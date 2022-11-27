First, my apologies to the board admins. I didn't really know what subcategory this question falls under so I figured I would just post it here in the general nursing. I'm not here to start a debate or argument about whether an RN should get their EMT or anything along those lines. My question is simple: Has anyone here done the RN to EMT bridge program AMT offers and if so I just have a few follow up questions. Would you recommend the program? Can it be done completely online except for the skills test? And is the true cost only $523 as advertised on the website?

3 DAYS AGO