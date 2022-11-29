ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

Catfishing murder victims’ family speaks out

Three members of Mychelle Blandon’s family were murdered allegedly by a former Virginia state trooper, who authorities say was catfishing Blandon’s teenage niece. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin has more details on the investigation.Dec. 1, 2022.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC News

Ohio man found guilty in trial over family massacre of 8

An Ohio man accused of helping his family plan, carry out and cover up the killing of eight members of another family was found guilty of murder Wednesday. A jury convicted George Wagner IV on Wednesday afternoon on multiple counts of aggravated murder and other charges related to conspiracy and attempts to cover up evidence in the 2016 massacre of the Rhoden family.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Judge accepts insanity plea deal for man in face-biting case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge accepted a plea deal Monday for a man who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim’s face that will send him to a mental hospital for treatment. Austin Harrouff, 25, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to two counts of first-degree murder and other charges for the 2016 slayings of John Stevens, 59, and his wife, Michelle Mishcon Stevens, 53. He also seriously injured a neighbor who tried to help them. Harrouff, who attended Florida State University before the attack, will be committed to a secure mental health facility until doctors and a judge agree that he is no longer dangerous. If the trial had gone forward, Harrouff could have faced life in prison. “Austin must also contend with the pain he has caused the families,” defense attorney Nellie King said in a statement. “Upon learning of the events of that night, Austin has sought answers for the grief and anguish caused by his actions. Austin is extremely remorseful for all that has occurred; for being at the center of this episode which has caused such unthinkable pain and devastating loss.”
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Country Singer Jake Flint dies at 37

Country singer Jake Flint unexpectedly died at the age of 37 just hours after getting married in Oklahoma. Flint’s publicist told a local paper that he died in his sleep as his cause of death remains unknown. Nov. 30, 2022.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RadarOnline

Ohio 16-Year-Old 'Recklessly' Gunned Down His Girlfriend While Playing With A Shotgun: Police

A 14-year-old Ohio boy is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection to the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old girlfriend at an Erie apartment, Radar has learned.Riley R. Shearer, 16, admitted to police that he fatally shot his girlfriend, Audrey Maria Kellogg, while recklessly playing with a shotgun during a gathering at a Chestnut Street apartment in late October. Police believe the teen acted unintentionally but recklessly during the fatal shooting.Shearer, who turned 16 three weeks before the shooting, has been charged as an adult because of the violent nature of the incident. Police say he shot Kellogg in...
OHIO STATE
NBC News

Arizona secretary of state sues GOP-controlled county over refusal to certify election results

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs sued a Republican-controlled county Monday after it refused to certify its election results by the state's statutory deadline. The lawsuit, filed in Arizona Superior Court, aims to compel the Cochise County Board of Supervisors to certify the county's results from the Nov. 8 election. The deadline for county certification is Monday.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Closing arguments begin in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial

Closing arguments are beginning Thursday in the tax fraud trial of the Trump Organization, which is accused of a sweeping, 15-year scheme to compensate top executives of former President Donald Trump’s company off the books. Defense attorneys and New York prosecutors will recap the testimony from several witnesses in...
NBC News

NBC News

549K+
Followers
61K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy