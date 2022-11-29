Read full article on original website
An American plantation continued to enslave African Americans until the 1960s
Slavery in the U.S. was officially abolished in 1865 with the ratification of the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. Despite the official announcement, the lives of many enslaved African-Americans were precarious for a very long time.
How the watermelon stereotype came to be weaponized against Black Americans
The harmful stereotype dates back to the 19th century when freed Black Americans became merchants and sold the fruit for profit.
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's intimate portraits of Native people across America will appear in her book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America."
newbooksnetwork.com
Heathen: Religion and Race in American History
In Heathen: Religion and Race in American History (Harvard University Press, 2022), Kathryn Gin Lum shows how the idea of the “heathen” has been maintained from the colonial era to the present in religious and secular discourses—discourses, specifically, of race. Race continues to operate as a heathen inheritance in the United States, animating Americans’ sense of being a world apart from an undifferentiated mass of needy, suffering peoples. Heathen thus reveals a key source of American exceptionalism and a prism through which Americans have defined themselves as a progressive and humanitarian nation even as supposed heathens have drawn on the same to counter this national myth.
Cleveland Jewish News
Black history is the best tool for fighting black antisemitism
From Louis Farrakhan to Kyrie Irving, Kanye West, Dave Chappelle, Ilhan Omar, Jay-Z, Tamika Mallory, the Black Lives Matter movement and beyond, there is a seeming tsunami of antisemitism emanating from prominent black Americans, Caroline Glick argues in the new episode of the “Caroline Glick Show.”. Combined with the...
Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own
The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.
The American relatives of Adolf Hitler lived in New York and flew the American flag
Colorized image of Adolf Hitler (1889-1945)Credit: Kentot785; CC-BY-SA-4.0 In 2018, a reporter from the German newspaper, Bild, tracked down three brothers who lived in Long Island, New York.
Studies suggest that Native Americans have Chinese ancestors
Recent studies have found that all the Native Americans that have been living in the Americas originally originated in China. This theory came into popularity after the remains of an ancient human found in a cave in China closely resembled the DNA of Native Americans today.
Slowjamastan, the independent republic inside America
America the beautiful—from sea to shining sea you’ll find areas of the country that seem like their own world. Different cuisine than what is “normal”—far ranging accents from the sultry southern twang to the bing-bongs of Coney Island. Varying climates and terrain from sandy beaches to the awe inspiring scenery of the northwest. A foreign country however, was not something one would find. When the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo was signed in, 1848, that brought an end to foreign territories inside American borders. Every once in a while you’ll hear a discussion about Texas seceding from the nation even as recently as last year, but that hasn’t and probably won’t happen. A country however was born inside of America in 2021, and very few people know of its existence.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis.Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian society was collapsing—as exemplified by the rising rate of suicide and depression among young people—and it can all be traced back to the popularity of Black American stars in the music industry.In a bizarre rant posted on his official Telegram channel, Shumkov described a gaping hole of emptiness at the center of Russian culture, which...
Washington Examiner
Demons in America
David Cleveland may be the most interesting as well as the most unfashionable novelist working in the United States. His latest, Gods of Deception, is a sympathetic investigation of an elite WASP family whose intellectual and political interests are firmly grounded in the world of what was once called high culture. His sentences are intricately fashioned, alternating finely observed descriptions of complex works of art with portrayals of natural landscapes that reflect his deep familiarity with the geology, botany, and geography of the Hudson River Valley. When his elite and privileged characters make small talk, they make a lot of it. They discuss subjects such as astrophysics, Freudian psychology, Marxism, and art history with real expertise and depth. Radiating Proustian intricacy, Jamesian subtlety, a Whartonesque focus on upper-class mores, and Auchinclossian attention to the finer points of the professional life of the successful WASP, Gods of Deception commits every conceivable offense against the literary fashions of our time.
AOL Corp
The US is still on the path to becoming a 'fascist country': sociologist
Sociologist and activist Frances Fox Piven warned the US about getting complacent after the midterms. "I don't think this fight over elemental democracy is over, by any means," Piven told the Guardian. She added that there is still a chance that the US could become a "fascist country." A veteran...
What Did The First Settlers In America Really Eat?
Autumn invites reflection: As the weather cools, the leaves begin to change, and the year draws to a close we can't help but look back. And of the holidays that invite us to take a look back, not one of them does it quite like Thanksgiving. While the feasting holiday traditionally invites dinner guests to practice gratitude, a lot of attention has turned to the holiday itself in the recent age. Currently, there are a lot of questions and thinkpieces about how to reconcile the realities of the past with the fantasy of the holiday. As we navigate the present and decide how to improve the future, there can still be inquiry into how things have changed, and stayed the same, since colonial times.
President Biden makes new promises to Native American nations
President Biden is making new promises to Native American nations, announcing the plans at the Tribal Nations Summit on Wednesday.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel Museum inaugurates exhibit to mark India’s 75th birthday
The Israel Museum on Thursday inaugurated an exhibit titled “Body of Faith: Sculpture from the National Museum of India,” to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Indian Ambassador to Israel Sanjeev Singla were slated to attend the launch event in Jerusalem.
Cleveland Jewish News
Meet the 2 Jews of Guyana, a South American nation with a tradition of religious tolerance
(JTA) — When Janet Jagan, an immigrant from the United States, made history by becoming Guyana’s prime minister in 1997, she was thought to be the country’s only Jew. In fact, another Jew had recently purchased an island off the coast of Guyana, and 25 years later, there are at least two Jews living in the tiny South American nation. One is a Guyanese-British-Israeli guesthouse operator who has been working in Guyana since the 1970s. The other is a former Madison Avenue marketing executive from Chicago who until recently ran the country’s largest tour operator.
Biden Issues Grant to Relocate Native Americans From Rising Oceans
For centuries, Native Americans have been forcibly relocated from their rightful homes to more vulnerable locations. And after far too long, President Biden is finally attempting to reconcile. On Wednesday, Nov. 30 during the two-day White House Tribal Nationals Summit, the POTUS promised to allocate $75 million to relocate three tribes to higher grounds, away from rising sea levels. In addition to Biden's grant to relocate Native Americans, he also vowed to give them more federal power.
"Opinion" America Really Is A Narcissist Country
The majority of respondents from across the globe believed that the United States was the biggest threat to world peace, far more so than countries like China or Iraq, in two global Pew Research Center surveys (conducted in 2002 and 2006). In addition, the United States has been cited as the prototypical narcissistic society by thinkers and academics as diverse as Christopher Lasch in "The Cultural Narcissist" and Theodore Millon in "Personality Disorders of Everyday Life."
The 34th Huading Awards announced the Jury List with Wang Haige as Jury Chairman
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- On November 28th, the organizing committee of the 34th Huading Awards held a press conference in Los Angeles, US to announce the Jury List of the 34th Huading Awards. Wang Haige, an internationally renowned curator, producer and social activist, will serve as the president of the jury, joining forces with American director Robert Minkoff, Lalabella founder and seven-time Grammy Awards winner Gordon Willis, former BBC CEO Nill Hillary, Beverly Hills Film Festival President Frederick Lapenda and Chinese director Xue Xiaolu, to form a powerful International Jury, enhancing the global authority and influence of Huading Awards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005894/en/ The 34th Huading Awards Jury (Graphic: Business Wire)
Cleveland Jewish News
Antony Blinken to keynote J Street conference in Washington
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be the keynote speaker at J Street’s annual conference in Washington, D.C., the organization announced on Wednesday. Blinken is slated to speak on Sunday at the event, which runs from Dec. 3-5. The conference will feature “leading activists, policymakers and political leaders...
