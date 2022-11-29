Read full article on original website
Part 2: Suns GM James Jones talks Jae Crowder, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Damion Lee
Jae Crowder hasn’t played in an NBA game since May 15 when Dallas took Phoenix apart in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals at Footprint Center. The veteran forward and the Suns “mutually agreed” he wouldn’t attend training camp as they’ve been trying to trade him. There’s a perception in some circles...
Sixers star James Harden’s 2-word reaction to Joel Embiid’s superhero performance vs. Hawks
The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks seem to always have heated battles whenever these two teams are matched up against each other. And Joel Embiid seems to not have forgotten the Hawks’ triumph over his Sixers during the 2021 NBA playoffs, as he seems to always have an added motivation whenever he goes up against Atlanta.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: UNC, No. 19 in Top 25 And 1, looks to rebound in showdown with No. 16 Indiana
The ACC/Big Ten Challenge gives us at least one more compelling high-profile matchup before the event suffers a death via television networks and ceases to exist: North Carolina at Indiana on Wednesday night at 9:15 p.m. ET. The get-in price on the secondary market is nearly $200 before fees, according to Stubhub.com.
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson plays his 100th NBA game, and the Pelicans' star has been nothing short of dominant
Zion Williamson played his 100th career NBA game on Monday night, a New Orleans Pelicans' 105-101 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder, thanks to a game-winning and-1 by Williamson in the final minute. His career has been like a lightning bolt. You don't see him often, but when you do he's spectacular.
Portland Trail Blazers blow 18-point 2nd-half lead, fall 118-112 to LA Clippers: At the buzzer
The foundering Portland Trail Blazers entered Tuesday night’s game against the shorthanded LA Clippers at the Moda Center in need of a relatively comfortable victory on the front end of a back-to-back. But the Clippers, even without three star players, had no intentions of accommodating. The Blazers, led by...
FOX Sports
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
Pacers SG Buddy Hield ready to face old Kings team, makes first return to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Pacers shooting guard Buddy Hield, following shootaround on Wednesday morning at Golden 1 Center, talks about making his first return to Sacramento to face his former Kings team following last February’s trade to Indiana, the fit alongside Tyrese Haliburton and anticipating the possible fan reaction before the game.
Lakers News: L.A. Wallops Damian Lillard-Free Trail Blazers, 128-109
Finally, an easy blowout!
Yardbarker
Damion Lee Utilizing Experience and Confidence to Help Suns
Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee knows what it takes to win. After all, Lee spent four seasons with the Golden State Warriors, an organization that has defined dominance for this generation. Lee's efforts contributed to getting a championship ring last summer. Now, Lee is 20 games into his stint with...
FOX Sports
Sacramento takes on Indiana, looks to stop 3-game skid
Indiana Pacers (11-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (10-9, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game losing streak when the Kings take on Indiana. The Kings have gone 6-4 in home games. Sacramento has a 3-7 record against opponents over...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort
Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
NBC Sports
Watch Kerr's classic reaction to Klay's daring dagger trey
It doesn't matter if he's shooting the lights out or can't find the net, Warriors forward Klay Thompson always plays with bold confidence. It's what makes Thompson great -- a fact that Golden State coach Steve Kerr knows all too well. However, that knowledge didn't prevent Kerr from unveiling a...
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Won't return Wednesday
Collins is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports. Collins left Wednesday's game in the first half with an ankle injury. Collins' status for Friday's game against the Nuggets is uncertain.
NBC Sports
Damian Lillard reportedly targeting Sunday for return from calf strain
How much the Portland Trail Blazers miss Damian Lillard was on clear display Tuesday night in maybe their ugliest loss of the season. The Trail Blazers led by 18 in the second half, Anfernee Simons was on his way to putting up 37, and they were facing a Clippers team without Kawhi Leonard or Paul George. Yet Portland came from ahead to lose. Their defense was bested by the unstoppable offensive weapon that is Nicholas Batum (32 points). Portland just let go of the rope in this one.
CBS Sports
No. 6 Baylor, No. 14 Gonzaga clash in rematch of 2021 title game
The two teams that played in the 2021 national championship game will be on the same floor Friday night when No. 14 Gonzaga faces No. 6 Baylor in the Peacock Classic at Sioux Falls, S.D. One of the squads will receive their third loss of the season in the high-stakes...
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Still no official return timeline
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before Monday's loss to the Raptors that the team has "not put a specific date" on Rubio's (knee) potential return but added, "he is continuing to take steps and has a doctor's appointment coming up soon to see how everything is healing," Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
76ers vs. Cavaliers: Joel Embiid Finally Avoids Injury Report
The 76ers are set to take on the Cavaliers Wednesday. Joel Embiid, who has been battling an injury, is no longer questionable to play.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Sniffs triple-double in loss
Nurkic ended Tuesday's 118-112 loss to the Clippers with 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks across 32 minutes. Nurkic ended just three assists shy of delivering a triple-double, and while he needed 15 shots to score 13 points, he still posted a solid stat line and made his presence felt on both ends of the court. Nurkic has scored in double digits in seven games in a row, averaging 17.6 points per game while posting three double-doubles in that span.
Portland Trail Blazers fall 128-109 at Los Angeles Lakers, suffer 8th loss in last 10 games: At the buzzer
The reeling Portland Trail Blazers were no match for the hot Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena. Led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers won 128-109 to add another layer to the Blazers’ continued collapse, which has been aided by the absence of Damian Lillard, who missed his sixth consecutive game with a calf injury.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Dominates in blowout victory
Ayton provided 30 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 132-113 victory over the Bulls. Ayton continued on his merry way Wednesday, dominating as the Suns easily accounted for the Bulls. After a somewhat slow start to the season, Ayton is rolling right now, putting up first-round value over the past two weeks. Granted, his value is heavily reliant on his rebounding numbers and efficiency from the field, making this run a bit of an anomaly.
