That’s cold. A TikToker from Hawaii is claiming a longtime boyfriend once sent her a Venmo request for $7 after buying her cold medicine when she was sick. Jackie Li, who goes by @jackieli852 on the platform, shared the shocking story in a viral video that has gained nearly 5 million views since it was posted earlier this month. The 48-second clip is in response to another TikToker musing about couples who Venmo each other money for small items. “One time I was feeling really sick, and I asked my boyfriend at the time if he could buy me some cold medicine on his way home,” Li started...

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO