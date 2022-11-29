ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

FOX Sports

Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Damion Lee Utilizing Experience and Confidence to Help Suns

Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee knows what it takes to win. After all, Lee spent four seasons with the Golden State Warriors, an organization that has defined dominance for this generation. Lee's efforts contributed to getting a championship ring last summer. Now, Lee is 20 games into his stint with...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Sacramento takes on Indiana, looks to stop 3-game skid

Indiana Pacers (11-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (10-9, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game losing streak when the Kings take on Indiana. The Kings have gone 6-4 in home games. Sacramento has a 3-7 record against opponents over...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort

Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Watch Kerr's classic reaction to Klay's daring dagger trey

It doesn't matter if he's shooting the lights out or can't find the net, Warriors forward Klay Thompson always plays with bold confidence. It's what makes Thompson great -- a fact that Golden State coach Steve Kerr knows all too well. However, that knowledge didn't prevent Kerr from unveiling a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Won't return Wednesday

Collins is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports. Collins left Wednesday's game in the first half with an ankle injury. Collins' status for Friday's game against the Nuggets is uncertain.
NBC Sports

Damian Lillard reportedly targeting Sunday for return from calf strain

How much the Portland Trail Blazers miss Damian Lillard was on clear display Tuesday night in maybe their ugliest loss of the season. The Trail Blazers led by 18 in the second half, Anfernee Simons was on his way to putting up 37, and they were facing a Clippers team without Kawhi Leonard or Paul George. Yet Portland came from ahead to lose. Their defense was bested by the unstoppable offensive weapon that is Nicholas Batum (32 points). Portland just let go of the rope in this one.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

No. 6 Baylor, No. 14 Gonzaga clash in rematch of 2021 title game

The two teams that played in the 2021 national championship game will be on the same floor Friday night when No. 14 Gonzaga faces No. 6 Baylor in the Peacock Classic at Sioux Falls, S.D. One of the squads will receive their third loss of the season in the high-stakes...
SPOKANE, WA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Still no official return timeline

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before Monday's loss to the Raptors that the team has "not put a specific date" on Rubio's (knee) potential return but added, "he is continuing to take steps and has a doctor's appointment coming up soon to see how everything is healing," Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Sniffs triple-double in loss

Nurkic ended Tuesday's 118-112 loss to the Clippers with 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks across 32 minutes. Nurkic ended just three assists shy of delivering a triple-double, and while he needed 15 shots to score 13 points, he still posted a solid stat line and made his presence felt on both ends of the court. Nurkic has scored in double digits in seven games in a row, averaging 17.6 points per game while posting three double-doubles in that span.
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers fall 128-109 at Los Angeles Lakers, suffer 8th loss in last 10 games: At the buzzer

The reeling Portland Trail Blazers were no match for the hot Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena. Led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers won 128-109 to add another layer to the Blazers’ continued collapse, which has been aided by the absence of Damian Lillard, who missed his sixth consecutive game with a calf injury.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Dominates in blowout victory

Ayton provided 30 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 132-113 victory over the Bulls. Ayton continued on his merry way Wednesday, dominating as the Suns easily accounted for the Bulls. After a somewhat slow start to the season, Ayton is rolling right now, putting up first-round value over the past two weeks. Granted, his value is heavily reliant on his rebounding numbers and efficiency from the field, making this run a bit of an anomaly.
PHOENIX, AZ

