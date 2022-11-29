ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Comments / 8

Wiggy
2d ago

once again social media showing off a trophy for attention, well they got it. Mental illness I. this country is running rampant. People who post things of all kinds trying to get attention (friends) it's sad that proper attention and family values along with self dignity has been lost in our society. We are so enslaved in this country to work work work just to live. Both parents work hard and the companies and government are the only ones that truly benefit from it. People need to realize when it comes to kids there are no do overs. Do not live to work work to live. There is nothing more important than family, nothing

Reply
8
James c
1d ago

i hope this kid knows he could be charged with murder i think .weather he did it or not your finger prints are on a dead body

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

Catfishing murder victims’ family speaks out

Three members of Mychelle Blandon’s family were murdered allegedly by a former Virginia state trooper, who authorities say was catfishing Blandon’s teenage niece. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin has more details on the investigation.Dec. 1, 2022.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC News

Ohio man found guilty in trial over family massacre of 8

An Ohio man accused of helping his family plan, carry out and cover up the killing of eight members of another family was found guilty of murder Wednesday. A jury convicted George Wagner IV on Wednesday afternoon on multiple counts of aggravated murder and other charges related to conspiracy and attempts to cover up evidence in the 2016 massacre of the Rhoden family.
OHIO STATE
NBC News

Country Singer Jake Flint dies at 37

Country singer Jake Flint unexpectedly died at the age of 37 just hours after getting married in Oklahoma. Flint’s publicist told a local paper that he died in his sleep as his cause of death remains unknown. Nov. 30, 2022.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NBC News

Closing arguments begin in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial

Closing arguments are beginning Thursday in the tax fraud trial of the Trump Organization, which is accused of a sweeping, 15-year scheme to compensate top executives of former President Donald Trump’s company off the books. Defense attorneys and New York prosecutors will recap the testimony from several witnesses in...
NBC News

Georgia shatters early vote record

Georgia appears to have broken its record for early vote turnout in a single day, according to Gabriel Sterling, the Chief Operating Officer for the Georgia Secretary of State. More than 300,000 Georgians voted early on Monday, shattering a previous early voting record of over 233,000 votes in one day.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

549K+
Followers
61K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy