Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Solvang, CA A City Worth VisitingCristoval VictorialSolvang, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
KEYT
Gauchos lose at Duquesne 72-61
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB could not overcome poor outside shooting and 16 turnovers in a 72-61 loss at Duquesne. The Gauchos made just 3-of-16 from three-point distance while the Dukes sank 8-of-19 from beyond the arc. Josh Pierre-Louis led UCSB with 15 points and 9 rebounds. Dae Dae Grant...
laloyolan.com
4 local colleges threatened in school shooting note
A handwritten note threatening a shooting at four local campuses was found by a patron at the University of Southern California (USC) vs. University of Notre Dame University football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, according to multiple news sources and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detectives. The Loyolan confirmed that Pepperdine University in Malibu and California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks were among the colleges threatened in the note. LMU is not believed to have been among the four universities threatened.
Newly renovated skate park in Santa Maria reopens
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- New features to the skate park include new ramps, rails and new lighting was also included so kids could skate later at night. The post Newly renovated skate park in Santa Maria reopens appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California
A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Friday
SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Friday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
Noozhawk
Lompoc’s Historic ‘Hi! Let’s Eat’ Sign Lands New Home
A community-led effort has sparked new life and a new home for the historic "Hi! Let's Eat” sign in Lompoc. Ending a saga to rescue and restore the sign, it will be installed in front of American Host Restaurant at 113 North I St., with plans to celebrate its return during an unveiling ceremony at 5 p.m. Dec. 9.
Santa Barbara Independent
Lots to Love at Santa Barbara’s Menchaca Chocolates
When I stepped onto the patio of Menchaca Chocolates, the first thing I noticed was a scent: a sultry concoction of roasting cacao beans and caramelizing oat milk. Walking into the establishment, located in El Mercado Plaza on Upper State Street, the second thing I noticed was the vibrant artwork that adorned the walls and packaging, created by artist and co-owner Leanne Iverson. The logo of Menchaca Chocolates — an amorous couple embracing a glowing cacao bean in a tropical locale — is emblematic of what this business stands for: a wholesome, artful product forged with love.
37-year-old trespasser on-campus places Carpinteria Middle School on brief lockdown
Carpinteria Middle School was placed on a brief lockdown around 9:21 a.m. after Santa Barbara Sheriff's responded to a trespasser and possible threat on-campus. The post 37-year-old trespasser on-campus places Carpinteria Middle School on brief lockdown appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
It's little known in the Tri-Counties, but Oxnard company is world-famous for helping to make music
The sounds of saws, presses, sanders, and paint brushes are music to a team of workers at a little known factory in Oxnard. The sounds of this plant literally will morph into the sounds of music. The business is Drum Workshop, also known as DW. The five decade old company...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Birth Rates ‘Overwhelmingly’ Determined by Region
When Annette Ramirez, 23, gave birth to her daughter, Stevie, earlier this year, she was happy to welcome a healthy baby girl into the family. (Disclosure: Stevie is part of my extended family.) As she held her daughter in her arms for the first time, she probably wasn’t thinking about how demographics played a role in the outcome of her and Stevie’s health.
Members of Lompoc family suffer severe burns on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving ended with multiple family members in the hospital for serious burns, including Gretchen Flaherty, a teacher at Lompoc High School.
This is the best California town to visit for Christmas
As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing.
Franklin Elementary School third-grade teacher and class hold pajama day and drive raising 39 pajama sets for Transition House
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Franklin Elementary School third-grade teacher Leon Lewandowski and his students collected 39 new pajama sets for infants in the 13th annual Scholastic Books "Great Bedtime Story Pajama Drive". The post Franklin Elementary School third-grade teacher and class hold pajama day and drive raising 39 pajama sets for Transition House appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention
Tuesday is the last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for the California Residential Mitigation Program earthquake grant to brace and bolt their homes for earthquakes. The post Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County hosts sleeping bag drive
Santa Barbara County hosts a sleeping bag drive for homeless individuals in the community from now until Dec 12. The post Santa Barbara County hosts sleeping bag drive appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Several local holiday events happening this weekend
It's the most wonderful time of the year and the Central Coast community has several options to choose from for holiday festivities this weekend.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department to conduct second half of Midland controlled burn
Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Santa Barbara Air Pollution Control District to conduct the remainder of a planned October controlled burn near Midland School in Los Olivos beginning Tuesday. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department to conduct second half of Midland controlled burn appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Another Santa Barbara Hotel Is for Sale
••• Sullivan Goss‘s annual 100 Grand show, with “100 works of art under $1000,” opens today at 9 a.m.: “Everything will go live on the website at the same time that the doors open. Those who wish to inspect the work in person will be let in on that Monday at 9 a.m. sharp. Crowd limits may apply. […] Last year, the gallery was astonished to see that almost 50% of the exhibition sold on the first day.” One of the participating artists is Chris Peters, whose “Early Sunday Morning” painting is above (and probably not in the show).
Local Sansum Clinic and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center doctor set to receive award for women’s healthcare advocacy
The Santa Barbara Chapter of The Association of Women in Communications announced Dr. Katrina Mitchell as this year's recipient of the Lois Phillips Founder's Award for her advocacy work in women's health. The post Local Sansum Clinic and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center doctor set to receive award for women’s healthcare advocacy appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
957thebeatfm.com
Situation 805: “My husband got drunk and embarrassed me on Thanksgiving”
My husband and I live here in Santa Maria but went up to Paso Robles to have Thanksgiving with his family. He started drinking with his brother at noon and by the time dinner was served, they were both sloshed. He embarrassed himself in front of his whole family and I was left to take care of him and then drive us home afterwards. We’re supposed to go again at Christmas and I told him I’m not going. Now he thinks I’m being unreasonable and is mad at me. I haven’t done anything wrong and shouldn’t be made to feel bad after what he put me through. Back me up. Am I wrong? Am I overreacting? (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)
