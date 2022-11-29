Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
E-Bike Sharing Firms In The U.K. Launch Responsible Parking Campaigns
Electric bicycles, particularly e-bike sharing services, have gone a long way in improving personal mobility in urban areas around Europe, Asia, and the U.S. However, despite all the benefits hitting the road on two wheels can provide, there are also a couple of drawbacks, and one of these is the mess they cause around cities when parked improperly.
BBC
Exeter Chiefs chairman Tony Rowe buys Sandy Park Hotel stake to help pay club debts
Exeter chairman and chief executive Tony Rowe has agreed to buy a stake in a hotel owned by the club to help pay off government-backed Covid-19 loans. Club accounts showed Exeter had a 75% stake in the Sandy Park Hotel, which the Chiefs say was a £40m project that opened at the end of April.
BBC
Two energy storage firms win £14m for new technologies
Two Scottish firms have been awarded a total of more than £14m by the UK government to help them develop new energy storage technologies. East Lothian-based Sunamp will receive £9.25m to help trial its advanced thermal storage system in 100 UK homes. And StorTera in Edinburgh will get...
Full list of HSBC closures: is your local branch on it?
Scores of communities across the UK will lose their local HSBC branch from April after the banking group announced another wave of closures, which come on top of the 69 outlets axed this year. April 2023 closures. Blandford Forum 18/04. Bexhill-on-Sea 18/04. Abergavenny 18/04. Cromer 18/04. St Ives 18/04. St...
BBC
Brighton Marathon: Council issues licence to London event organisers
Organisers of the London Marathon are set to take over the Brighton race after the company that runs it hit serious financial difficulties. A "plan" agreed by the local council is for a three-year deal initially, with an option of an extra two. Councillor Martin Osbourne said he was sure...
BBC
Londonderry city deal: Council seeks further funding
Derry and Strabane councillors have agreed to write to the UK Treasury requesting additional funding for its city deal at a meeting on Tuesday. It comes after councillors were informed plans may have to be scaled back in light of inflation. The council will also seek support from the Department...
BBC
Night & Day: Manchester venue's possible closure terrifying, court told
The owner of much-loved music venue has told a court of her "shock" that the business could be closed down after 30 years due to a noise complaint. Jennifer and Ben Smithson, who own Manchester's Night & Day Cafe, have appealed a noise abatement notice served by the city's council in 2021.
BBC
UK's greenest city centres named in study
Exeter is named the UK's greenest city centre according to its green spaces. The University of Sheffield study analysed the hearts of 68 urban centres and ranked them on tree cover, its vegetation and the amount of parks. It found Exeter to be the greenest, followed by Islington, Bristol, Bournemouth...
BBC
Shoreham air crash: Coroner apologises for delay to inquest
A coroner has apologised to the families of 11 men who were killed in the Shoreham Airshow tragedy for their seven-year wait for answers. West Sussex senior coroner Penelope Schofield expressed her "deepest regret" that the ordeal endured by relatives of those who died had been "added to" by delays to the inquest.
Tories will not reach ‘embarrassingly poor’ nature targets by 2030, Labour says
Opposition to unveil plan to reverse biodiversity loss rather than simply halting it, which is government’s current target
Comments / 0