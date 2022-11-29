ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Ukraine refugee: I have to share a bed with stranger

About 13,500 refugees have fled Ukraine for London since the Russian invasion began, according to UK government figures. More than eight months since the war started, some sponsors are no longer able to support those in need, which has put some refugees at risk of homelessness. Olena, from south-east Ukraine,...
AFP

Pride and pain in Albania's 'Little London'

In the town hall of Has, in Albania's mountainous northeast, the Union Jack flag has pride of place next to a framed photo of the late Queen Elizabeth II. It is an expression of gratitude towards the United Kingdom as the small town, dubbed 'Little London', owes everything to residents who left to find work across the Channel. Meshi, a Has town hall employee, has two other children still living in London.
BBC

Russian mercenary videos 'top 1bn views' on TikTok

TikTok is hosting dozens of videos that glorify violence by Russia's Wagner Group of mercenaries and they have been viewed more than a billion times, according to a new report. Wagner has sent mercenaries into Ukraine in big numbers. US-based NewsGuard, which focuses on online misinformation, says some of the...
BBC

Ukraine: Zelenska tells MPs that UK must 'unite the world'

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska has urged MPs to "unite the world community" and help end Ukraine's conflict with Russia. Speaking in the House of Commons, Mrs Zelenska compared Russia's bombardment of Ukrainian cities to Nazi Germany's bombing of the UK during World War Two. "You did not surrender, and...
BBC

Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani

The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
Daily Mail

Nine Albanians are deported straight from the Home Office processing centre after arriving in the UK by small boat as officials crack down on foreign criminals and illegal immigrants

Nine Albanians were removed directly from the Home Office's processing centre on Thursday after arriving in Britain by small boat, the Mail can reveal. They were among a group of 26 Albanians sent home aboard a charter flight to Tirana. Twelve of those on the flight were foreign national offenders...
The Associated Press

Lull in Russian attacks against Ukraine energy, aid pledged

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia held back Monday from launching a new round of strikes that have been expected against power stations and other key infrastructure in Ukraine, as officials warned a lingering energy and water crisis from earlier attacks could prompt more evacuations from the capital. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, hosting the largest delegation of top foreign officials since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a Russian invasion of Ukraine over nine months ago, insisted that better air defenses were needed from allies “to break this vicious cycle” of Russian air strikes followed by Ukrainian rebuilding of damaged infrastructure. “Every time we will be restoring it, the Russians will be destroying it,” he told counterparts from seven Baltic and Nordic countries. The foreign ministers from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland, Sweden, Norway and Finland pledged more military, economic and humanitarian aid as an energy crisis deepens and Ukrainian forces seek to move on with a counteroffensive against Russian troops.
The Independent

The train stations that travellers forgot – and four get fewer than one passenger a week

As rail passengers prepare for the next series of national rail strikes, beginning on Saturday, figures from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) reveal the scale of the collapse of train travel during the coronavirus pandemic.Between April 2021 and March 2022, the UK’s busiest station, London Waterloo, saw passenger numbers more than halve compared with two years earlier – down from 87 million to 41 million.The report says four railway stations in the Midlands and North of England saw fewer than 50 passengers – under one a week.The least-used was Elton & Orston in Nottinghamshire, with just 40 entries and exits....
BBC

Nigerian student Aminu Adamu Mohammed accused of defaming Aisha Buhari

Outrage is growing in Nigeria after a university student was arrested and charged with defaming President Muhammadu Buhari's wife on Twitter. Prosecutors alleged in the charge sheet that Aminu Adamu Mohammed posted a picture of Aisha Buhari, and wrote in the Hausa language words that roughly translated accused her of embezzlement.
The Independent

‘Nearly 600,000 people’ in UK have had long Covid for at least two years

Nearly 600,000 people in the UK with long Covid are likely to have first had the virus at least two years ago, new figures suggest.A total of 2.2 million people across the country are currently estimated to be suffering from long Covid, or 3.4% of the population.This includes 594,000 who first had Covid-19, or suspected they had the virus, at least 24 months previously.The figures have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and are based on self-reported long Covid from a representative sample of people in private households in the four weeks to November 6.An estimated 2.2...
The Independent

Leicester and Luton among 14 areas where white population now in minority

Leicester, Luton and Birmingham are among the areas of England where people identifying as white now form a minority of the population, census data shows.Some 14 local authorities recorded more than half of their usual residents as identifying with an ethnic group other than white, with the highest proportion in the London boroughs of Newham (69.2%), Brent (65.4%) and Redbridge (65.2%).Outside London the highest non-white proportion is in Slough in Berkshire (64.0%), followed by Leicester (59.1%), Luton (54.8%) and Birmingham (51.4%).The new figures, which have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), represent a snapshot of ethnicity of...
BBC

Janusz Walus stabbed in South African prison

The far-right gunman who killed South Africa's anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani has been stabbed in prison, officials say. The stabbing of Janusz Walus comes days before he was due to be released on parole after nearly 30 years in jail. He was allegedly stabbed by another prisoner and is in...
Time Out Global

You’ll soon be able to get combined train and ferry tickets between Ireland and France

If you’re planning on taking the green route from Ireland to France, there’s a chance that, at the moment, you’ll have to book three different transport tickets. There’s one for the train in Ireland, one for the ferry and then another for the train in France. It’s all a bit of a faff – but that could be about to change.

