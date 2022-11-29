Read full article on original website
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin returns to Jordan-Hare Stadium
Bryan Harsin entered Jordan-Hare Stadium for 12 gamedays as the head coach of Auburn football. On Wednesday night, he visited his old office as a spectator. Harsin sat in the rows behind the home sideline as his son, Davis Harsin, played with Auburn High in the night opener of the AHSAA Super 7, the yearly state championship games hosted this year on the Tigers’ campus. The younger Harsin is a junior quarterback and backup for head coach Keith Etheredge, which tried to stop Thompson High from a fourth-straight blue map.
The best recruits in Auburn this week for the 2022 AHSAA Super 7
High school football fans have waited all year for this week. The Alabama High School Athletic Association will take over Auburn for the Super 7 state championship games starting on Wednesday night. The best teams feature some of the best recruits in the country, too. Hugh Freeze and the Tigers...
Auburn football fans detest AL.com’s inflammatory Hugh Freeze cartoon
Auburn football fans couldn’t believe their eyes upon seeing AL.com depict Hugh Freeze in the most hatefully shaming way — sharing a cartoon on its official Twitter page of a shadowy figure in a van asking where on the Plains he could find a ‘Christian escort service’ seemingly titled ‘Auburn could have had a Cadillac’…
247Sports
Auburn assistant Roc Bellantoni not retained on Hugh Freeze's staff
Auburn assistant coach Roc Bellantoni will not be retained on Hugh Freeze's inaugural Auburn staff, Auburn Undercover was informed on Wednesday afternoon. Bellantoni coached Auburn's edge rushers this season and was the Tigers' special teams coordinator. He was brought onto Bryan Harsin's staff in 2021 as an analyst, then was promoted last offseason after Bert Watts left for the Denver Broncos.
Hugh Freeze keeps Cadillac, plans U-turn at Auburn
Hugh Freeze mastered the microphone with two talking points that always tickle the ears of Auburn fans: War Eagle and
Auburn football: Bryan Harsin family member mocks Hugh Freeze and AU
One of former Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin’s family members is very obviously unhappy with how things unfolded on the Plains, showing an extreme level of disdain for AU following the Hugh Freeze coaching hire. Freeze was hired four weeks to the day after Harsin was dismissed after...
Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach
Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
Can Auburn ease the pain of the ‘worst kind of nightmare’ in 7A title game rematch with Thompson?
This is an opinion piece. Auburn offensive lineman Avery Ferris calls the events during the final minute of the 2020 Class 7A championship in Tuscaloosa “the worst kind of nightmare.”. His Tigers, closing in on the school’s first state football title, led No. 1-ranked Thompson 28-13 entering the final...
Jimmy Brumbaugh out as Auburn’s defensive line coach as Hugh Freeze builds staff
Jimmy Brumbaugh is out as defensive line coach at Auburn after one season, while Hugh Freeze is assessing the Tigers’ coaching staff and assembling his at the university. A source confirmed to AL.Com that Brumbaugh and the school parted ways on Wednesday, less than 24 hours from Freeze’s introductory press conference. Brumbaugh is the second Auburn assistant not to be retained with the program. According to a previous report, Roc Bellantoni, former edge and special teams coordinator, was let go earlier.
50 years since the ‘Punt Bama Punt’ Iron Bowl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been 50 years since one of the greatest finishes in Iron Bowl history. It was an ending that left Alabama fans in shock, Auburn fans in awe and everyone with a serious case of deja vu. The date was December 2, 1972. The venue, Legion Field in Birmingham. Gary Sanders […]
Auburn Reportedly Makes Decision On Cadillac Williams
Auburn will hire Liberty's Hugh Freeze as its next football head coach, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. While interim coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams won't receive an extended opportunity at the position, he's expected to stay with the school. Per Auburn Live's Cole Pinkston, Williams will likely remain at...
Clanton Advertiser
Tigers corralled by Opelika at home
After taking down its Thanksgiving tournament, the Chilton County High School varsity girls’ basketball team fell in its first game back from the break 56-33 to Opelika High School. The Tigers had a balanced scoring effort with four players scoring at least five points. Ivyonna Varner was the leading...
Five potential offensive coordinator candidates for Auburn
Here are five OC candidates to look out for under new Auburn HC Hugh Freeze.
wvtm13.com
Former Liberty University student disagrees with Hugh Freeze hire at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — Not everyone is happy about Hugh Freeze coming to Auburn. WVTM 13's Magdala Louissaint spoke with Chelsea Andrews over the phone. She's not sure of how the vetting process goes for football coaches but she wanted to tell auburn she had concerns about Hugh Freeze coming to the university.
Look: Hugh Freeze's Message For Nick Saban Is Going Viral
Auburn officially introduced Hugh Freeze as its new head coach this Tuesday. During the introductory press conference, Freeze said he has tremendous respect for Alabama head coach Nick Saban. However, their friendship won't prevent him from embracing the Alabama-Auburn rivalry. "I have great respect for Nick," Freeze said. "He and...
Auburn Hires Controversial Former SEC Coach
Auburn University has hired a controversial former SEC coach as its next head football coach.
Chelsea Andrews: Auburn never asked about Hugh Freeze messages defending Liberty’s Ian McCaw
Auburn did not contact former Liberty student Chelsea Andrews as part of its vetting process in hiring Hugh Freeze. Andrews is a sexual assault survivor. She tweeted in July about Freeze, the former Liberty head football coach, sending her an unsolicited direct message defending his boss, Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw. Andrews had been critical of the way the school handled a number of sexual assault allegations. Andrews, then identified as Jane Doe 7, was one of more than 20 plaintiffs who sued Liberty for mishandling sexual misconduct allegations in a lawsuit that has since been settled. Liberty is currently under a Department of Education federal investigation into how it has handled student reports of sexual assault.
tallasseetribune.com
Tallassee softball trio signs to college programs
A trio of Tallassee softball players signed National Letters of Intent to play at the college level on Tuesday. Seniors Abbie Davis, Brooke Royster, and Jenna Manning each signed their NLI’s with their respective schools. Davis signed with Coastal Alabama South Community College, Royster signed with Central Alabama Community College, and Manning signed with the University of Mobile.
thebamabuzz.com
Staks Pancake House to open first Alabama location in Auburn
Get that knife and fork ready—Staks Pancake Kitchen is coming soon to Auburn. From fluffy french toast to mouthwatering omelettes, read on for all the tasty details. Currently open for business in three Tennessee cities (Germantown, East Memphis + Southaven), the restaurant will soon be branching out with Alabama’s very first location in Auburn.
Auburn traded Cadillac for a creepy white van
Cadillac Williams is Auburn. He’s everything that’s right about Auburn. Hugh Freeze represents everything that’s wrong about Auburn. Of course he got the job. Auburn could have had a Cadillac. Instead, they bought a creepy white van. With lots of baggage. R E L A T E...
