments.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 12/1/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on December 1, 2022. Two nights after a shorthanded New Orleans team pulled out a nail-biting victory over Oklahoma City, this time the Pelicans made sure there would be zero late-game drama vs. Toronto.
FOX Sports
Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists...
Stephen A. Smith says ‘if USC or TCU loses, Alabama goes in,’ Paul Finebaum says Tide doesn’t belong
When it comes to the College Football Playoffs, hypotheticals are as common as polls, voters and Paul Finebaum and Stephen A. Smith debating. Over the last few days, the debate has heated up. Who will be No. 5 and have the inside track if there is carnage during championship week?
SB Nation
NBA trade rumors update: Russell Westbrook, John Collins and Jae Crowder all could be on the move
The NBA is part unbelievable skill, part Hollywood drama, and many parts gossip channel. That is no more evident than the daily rumors that fly around social media and sports talk shows. Even with the trade deadline over three months, we have seen reports on almost every team concerning a trade. The Los Angeles Lakers, of course, have dominated the rumor mill but are hardly the only team rumored to be looking to improve their team.
LeBron James: Why do you ask me about Kyrie Irving, but not Jerry Jones?
LeBron James wants the tough questions – and not just about Kyrie Irving. After the Lakers’ 128-109 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, James asked reporters why he hadn’t been asked about the recently-circulated photo of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, which shows him looking over a group of white students trying to block six black students from entering a high school in Little Rock, Ark., in 1957. “I got one question for you guys before you guys leave. I was thinking when I was on my way over here, I was wondering why I haven’t gotten a...
Oklahoma DB Jordan Mukes to Enter Transfer Portal
The Sooners' big safety announced Tuesday that he intends to leave team when the portal opens next week.
Vanderbilt’s Jerry Stackhouse ejected, held back by security after shouting expletives at officials
VCU (5-2) had a 54-51 before the technicals. Adam Mazarei took over head coaching duties for the Commodores. Myles Stute made 6 of 9 3-point shots and scored 20 for Vanderbilt (3-4). Mark Heim is a sports reporter for The Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @Mark_Heim.
Julius Randle, Knicks manhandle Pistons 140-110
Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 36 points in just three quarters and the visiting New York Knicks pounded the
CFP chair explains reasoning for Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee order in ranking
The only real drama with the College Football Playoff ranking release Tuesday came with the No. 5 spot. The committee went with the Buckeyes for the standby spot should USC or TCU slip up in their league title games. CFP selection committee chair Boo Corrigan got a few questions about...
Tommy Tuberville on Hugh Freeze’s ‘2nd chance’ at Auburn: ‘There’s going to be a short leash’
Former Auburn coach and current United States senator Tommy Tuberville chimed in on his former program’s latest coaching hire. Tuberville was asked Wednesday for his thoughts on Hugh Freeze, who was hired Monday and officially introduced Tuesday as Auburn’s newest head coach. Tuberville, who coached on the Plains from 1999-2008, has known Auburn’s new coach since Freeze’s days as a high school coach at Briarcrest Christian in Tennessee; Tuberville recruited one of Freeze’s players, Michael Oher, to Auburn during the 2005 recruiting cycle.
Husky Offer Hard-Hitting Kansas Hybrid Defender
Michael Boganowski plays safety and linebacker for Junction City High.
Miami coach tells Tua Tagovailoa Georgia is SEC’s best
Much has been made this season about the connection between Mike McDaniel’s first season as Miami’s coach and the upturn in the play of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The former Alabama All-America has the best passing-efficiency rating in the NFL, and Miami has its best record 11 games...
