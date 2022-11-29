Read full article on original website
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent families given food vouchers for Christmas break
Some families in Stoke-on-Trent will get supermarket vouchers this Christmas to help with the cost of living. Parents of children on free school meals or with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) will receive £50. They are part of £2m of funding from Stoke-on-Trent City Council and can...
I left my car in an airport car park and came back to find my exhaust gone – I paid a premium and want answers
A MOTORIST returned from holiday to find his car vandalised after leaving it in an airport car park. Derek Tonkin, 69, had been in Spain and had left his Toyota parked at East Midlands Airport. As reported by the Nottingham Post, Mr Tonkin returned to find the catalytic converter on...
Revealed: 'Murdered' Italian pensioner, 70, inherited 'all the family fortune' just months before she went missing from £900,000 north London flat after mystery day-trip to Essex seaside - as her body is found in cemetery a year after she vanished
A murdered pensioner whose body has been found hidden in a north London churchyard had a large personal fortune, her family have revealed. Norma Girolami, 70, from Highgate, was last seen alive in mid-August 2021, when she vanished from her £900,000 home in the quiet tree-lined street of Cholmeley Park after a trip to the Essex seaside.
Blind woman kicked out of hotel at night after being accused of having a ‘fake’ guide dog
Blind woman asked to leave hotel at night after staff accused her of having ‘fake’ guide dog. A blind woman said she has been left “shaken up” after a “scary” ordeal which saw her kicked out of a Premier Inn hotel in north London late at night after she was accused of having a “fake” guide dog.
Drunk man grabs flight attendant by the neck after she tells him to get back in his seat during landing
A man attacked a flight attendant after she asked him to sit back down when the seatbelt signs were lit.The incident happened on an easyJet flight from Manchester to Malta on 28 March this year. Colin Smith, 51, from Hull, was with his partner on a celebratory 50th birthday trip. Smith had drunk three quarters of a bottle of duty free whisky when cabin crew member Carley Griffiths saw him standing up while doing her pre-landing aisle checks. It was thought Smith was going to the toilet when he got up, but because flight EZY 1997 was landing, Ms Griffiths...
Driver, 34, who was in a coma for ten days after a horror crash reveals how he met the love of his life while she was selling charity cakes at the hospital
A driver who woke up from ten days in a coma after a horror crash has revealed how he met the love of his life in hospital. Civil engineer Richard Jones, 34, from Tenby, Pembrokeshire, was lucky to be alive after having his right leg amputated from his crash injuries in February 2020.
ABC News
Mom says daughter remains hospitalized 1 month after swallowing water bead toy
A mom of four is sharing a warning for other parents after she says her 10-month-old daughter was hospitalized with critical injuries after swallowing a water bead. Folichia Mitchell of Berwick, Maine, said she bought a water beads activity kit at a local Target store in late October for her 8-year-old son, who she says is on the autism spectrum.
Man beat girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV
A man who beat his girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV has been found guilty of manslaughter. Yahya Aboukar, 27, was in a relationship with 29-year-old Kirsty Louise Ashley when he “violently” assaulted her on Christmas Day 2021 as they watched TV in bed. Just before midnight on Boxing Day, police were then called to the address in Earlham Grove, Newham.Inside the property, officers found signs of struggle in Aboukar’s bedroom, including a barbell weight, a claw hammer and clothing all stained with blood.Aboukar had fled officers by jumping out of a bedroom window. He was...
Terrified mother moves her children out of their bedrooms over fears giant beech tree which is protected by preservation order will fall onto their house in high winds
A terrified mother-of-two has moved her children out of their bedrooms over fears that a 'huge' beech tree will fall onto their house in high winds. Katarzyna Wodynska, who lives with husband Ibrahim in the Sea Mills property in Bristol, is confused about who is responsible for the beech tree which sits just yards from her home and a neighbour's.
Tradies' unprecedented action over deadly material found in thousands of trendy Aussie kitchens that's left a young dad trying to hold on for his kids and a mum struggling to breathe
The Australian construction union is instructing workers to down tools if engineered stone benchtops used in kitchens are not banned by the federal government. The stone benches, when cut or polished, send out a particularly potent type of dust that contains tiny silica crystals that can be inhaled. The benches...
