Oakland, CA

KCRA.com

Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in California State Senate District 8 race

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the race for California's Senate District 8 race, former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday has conceded. Current Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby as of Tuesday afternoon maintains 51.5% of the votes in one of California's Democrat vs. Democrat races, according to the Associated Press; 99% of the votes have been counted.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

SF-based crypto company announces layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is the latest crypto or tech firm to announce layoffs. In a company blog post published Wednesday, CEO Jesse Powell announced that the company would be laying off approximately 1,100 people, around 30% of its current workforce “in order to adapt to current market conditions.” The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

40,000 PG&E customers could lose power in storm, utility warns

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - Pacific Gas & Electric said up to 40,000 of its customers across the Bay Area are expected to lose power during Thursday's storm. "Our own in-house meteorology department, it sort of calibrates storm size against customer outages, is predicting in the neighborhood of 40,000 customers affected across the greater Bay Area," PG&E Bay Area Regional Vice President Aaron Johnson, said.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters

A prominent housing developer violated state law by gouging its renters living near San Jose’s Japantown. Now the company is paying it back. Swenson, one of the largest housing developers in San Jose, admitted in a letter sent to tenants this month it illegally raised the rent above the state limit. The letter came more than a... The post San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Twitter drops COVID misinformation policy as hospitalizations rise

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - As Twitter announced it is no longer enforcing its policy targeting misleading COVID information, cases and hospitalizations are on the rise. Bay Area hospitalizations have spiked to at least 630, the highest since August, state data shows. "With COVID, it’s the gift that keeps on giving,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

2 California cities top list of places homebuyers want to leave: report

LOS ANGELES - People are looking to relocate from San Francisco and Los Angeles the most compared to any other city in the United States. A new report by Redfin found San Francisco topped the list of all cities in America where homebuyers are looking to relocate from. Los Angeles ranked second, followed by New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston. The rankings were determined by net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin users looked to leave an area than move in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sfstandard.com

Empty Offices Are Dragging Down San Francisco Home Prices

When asked about a recent Axios article proclaiming a broad “collapse” in housing prices nationwide—complete with the scare quotes—Patrick Carlisle, a Bay Area market analyst for real estate firm Compass, had a similarly strident retort. “It’s a bullshit story,” Carlisle said. “A collapse is what happened...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

1,250 DoorDash employees were laid off, here’s why

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Food delivery company DoorDash announced it would be laying off 1,250 employees, DoorDash CEO Tony Xu announced in a letter to staff on Wednesday. Xu said he understood the news would be shocking for many of those at the company, especially in light of the fact that DoorDash’s “business remains strong […]
OAKLAND, CA
calmatters.network

Bay Area air district offering buyback program for older, high-polluting vehicles

Bay Area residents with a vehicle made before 1999 can receive up to $1,200 as part of a buyback program to improve local air quality, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced Monday. The buyback program will pay owners of older cars and small trucks to voluntarily get rid...
KQED

Mass Bay Area Tech Layoffs Thrust Thousands of H-1B Visa Holders Into Frantic Job Hunt

Mass layoffs have pitched thousands of Bay Area workers into a desperate search to find another employer before they’re required to self-deport. An unemployed H-1B visa holder has to find a new employer, or “sponsor,” within 60 days, or leave the country. Thousands of Bay Area tech and biotech workers have surged onto sites like LinkedIn, frantically looking for friendly faces, like 36-year-old Vidhi Agrawal of San Francisco.
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area storms brewing: Rain, wind and Sierra snow

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. - The first day of December is bringing brewing storms with the first one hitting Thursday morning throughout the Bay Area and the Sierra. KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said that rain was already coming down in Mendocino, Lake and Napa counties before the sun came up. The...
