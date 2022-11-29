ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker

The Dallas Mavericks are set to sign former Knicks point guard Kemba Walker. The 32-year-old spent last season in New York after 10 prior seasons between Charlotte and Boston, making four NBA All-Star appearances. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $17.8 million deal with the Knicks last season but appeared in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
PORTLAND, OR
AL.com

Justin Thomas joins new golf league

Former Alabama All-American Justin Thomas has committed to play in the TGL, a golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy with the blessing of the PGA Tour that’s scheduled to start in January 2024. Thomas and Jon Rahm are the first players after the founders to agree...
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"

On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 12/1/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on December 1, 2022. Two nights after a shorthanded New Orleans team pulled out a nail-biting victory over Oklahoma City, this time the Pelicans made sure there would be zero late-game drama vs. Toronto.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
SB Nation

NBA trade rumors update: Russell Westbrook, John Collins and Jae Crowder all could be on the move

The NBA is part unbelievable skill, part Hollywood drama, and many parts gossip channel. That is no more evident than the daily rumors that fly around social media and sports talk shows. Even with the trade deadline over three months, we have seen reports on almost every team concerning a trade. The Los Angeles Lakers, of course, have dominated the rumor mill but are hardly the only team rumored to be looking to improve their team.
INDIANA STATE
New York Post

LeBron James: Why do you ask me about Kyrie Irving, but not Jerry Jones?

LeBron James wants the tough questions – and not just about Kyrie Irving. After the Lakers’ 128-109 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, James asked reporters why he hadn’t been asked about the recently-circulated photo of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, which shows him looking over a group of white students trying to block six black students from entering a high school in Little Rock, Ark., in 1957. “I got one question for you guys before you guys leave. I was thinking when I was on my way over here, I was wondering why I haven’t gotten a...
OHIO STATE
AL.com

Tommy Tuberville on Hugh Freeze’s ‘2nd chance’ at Auburn: ‘There’s going to be a short leash’

Former Auburn coach and current United States senator Tommy Tuberville chimed in on his former program’s latest coaching hire. Tuberville was asked Wednesday for his thoughts on Hugh Freeze, who was hired Monday and officially introduced Tuesday as Auburn’s newest head coach. Tuberville, who coached on the Plains from 1999-2008, has known Auburn’s new coach since Freeze’s days as a high school coach at Briarcrest Christian in Tennessee; Tuberville recruited one of Freeze’s players, Michael Oher, to Auburn during the 2005 recruiting cycle.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Miami coach tells Tua Tagovailoa Georgia is SEC’s best

Much has been made this season about the connection between Mike McDaniel’s first season as Miami’s coach and the upturn in the play of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The former Alabama All-America has the best passing-efficiency rating in the NFL, and Miami has its best record 11 games...
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
207K+
Followers
64K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy