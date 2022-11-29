Read full article on original website
Police: Former Virginia trooper targeted teen with sextortion plot
Investigators say sextortion was a driving factor in a former Virginia State Trooper's kidnapping of a California teen and the murder of her family.Nov. 30, 2022.
Florida doctor accused of raping patients found dead
Eric Andrews Salata, charged with raping sedated patients at his clinic, was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot. WBBH's Ryan Arbogast reports.Dec. 1, 2022.
Indiana coroner hopes DNA can identify serial killer's victims
Investigators believe dozens of victims of suspected serial killer Herbert Baumeister may have been buried on his Indiana farm. WTHR's John Doran reports.Nov. 30, 2022.
Catfishing murder victims’ family speaks out
Three members of Mychelle Blandon’s family were murdered allegedly by a former Virginia state trooper, who authorities say was catfishing Blandon’s teenage niece. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin has more details on the investigation.Dec. 1, 2022.
Central PA Man Charged For Repeatedly Raping Girl: Police
A 37-year-old man allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl "on numerous occasions" at a home in central Pennsylvania, authorities announced on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Jose Diego Roman Jr. was arrested on Nov. 28 following an investigation launched on July 6, 2022, according to the East Hempfield Township police department. He is...
'Should have never happened': Family reacts to guilty verdict in 2016 Ohio massacre
Loved ones of the Rhoden family said they found "a little bit of peace" during a press conference following the guilty verdict of an Ohio man for the 2016 massacre. Tony Rhoden said he feels sorry for convicted George Wagner IV because "he is human."Nov. 30, 2022.
Ohio man found guilty in trial over family massacre of 8
An Ohio man accused of helping his family plan, carry out and cover up the killing of eight members of another family was found guilty of murder Wednesday. A jury convicted George Wagner IV on Wednesday afternoon on multiple counts of aggravated murder and other charges related to conspiracy and attempts to cover up evidence in the 2016 massacre of the Rhoden family.
Judge accepts insanity plea deal for man in face-biting case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge accepted a plea deal Monday for a man who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim’s face that will send him to a mental hospital for treatment. Austin Harrouff, 25, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to two counts of first-degree murder and other charges for the 2016 slayings of John Stevens, 59, and his wife, Michelle Mishcon Stevens, 53. He also seriously injured a neighbor who tried to help them. Harrouff, who attended Florida State University before the attack, will be committed to a secure mental health facility until doctors and a judge agree that he is no longer dangerous. If the trial had gone forward, Harrouff could have faced life in prison. “Austin must also contend with the pain he has caused the families,” defense attorney Nellie King said in a statement. “Upon learning of the events of that night, Austin has sought answers for the grief and anguish caused by his actions. Austin is extremely remorseful for all that has occurred; for being at the center of this episode which has caused such unthinkable pain and devastating loss.”
Country Singer Jake Flint dies at 37
Country singer Jake Flint unexpectedly died at the age of 37 just hours after getting married in Oklahoma. Flint’s publicist told a local paper that he died in his sleep as his cause of death remains unknown. Nov. 30, 2022.
Mississippi residents share tornado survival stories
At least 33 tornadoes were reported across four southern states, leaving two dead. NBC News’ Sam Brock visited one town in Mississippi where residents share their survival stories as many rode out that storm inside their homes, even hiding in bathrooms. Dec. 1, 2022.
Kentucky agency launches probe into facility accused of abusing developmentally delayed child
The Kentucky agency that oversees state youth centers said it has launched an investigation into allegations of abuse made by the mother of a developmentally delayed child who was allegedly choked, scratched and taunted at the same Louisville foster care facility where a 7-year-old boy suffocated to death in July.
Deadly tornado outbreak leaves thousands in the South without power
The South is recovering after a powerful system produced at least 33 tornadoes across Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and Georgia. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander reports on the devastation communities are facing in the aftermath.Dec. 1, 2022.
NBC News
Deadly tornado outbreak hits South, leaving fields of debris
Two people are dead in Alabama after storms ripped through the South. Around 30 twisters were reported across the region and homes were torn to shreds by powerful winds. Nov. 30, 2022.
Pete Aguilar, No. 3 Democrat in the House, makes history as he aims to keep party ‘united’
Rep. Pete Aguilar, a California Democrat, is taking on the highest-level job ever held by a Latino in the House, the party's No. 3 position, with a promise that his party will take back the majority in 2024. Aguilar was elected by his colleagues Wednesday to serve in the next...
Executives at ‘fintechs’ made hundreds of millions handing out PPP Covid cash, report says
A couple who founded an Arizona-based financial technology firm in the early days of the pandemic raked in an estimated $120 million in processing fees from handing out billions in Paycheck Protection Program loans even though their company did little to police fraud, according to a congressional report released Thursday.
Ohio 16-Year-Old 'Recklessly' Gunned Down His Girlfriend While Playing With A Shotgun: Police
A 14-year-old Ohio boy is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection to the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old girlfriend at an Erie apartment, Radar has learned.Riley R. Shearer, 16, admitted to police that he fatally shot his girlfriend, Audrey Maria Kellogg, while recklessly playing with a shotgun during a gathering at a Chestnut Street apartment in late October. Police believe the teen acted unintentionally but recklessly during the fatal shooting.Shearer, who turned 16 three weeks before the shooting, has been charged as an adult because of the violent nature of the incident. Police say he shot Kellogg in...
Arizona secretary of state sues GOP-controlled county over refusal to certify election results
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs sued a Republican-controlled county Monday after it refused to certify its election results by the state's statutory deadline. The lawsuit, filed in Arizona Superior Court, aims to compel the Cochise County Board of Supervisors to certify the county's results from the Nov. 8 election. The deadline for county certification is Monday.
Closing arguments begin in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial
Closing arguments are beginning Thursday in the tax fraud trial of the Trump Organization, which is accused of a sweeping, 15-year scheme to compensate top executives of former President Donald Trump’s company off the books. Defense attorneys and New York prosecutors will recap the testimony from several witnesses in...
Watch: World's largest active volcano erupts in Hawaii
Video shows the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa erupting. It is the volcano's first eruption since 1984. The U.S. Geological Survey said lava flows are not threatening downslope communities at this time.Nov. 28, 2022.
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries becomes first Black person to lead Congressional caucus
House Democrats officially elected New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries to be the House minority leader in the next Congress, taking over from Nancy Pelosi as the first Black lawmaker to lead a Congressional caucus. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles explains what to expect from Jeffries in his new leadership role and what it could mean for the future of the party.Dec. 1, 2022.
