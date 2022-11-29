ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wynne, AR

Wynne football coach Van Paschal not returning

By Kyle Sutherland
 2 days ago

By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Jimmy Jones

WYNNE – The Wynne School District board voted in a hearing Monday night to reassign football coach Van Paschal and not renew his contract after the school year. However, before the board could render a decision, the veteran coach told a large crowd gathered that he wasn’t interested in returning.

“I’m out — you with me?” Paschal said. “Regardless of what happens, Coach Paschal ain’t coming back. Now, he’ll come back and visit you, but I am moving on.”

The hearing began at 5 p.m. and lasted just over five hours, which included a 55-minute executive session.

Region 8 News (KAIT) in Northeast Arkansas first reported on October 20 that per the Wynne superintendent's office, Pachal was suspended with pay after an incident took place, but that the incident was not considered criminal. Monday’s meeting was the first public update on the matter since it was initially reported.

During the hearing, superintendent Kenneth Moore recommended that Paschal’s contract not be renewed by the board, and he should be reassigned to the Wynne NewStart Academy, an alternative learning environment for grades 6-12.

In what was a tense session featuring multiple testimonies, Moore presented a list of 19 points as reasoning for the recommendation and it took less than a minute for each of them to pass as “true” following the executive session, as well as Paschal’s reassignment to the NewStart Academy for the remainder of the year and his contract not be renewed.

Paschal mentioned that though there are “irreconcilable differences,” he leaves with good feelings.

“I have enjoyed it here, and it is still a blessing to me and my family,” he said. “I have never had a community rally around me personally like I have seen this community do. It is not only a city with a smile, but a city with a big heart.

“The part I like about it is we keep talking good about each other, and I think that is big. I would like my name to be clear of this stuff and leave on good terms. I’d like to throw the hatchet down, call it truce, whatever. You guys get you a good, godly head football coach to lead your kids. That would be my prayer.”

The Yellowjackets were 5-2 overall and 3-1 in 5A-East conference play before assistant Clark McBride took over as interim head coach. McBride led the team to four straight victories, earning a share of the conference title, and a 27-24 first-round playoff victory over Harrison before falling to Parkview 42-0 in the quarterfinals.

Paschal has a career record of 239-125 which ranks 12th all-time in state history. He won a state championship at Monticello in 2009 and finished as runner-up with Barton in 2011. Paschal's previous stops include his alma mater Brinkley, Sheridan and De Queen.

