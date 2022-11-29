Read full article on original website
BBC
Ukraine refugee: I have to share a bed with stranger
About 13,500 refugees have fled Ukraine for London since the Russian invasion began, according to UK government figures. More than eight months since the war started, some sponsors are no longer able to support those in need, which has put some refugees at risk of homelessness. Olena, from south-east Ukraine,...
Pride and pain in Albania's 'Little London'
In the town hall of Has, in Albania's mountainous northeast, the Union Jack flag has pride of place next to a framed photo of the late Queen Elizabeth II. It is an expression of gratitude towards the United Kingdom as the small town, dubbed 'Little London', owes everything to residents who left to find work across the Channel. Meshi, a Has town hall employee, has two other children still living in London.
BBC
Russian mercenary videos 'top 1bn views' on TikTok
TikTok is hosting dozens of videos that glorify violence by Russia's Wagner Group of mercenaries and they have been viewed more than a billion times, according to a new report. Wagner has sent mercenaries into Ukraine in big numbers. US-based NewsGuard, which focuses on online misinformation, says some of the...
Cleverly criticises China for arresting journalists – but what about Britain?
Double standards? “Journalists must be able to do their job without intimidation,” James Cleverly tweeted after the arrest of a BBC journalist in China. Five days earlier, you reported that senior UK police officers had ordered the potentially unlawful arrests of journalists at Just Stop Oil protests (23 November).
BBC
Ukraine: Zelenska tells MPs that UK must 'unite the world'
Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska has urged MPs to "unite the world community" and help end Ukraine's conflict with Russia. Speaking in the House of Commons, Mrs Zelenska compared Russia's bombardment of Ukrainian cities to Nazi Germany's bombing of the UK during World War Two. "You did not surrender, and...
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
Russian TV Pundit Admits Elites Are Worried About Repercussions After War
"If you are afraid of The Hague stay out of the forest," head of the channel RT Margarita Simonyan said.
BBC
Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani
The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
Nine Albanians are deported straight from the Home Office processing centre after arriving in the UK by small boat as officials crack down on foreign criminals and illegal immigrants
Nine Albanians were removed directly from the Home Office's processing centre on Thursday after arriving in Britain by small boat, the Mail can reveal. They were among a group of 26 Albanians sent home aboard a charter flight to Tirana. Twelve of those on the flight were foreign national offenders...
Lull in Russian attacks against Ukraine energy, aid pledged
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia held back Monday from launching a new round of strikes that have been expected against power stations and other key infrastructure in Ukraine, as officials warned a lingering energy and water crisis from earlier attacks could prompt more evacuations from the capital. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, hosting the largest delegation of top foreign officials since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a Russian invasion of Ukraine over nine months ago, insisted that better air defenses were needed from allies “to break this vicious cycle” of Russian air strikes followed by Ukrainian rebuilding of damaged infrastructure. “Every time we will be restoring it, the Russians will be destroying it,” he told counterparts from seven Baltic and Nordic countries. The foreign ministers from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland, Sweden, Norway and Finland pledged more military, economic and humanitarian aid as an energy crisis deepens and Ukrainian forces seek to move on with a counteroffensive against Russian troops.
The train stations that travellers forgot – and four get fewer than one passenger a week
As rail passengers prepare for the next series of national rail strikes, beginning on Saturday, figures from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) reveal the scale of the collapse of train travel during the coronavirus pandemic.Between April 2021 and March 2022, the UK’s busiest station, London Waterloo, saw passenger numbers more than halve compared with two years earlier – down from 87 million to 41 million.The report says four railway stations in the Midlands and North of England saw fewer than 50 passengers – under one a week.The least-used was Elton & Orston in Nottinghamshire, with just 40 entries and exits....
BBC
Nigerian student Aminu Adamu Mohammed accused of defaming Aisha Buhari
Outrage is growing in Nigeria after a university student was arrested and charged with defaming President Muhammadu Buhari's wife on Twitter. Prosecutors alleged in the charge sheet that Aminu Adamu Mohammed posted a picture of Aisha Buhari, and wrote in the Hausa language words that roughly translated accused her of embezzlement.
Britain’s ghost towns: Streets are deserted across the country as millions watch England v Wales
Streets across the UK's city centres are empty as millions of football fans pack out pubs and sofas as England take on Wales in a crunch World Cup game. Jubilant workers made swift exits from the office, with many heading straight to the pub to watch the Battle of Britain.
‘Nearly 600,000 people’ in UK have had long Covid for at least two years
Nearly 600,000 people in the UK with long Covid are likely to have first had the virus at least two years ago, new figures suggest.A total of 2.2 million people across the country are currently estimated to be suffering from long Covid, or 3.4% of the population.This includes 594,000 who first had Covid-19, or suspected they had the virus, at least 24 months previously.The figures have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and are based on self-reported long Covid from a representative sample of people in private households in the four weeks to November 6.An estimated 2.2...
Leicester and Luton among 14 areas where white population now in minority
Leicester, Luton and Birmingham are among the areas of England where people identifying as white now form a minority of the population, census data shows.Some 14 local authorities recorded more than half of their usual residents as identifying with an ethnic group other than white, with the highest proportion in the London boroughs of Newham (69.2%), Brent (65.4%) and Redbridge (65.2%).Outside London the highest non-white proportion is in Slough in Berkshire (64.0%), followed by Leicester (59.1%), Luton (54.8%) and Birmingham (51.4%).The new figures, which have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), represent a snapshot of ethnicity of...
‘You’ll have to talk to the UK staff’: can global water investors be held to account?
Will Malaysia’s YTL, US-based BlackRock and Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison Holdings answer questions about environmental damage?
BBC
Janusz Walus stabbed in South African prison
The far-right gunman who killed South Africa's anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani has been stabbed in prison, officials say. The stabbing of Janusz Walus comes days before he was due to be released on parole after nearly 30 years in jail. He was allegedly stabbed by another prisoner and is in...
Time Out Global
You’ll soon be able to get combined train and ferry tickets between Ireland and France
If you’re planning on taking the green route from Ireland to France, there’s a chance that, at the moment, you’ll have to book three different transport tickets. There’s one for the train in Ireland, one for the ferry and then another for the train in France. It’s all a bit of a faff – but that could be about to change.
UK plans to relax ringfencing rules on banks to spark Brexit ‘big bang’
Largest banks would still be ringfenced, while smaller lenders might not need to follow rules
US News and World Report
Exclusive-U.S., Russia Have Used 'Deconfliction' Line Once So Far During Ukraine War -Source
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A communications line created between the militaries of the United States and Russia at the start of Moscow's war against Ukraine has been used only once so far, a U.S. official told Reuters. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the United States initiated...
