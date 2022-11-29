Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
A Brief History of Orinda, CaliforniaThomas SmithOrinda, CA
Alexander's Offers $800 Remy Martin Tasting, MealThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Related
KCRA.com
Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in California State Senate District 8 race
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the race for California's Senate District 8 race, former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday has conceded. Current Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby as of Tuesday afternoon maintains 51.5% of the votes in one of California's Democrat vs. Democrat races, according to the Associated Press; 99% of the votes have been counted.
californiaglobe.com
Northern California Gets New Area Code Due To Population Shifts Throughout Area
A new area code for all or parts of 13 Northern Californian counties began on Monday, signifying a shift of population away from the Bay Area to cheaper areas in surrounding counties, adding 350 in an area already served by the 209 area code. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC)...
SF-based crypto company announces layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is the latest crypto or tech firm to announce layoffs. In a company blog post published Wednesday, CEO Jesse Powell announced that the company would be laying off approximately 1,100 people, around 30% of its current workforce “in order to adapt to current market conditions.” The […]
KTVU FOX 2
40,000 PG&E customers could lose power in storm, utility warns
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - Pacific Gas & Electric said up to 40,000 of its customers across the Bay Area are expected to lose power during Thursday's storm. "Our own in-house meteorology department, it sort of calibrates storm size against customer outages, is predicting in the neighborhood of 40,000 customers affected across the greater Bay Area," PG&E Bay Area Regional Vice President Aaron Johnson, said.
San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters
A prominent housing developer violated state law by gouging its renters living near San Jose’s Japantown. Now the company is paying it back. Swenson, one of the largest housing developers in San Jose, admitted in a letter sent to tenants this month it illegally raised the rent above the state limit. The letter came more than a... The post San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters appeared first on San José Spotlight.
KTVU FOX 2
Twitter drops COVID misinformation policy as hospitalizations rise
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - As Twitter announced it is no longer enforcing its policy targeting misleading COVID information, cases and hospitalizations are on the rise. Bay Area hospitalizations have spiked to at least 630, the highest since August, state data shows. "With COVID, it’s the gift that keeps on giving,...
KTVU FOX 2
2 California cities top list of places homebuyers want to leave: report
LOS ANGELES - People are looking to relocate from San Francisco and Los Angeles the most compared to any other city in the United States. A new report by Redfin found San Francisco topped the list of all cities in America where homebuyers are looking to relocate from. Los Angeles ranked second, followed by New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston. The rankings were determined by net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin users looked to leave an area than move in.
sfstandard.com
Empty Offices Are Dragging Down San Francisco Home Prices
When asked about a recent Axios article proclaiming a broad “collapse” in housing prices nationwide—complete with the scare quotes—Patrick Carlisle, a Bay Area market analyst for real estate firm Compass, had a similarly strident retort. “It’s a bullshit story,” Carlisle said. “A collapse is what happened...
These propositions are already attempting to make the California ballot in 2024
Votes for the 2022 general election are still being counted but efforts are already underway to get certain measures and constitutional amendments on the 2024 California ballot.
1,250 DoorDash employees were laid off, here’s why
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Food delivery company DoorDash announced it would be laying off 1,250 employees, DoorDash CEO Tony Xu announced in a letter to staff on Wednesday. Xu said he understood the news would be shocking for many of those at the company, especially in light of the fact that DoorDash’s “business remains strong […]
calmatters.network
Bay Area air district offering buyback program for older, high-polluting vehicles
Bay Area residents with a vehicle made before 1999 can receive up to $1,200 as part of a buyback program to improve local air quality, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced Monday. The buyback program will pay owners of older cars and small trucks to voluntarily get rid...
Transportation officials consider plan for commuters to pay tolls on busy Bay Area freeways
Transportation officials are considering the proposal as part of an effort to ease traffic congestion and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Bay Area transportation officials say the future of freeways could have per-mile tolling
A webinar for public comment begins on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m.
Opinion: Democrats Could Have Kept the House, But the California Party Fell Short
California Democrats are already looking back at 2022 congressional races with the dreaded woulda/coulda/shoulda even with one race too close to call. There were several House races where Democrats fell short — some close enough where a stronger ground game could have made a difference. Running field campaigns are...
KQED
Mass Bay Area Tech Layoffs Thrust Thousands of H-1B Visa Holders Into Frantic Job Hunt
Mass layoffs have pitched thousands of Bay Area workers into a desperate search to find another employer before they’re required to self-deport. An unemployed H-1B visa holder has to find a new employer, or “sponsor,” within 60 days, or leave the country. Thousands of Bay Area tech and biotech workers have surged onto sites like LinkedIn, frantically looking for friendly faces, like 36-year-old Vidhi Agrawal of San Francisco.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area storms brewing: Rain, wind and Sierra snow
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. - The first day of December is bringing brewing storms with the first one hitting Thursday morning throughout the Bay Area and the Sierra. KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said that rain was already coming down in Mendocino, Lake and Napa counties before the sun came up. The...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 monthly in guaranteed income program
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some families in Santa Clara County will be the latest in the Bay Area to receive money in a guaranteed program. The pilot program will offer $1,000 over the next two years starting this December. This project is one of few that will focus specifically on...
Storm update: Cold front headed for Bay Area is 'speeding up'
A cold front could bring heavy rain, small hail and high-elevation snow to the Bay Area.
Comments / 3