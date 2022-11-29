ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

Some Texas small businesses startled by need to repay PPP loans

DALLAS — Lowell Michelson is frustrated. Michelson, the owner of Simcha Catering and Event Design, recently received a letter in the mail from Cross River Bank notifying him that he needs to make the first payment on a loan. One problem: Michelson thought the loan he had received would be forgiven.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

DISD Whistleblowers | No Good Deed

When whistleblower Zachariah Manning allegedly discovered evidence of illicit “sequential purchasing” at Dallas Independent School District (DISD), he expressed his opposition to the practice to two of his superiors at a meeting on November 3, 2015, as previously reported by The Dallas Express. Manning claimed to have found...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

City of Dallas Working on New Eviction Ordinance

The City of Dallas is working to establish a new eviction ordinance. The city’s Housing and Homelessness Solutions (HHS) committee was recently briefed on the status of the new permanent ordinance. The eviction ordinance, originally approved on November 9, replaced the City’s previous eviction ordinance and reduces the time...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

The No. 1 Sign That Dallas Is Not Yet a World-Class City

At one of the handful—only a handful!—of decent downtown bars in which to watch sports (in this case, Press Box Grill), there are empty seats at the bar at the start of a historic do-or-die World Cup match for the USMNT. If Eric Johnson wants to get reelected,...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Free two-day health clinic popping up in Dallas this weekend

DALLAS — A nonprofit organization will host a pop-up clinic this weekend offering free health services in Dallas. Remote Area Medical (RAM) is partnering with the UNT Health Science Center to bring a two-day clinic to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Griffin Street. Dental, vision, and medical care will be offered for everyone and no ID will be required.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Kiest Park Holiday Festival

Dallas Mayor Pro Tem, Carol King Arnold joins us to talk about the special outdoor festival that's bound to give everyone some inner joy. To see a list of activities, please go to dallasparks.org.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

‘Contamination’ Holds up Dallas Development Plans

Chemical contamination is holding up the redevelopment plans for Hensley Field that the City of Dallas recently unveiled. The site used to host a Naval Air Station, which was decommissioned in 1998, however, underlying chemical contamination has been an issue for years, and it has put the City at odds with the U.S. Navy.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

RIP, Mary Frances Burleson, Champion of Ebby Halliday Companies

An icon of Dallas real estate has left us: Mary Frances Burleson, longtime president and CEO of the Ebby Halliday Companies. The Ebby Halliday Companies announced that Burleson, 87, died Sunday morning of natural causes. Burleson famously began as the secretary of Mrs. Ebby Halliday, the company’s namesake founder, and...
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Dallas entrepreneur is giving away millions

Today is Giving Tuesday, so I wanted to share with readers what Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been doing to help the community. Let's take a quick look. Cuban founded Broadcast.com, a video portal, in 1995 so he could watch his alma mater Indiana Hoosiers basketball play while he lived in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Two Icons of Dallas’ Residential Real Estate Industry Pass Away

The Dallas residential real estate community is mourning the losses of two greats: Pierce Allman, co-founder of Allie Beth Allman & Associates, died on Friday after being in hospice care. He was 88. In addition, the former CEO of Ebby Halliday Cos. Mary Frances Burleson, 87, died on Sunday morning...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Leslie Stemmons Tamed the Trinity River

Most Dallasites have spent too much of their lives on Stemmons Highway (I-35 E), but not many know for whom it is named. Stemmons is a family that has dramatically impacted the development of the city. The land for the highway was donated by one of Dallas’ foremost civic business and civic leaders, John Stemmons. But the highway is named for Leslie Stemmons, his father.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Dallas pie shop ranked best in state & among best in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pie! Fruity or nutty filling with a delicious crust, delicious crust, can’t imagine a more beautiful holiday dessert. While everyone is still wondering why in the world they consumed thousands of calories in a mere two or so hours last Thursday, we’re over here consumed with the deliciousness that pies truly bring to the table.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

I-35 expansion project completed, I-20 construction set to begin

DALLAS - State and local leaders are marking the beginning and the end of two massive interstate expansion projects. The Southern Gateway Project in Dallas took five years and nearly $700 million to complete. It widened Interstate 35 south of Downtown Dallas to relieve congestion in the area. It also...
DALLAS, TX