The Jewish Press
40 Week Pregnant EMT Delivers another Woman’s Baby
Last Thursday, Rachel Feld, who has been a volunteer EMT with United Hatzalah for a little over a year, received an emergency notification from the group’s Dispatch and Command Center notifying her that she was near a medical emergency. Rachel, 40 weeks pregnant with three young children at home, knew she shouldn’t be responding to most medical emergencies in her condition, but when she realized the emergency was a woman in active labor, she dropped everything and left for the woman’s address.
My boyfriend asked me to repay him $7 for cold medicine — I saw that as a big, red flag
That’s cold. A TikToker from Hawaii is claiming a longtime boyfriend once sent her a Venmo request for $7 after buying her cold medicine when she was sick. Jackie Li, who goes by @jackieli852 on the platform, shared the shocking story in a viral video that has gained nearly 5 million views since it was posted earlier this month. The 48-second clip is in response to another TikToker musing about couples who Venmo each other money for small items. “One time I was feeling really sick, and I asked my boyfriend at the time if he could buy me some cold medicine on his way home,” Li started...
Woman slammed as 'rude and inconsiderate' after using plastic sheet to cover plane seat
A woman has found herself at the centre of an internet storm after she decided to take extra precautions with the cleanliness of her plane seat. Now, as we all know, public transport of any kind can be a minefield, and generally speaking, it's a good idea to cause as little trouble for other passengers as possible.
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
‘It’s him’: Lord Lucan hunt continues 48 years after nanny murder
Facial recognition expert claims 87-year-old man in Australia is British peer who disappeared
Mum-of-seven says she had to tell her kids she can't afford to get them all presents this Christmas
A mum-of seven has said she can't afford to buy all her children Christmas presents this year, due to the cost of living crisis. Jackie Hands, 62, from Greater Manchester, says she won't be buying her older children gifts this year, and has been forced to tell them that they won't be finding any gifts under the tree on the big day.
Son-in-law jailed for murdering great-grandmother in her bed
A former plumber who sexually assaulted and murdered his elderly mother-in-law has been jailed for life.Simon Parks, 52, strangled 79-year-old Mari O’Flynn as she lay in bed at the home they shared in Newport, Gwent.Parks, an alcoholic, held a long-term grunge against the mother-of-three and a few months after she moved into the mid-terrace property he shared with her daughter, he left.However, just five days before the killing on May 24 this year Parks had returned to the house in Leach Road in Bettws.Cardiff Crown Court was told Parks had been drinking heavily before and after the murder – making...
Gangs of youths throw fireworks at homes and police in shocking footage
Police have released footage of “large groups of youths” throwing fireworks at homes and cars in West Yorkshire on Bonfire Night.The incidents happened on the streets of Halifax on Saturday 5 November, the same evening a teenager died after falling through a greenhouse.At least 18 boys and men - aged between 12 and 23 - were arrested for their alleged involvement in the disorder, with shocking footage showing a number of fireworks let off in the direction of moving vehicles and residential homes.The investigation, launched by police in Calderdale, continues.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK's tallest living Christmas tree shines in West Sussex ahead of the holidaysBuffalo that escaped Ukraine zoo during shelling return after calves born in woodsGreta Thunberg continues climate rally away from Cop27
BBC
Funding of £9m to help people at risk of homelessness
Hundreds more people at risk of being homeless are to get a safe place to live thanks to a £9m investment. West Midlands Combined Authority said its funds would allow social enterprise Cornerstone to buy 55 more properties to help those desperately needing accommodation. It works to provide a...
BBC
Rotherham: Police target pigs causing havoc in graveyard
Officers were working "as quickly as possible" to stop several pigs which have caused havoc in a church cemetery, South Yorkshire Police have said. The sow, boar and two piglets have repeatedly dug up ground near graves at St Gerard's church in Thrybergh. Father Desmond Sexton, from the church, previously...
