Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
A Brief History of Orinda, CaliforniaThomas SmithOrinda, CA
Alexander's Offers $800 Remy Martin Tasting, MealThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
SF-based crypto company announces layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is the latest crypto or tech firm to announce layoffs. In a company blog post published Wednesday, CEO Jesse Powell announced that the company would be laying off approximately 1,100 people, around 30% of its current workforce “in order to adapt to current market conditions.” The […]
KTVU FOX 2
Twitter drops COVID misinformation policy as hospitalizations rise
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - As Twitter announced it is no longer enforcing its policy targeting misleading COVID information, cases and hospitalizations are on the rise. Bay Area hospitalizations have spiked to at least 630, the highest since August, state data shows. "With COVID, it’s the gift that keeps on giving,...
sfstandard.com
Vandal Strikes SF’s Chinese Consulate With Graffiti After Protest
Protests that erupted across China over strict Covid lockdowns ignited some Bay Area Chinese residents to rally in front of the nation’s diplomatic outpost in San Francisco. About 100 joined the Sunday vigil in front of the Chinese Consulate General on Laguna Street. Photos taken later in the protest show the building’s wall vandalized with graffiti, which was cleaned by Monday.
NBC Bay Area
Residents Try to Make it in the Bay by Downsizing, Opting for Smaller Condos
There’s another hurdle for those trying to make it in the Bay long term. More people who find they’re priced out of buying a house in Silicon Valley are now downsizing, opting for a smaller condo instead. That’s not saying that condos are cheap, especially those in South...
1,250 DoorDash employees were laid off, here’s why
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Food delivery company DoorDash announced it would be laying off 1,250 employees, DoorDash CEO Tony Xu announced in a letter to staff on Wednesday. Xu said he understood the news would be shocking for many of those at the company, especially in light of the fact that DoorDash’s “business remains strong […]
KTVU FOX 2
40,000 PG&E customers could lose power in storm, utility warns
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - Pacific Gas & Electric said up to 40,000 of its customers across the Bay Area are expected to lose power during Thursday's storm. "Our own in-house meteorology department, it sort of calibrates storm size against customer outages, is predicting in the neighborhood of 40,000 customers affected across the greater Bay Area," PG&E Bay Area Regional Vice President Aaron Johnson, said.
KQED
Mass Bay Area Tech Layoffs Thrust Thousands of H-1B Visa Holders Into Frantic Job Hunt
Mass layoffs have pitched thousands of Bay Area workers into a desperate search to find another employer before they’re required to self-deport. An unemployed H-1B visa holder has to find a new employer, or “sponsor,” within 60 days, or leave the country. Thousands of Bay Area tech and biotech workers have surged onto sites like LinkedIn, frantically looking for friendly faces, like 36-year-old Vidhi Agrawal of San Francisco.
KTVU FOX 2
2 California cities top list of places homebuyers want to leave: report
LOS ANGELES - People are looking to relocate from San Francisco and Los Angeles the most compared to any other city in the United States. A new report by Redfin found San Francisco topped the list of all cities in America where homebuyers are looking to relocate from. Los Angeles ranked second, followed by New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston. The rankings were determined by net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin users looked to leave an area than move in.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area air district offers buy-back program for older, high polluting vehicles
SAN FRANCISCO - Bay Area residents with a vehicle made before 1999 can receive up to $1,200 as part of a buy-back program to improve local air quality, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced Monday. : Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 monthly in guaranteed income program
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some families in Santa Clara County will be the latest in the Bay Area to receive money in a guaranteed program. The pilot program will offer $1,000 over the next two years starting this December. This project is one of few that will focus specifically on...
San Francisco Examiner
The murder case that came back to haunt SF judge
None of Anthony Kline’s colleagues had ever seen it happen. The most senior justice on California’s First District Court of Appeal, Kline was asking to be transferred to the juvenile bench, at the advanced age of 83. Juvenile was the scrappy place you started a career, not the triumphant place you ended one. But after four decades in appeals, Kline was feeling estranged from real life. He wanted to spend a year in juvie before retiring.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday evening include:. The San Francisco Playhouse has paused performances of William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” through Dec. 2 due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among the play’s cast. The theater plans to contact people who had tickets to any of the affected dates and allow them to exchange their tickets for a different date or receive a refund.
kalw.org
The bleak present and possible future of San Francisco's downtown
As the nation continues to emerge from COVID-related shutdowns and public health mandates, many cities are seeking a return to pre-pandemic normalcy. So far, that's not working out for San Francisco’s downtown. The armies of workers that once rode public transportation and filled up downtown streets and high-rise offices...
Eater
San Francisco Offers More COVID Support Going Into the New Year
San Francisco restaurant owners have endured more than their fair share of the financial burden laid down by COVID-19. By the spring of 2021 alone, the National Restaurant Association (NRA) estimated 90,000 restaurants closed temporarily or permanently due to the pandemic. Outlets including the San Francisco Chronicle called a downtown where beloved restaurants close out of the blue the “new normal.” San Francisco city officials hope to change that prospect with an extended payment relief program.
Transportation officials consider plan for commuters to pay tolls on busy Bay Area freeways
Transportation officials are considering the proposal as part of an effort to ease traffic congestion and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
sfstandard.com
Neighbors Slam Failed SF Housing Project as ‘Eyesore’ With Human Waste, Graffiti
A former San Francisco car wash and gas station at the center of an affordable housing battle has enraged neighbors after becoming a hotbed of litter, human waste and graffiti. “It’s a huge neighborhood eyesore,” said Alan Mutter, a Lower Haight resident of 38 years who lives close to the...
SFist
Biden Chooses Berkeley Attorney (and Mohammed Nuru’s Lawyer!) to Be New U.S. Attorney
The prestigious position of U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California has gone to Ismail Ramsey of the Berkeley-based criminal law firm Ramsey & Ehrlich, and yes, he’s the same guy who defended Mohammed Nuru last year. When you read news stories about “federal charges,” like the high-profile...
San Francisco Examiner
How many San Franciscans are "misplacing" their cars?
Having a car in San Francisco, for many, means mastering the art of city parking. And what a fitful practice it can be. Finding a spot to rest your metal steed is hard enough — then add in hills, time limits and one way streets. Street sweeping schedules prompt weekly nightmares. A man named Carlos, who works at The City’s impound lot in SoMa, has heard me cry more than once.
