Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert
Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
Rock Guitarist Dies
Sad news coming out of Ireland today with word that Garry Roberts, the guitarist who co-founded the Rock band “Boomtown Rats,” has died at 72, according to an obituary posted by the Telegraph on Tuesday morning.
BBC
Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani
The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
Led Zeppelin’s Worst Concert Lasted Less Than an Hour, and They Never Returned to the Country Where It Happened
Led Zeppelin's worst concert ensured they never came close to returning to the country where it happened.
Andrew Lloyd Webber, Michael Harrison Team on New Musical Development Venture
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Michael Harrison are launching a new musical theater venture. The well-known composer and international producer have come together to form Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, a joint endeavor that will see the long-time collaborators producing new entries for Webber’s musical catalog. More from The Hollywood ReporterMark Burnett Departing as Head of MGM Worldwide TVFreddie Ross Hancock, British Publicist, Dies at 92Legendary Pictures Finds New Home at Sony Lloyd Webber described Harrison as “easily one of the world’s leading young theater producers” in a partnership that “will build on our relationship.” “On a personal level, I am thrilled,” the composer...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Peter Frampton end his touring career with a final show-closing cover of The Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps
The guitar legend played his three-pickup Gibson Les Paul sat down, and brought the curtain down on his prolific live career at the last show of his farewell tour. Way back in June 2019, electric guitar icon Peter Frampton announced Finale: The Farewell Tour – a mammoth stint around North America, the UK and Europe that would bring the curtain down on his prolific live career.
BBC
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies aged 79
Christine McVie, who played with Fleetwood Mac and wrote some of their most famous songs, has died aged 79, her family has said. The British singer-songwriter was behind hits including Little Lies, Everywhere, Don't Stop, Say You Love Me and Songbird. She died peacefully at a hospital in the company...
90 Day: Angela Taunts Michael for Bringing Her 'Misery' While 'Crush' Billy 'Brought Smiles'
On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Angela swears visiting her TikTok "crush" Billy in Canada is completely platonic — but her husband Michael isn't so sure If 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Angela Deem knows one thing, it's how to be honest. She defended her friendship with "crush" Billy — and threw her husband Michael Ilesanmi under the bus while doing so — on Sunday night's episode. The tense scene showed Angela introducing Michael and Billy via FaceTime as a way to get Michael to approve...
brides.com
One Man Found a Rare Medieval Wedding Ring Worth $47,000
When David Board set out to search a pasture field near Dorset England with his metal detector in 2019, he wasn’t expecting to find anything special. In the 1970s, Board often combed local beaches, but he never made any exciting discoveries. Once a family friend encouraged him to try his luck again, his expectations were low. Near the end of the day in the pasture, right when he was about to call it quits, Board’s device sent him a signal. After digging five inches underground, he saw the item and thought it was a candy wrapper at first. Upon closer inspection, he realized it was a rare ring. “It was once I got home and washed it off that we realized it was a lot better than we thought,” Board tells CNN.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch 9-year-old guitarist Maya Neelakantan play an awe-inspiring medley of 15 clean Tool riffs – on a guitar given to her by Adam Jones
The young musician puts the Gibson Adam Jones Les Paul Standard to good use, stitching together the likes of Lateralus, Descending and 7empest. Earlier this year, when nine-year-old Maya Neelakantan covered Tool’s 16-minute epic, 7empest, it caught – along with the attention of thousands of viewers – the gaze of the band’s guitarist Adam Jones, who was so impressed he sent the young player his signature Gibson guitar, the Adam Jones Les Paul Standard.
hotelnewsme.com
ANDREA BOCELLI DELIGHTS FANS WITH STUNNING ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE
The powerful voice of Andrea Bocelli mesmerised the crowd during the Italian tenor’s concert at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Park on 24 November. With 90 million records sold, the bona fide member of music royalty, and much-decorated opera singer performed a host of his classics marking his fifth appearance in the UAE capital.
'The Phantom of the Opera' extends its long Broadway goodbye
The masked man of Broadway is going out strong.“The Phantom of the Opera” — Broadway’s longest-running show — has postponed its final performance by eight weeks, pushing its final curtain from February to April after ticket demand spiked. Last week, the show raked in an eye-popping $2,2 million with a full house.The musical — a fixture on Broadway since 1988, weathering recessions, war and cultural shifts — will now play its final Broadway performance on April 16. When it closes, it will have played 13,981 performances.“We are all thrilled that not only the show’s wonderful fans have been snapping...
Guitar World Magazine
Rare footage of Eddie Van Halen playing an early configuration of his iconic Frankenstein guitar has been synced to audio
Hear Van Halen wield his iconic axe in 1978 for renditions of Eruption, Runnin' With The Devil, Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love and more. Earlier this week, rare footage that showed Eddie Van Halen playing an early configuration of his legendary white-and-black-striped Frankenstein guitar emerged online thanks to a YouTube user named Speedy, who caught Van Halen’s gig from September 8, 1978, on camera.
BBC
Rare toy book found in Northumberland sells for £1,600 at auction
A collection of tiny French toy books - one of only four known in the world - found in a house clearance in north-east England has sold for £1,600. The 19th Century copy of Les Portes Fermées, ou, Les Doubles Surprises - seven small booklets with pictures - was found in Northumberland.
DVM 360
This multitalented DVM is also a ukulele rock star
Deb Greco, DVM, PhD, DACVIM, shares her love of music and how she came to play the ukulele in multiple rock bands. This content is sponsored by Zomedica. Adam Christman, DVM, MBA, and the team at dvm360 Live!™ are always delighted to be platform for veterinary professionals to showcase their extracirricular talents. In this segment, Deb Greco, DVM, PhD, DACVIM, discusses her ukulele skills, her history with music, and even shows off her amazing voice by singing for the audience.
BBC
Purdis Farm couple light up home in memory of daughter
A couple are lighting up their home for Christmas in memory of their daughter who died after childbirth. Jessica Mai Walden, from Bramford, Suffolk, died last May aged 28 after giving birth to her second daughter Orla at Ipswich Hospital. Her parents Julie and Neil Stout, from near Ipswich, said...
BBC
A428 Dig: Evidence of Iron Age feast discovered
Archaeologists have found evidence of a feast dating back more than 2,000 years at a site of a road improvement scheme. Excavations found pottery and animal bones pointing to evidence of a communal area for feasts as part of the proposed work on the A428 between the Black Cat roundabout in Bedfordshire and Caxton Gibbet in Cambridgeshire.
Comments / 0