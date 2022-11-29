Read full article on original website
KTBS
Business offers location to host light show after neighbors complain
SHREVEPORT, La. - A business is stepping up offering to display the Holman family light show. Owen Holman decided not to put up his elaborate Christmas light show this year because three neighbors complained about the amount of traffic it causes. United Tile could be the perfect spot for holiday...
ktalnews.com
Capital roadway improvement project update
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A roadway improvement project is underway by the city of Shreveport`s Department of Public Works. CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A roadway improvement project is underway by the city of Shreveport`s Department of Public Works. A few rain showers this weekend and next...
KTBS
Highland area homes plagued by low water pressure for months
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Residents along East Topeka in the Highland neighborhood say they've had low water pressure -- sometimes almost no pressure -- for months. And they're wondering when the city will get around to fixing it. Beverly LeCompte showed us the situation with her kitchen faucet. She said the...
KTBS
What's Happening: Dec. 2-4
Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. Gathering music begins at 5:30 p.m. and a program of Lessons and Carols begins at 6:00 p.m. This year’s service centers on the theme of “Love.” It is free and...
ktalnews.com
MLK residents question seemingly stalled roads project
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The city of Shreveport launched a $6M project to repair 56 asphalt streets throughout the city, but residents in one neighborhood wonder if they were left behind. KTAL News reported in late October that roads in District A were getting much-needed repair work done...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport home lost in early morning fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Firefighters were busy Thursday morning at the scene of a housefire in the Mooretown neighborhood. The Shreveport Fire Department was contacted around 4 a.m. about a fire in the 5700 block of Norton Street. When they arrived at the location, they found a single-story wooden home with flames coming from the left side.
KTBS
Shreveport council District E candidates share vision as runoff approaches
SHREVEPORT, La. - There's been a lot of attention on the runoff election for mayor in the city of Shreveport. But there's also a runoff in City Council District E. District E encompasses Southern Hills and some of the Cedar Grove neighborhood and will feature a runoff between Republican Tony Nations, who served as the president of the Caddo Parish School Board for the past year, a Democrat Alan Jackson, who is the director of financial aid and scholarships at Grambling State University.
ktalnews.com
Coroner identifies one victim in Covington homicide
A Covington community mourns the loss of a beloved neighbor. Coroner identifies one victim in Covington homicide. A Covington community mourns the loss of a beloved neighbor. Louisiana senator participating in hearing aimed …. Louisiana senator participating in hearing aimed at improving mental health support to youth. Campaign sign removal...
KSLA
Shreveport police, fire departments launch annual Operation Santa Claus
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Operation Santa Claus kicked off Monday morning (Nov. 28). The event is held annually by the Shreveport Police and Fire departments. On Monday morning, Santa arrived on a fire engine at Town Square Media and was greeted by excited children. The toy drive will continue through...
Bossier Businessman Well Known For Eccentric Ads Retires
After teasing a major announcement online for more than a week, Office Furniture Source in Bossier City has made an announcement about their ownership. Well known founder and owner of the company, Martin Grau, has retired...effective today. In a statement from the company, Grau has agreed to sell the business...
ktalnews.com
Webster Parish Sheriff appointed to Louisiana Law Enforcement Commission
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker has accepted an appointment by Gov. John Bel Edwards to sit on the Louisiana Law Enforcement Commission (LCLE), an advisory board for law enforcement throughout the state. It is one of three governor-appointed seats on the commission, previously held...
ktalnews.com
SPD searching for missing Shreveport teen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Shreveport teenager. According to a release from the Shreveport Police Department, 17-year-old Ty’Mariah Stills was last seen on September 16 in the 3700 block of Crosby Street. Stills was last seen wearing...
ktalnews.com
South Shreveport stand-off ends, 80-year-old woman in custody
Police are in south Shreveport attempting to de-escalate a dispute between neighbors Tuesday morning after reports that shots were fired. South Shreveport stand-off ends, 80-year-old woman …. Police are in south Shreveport attempting to de-escalate a dispute between neighbors Tuesday morning after reports that shots were fired. How long will...
ktalnews.com
SPD seeks to ID 2 in Linwood Ave. homicide
Shreveport police are looking to identify two men in connection with a fatal shooting last week outside a Linwood Ave. convenience store. Shreveport police are looking to identify two men in connection with a fatal shooting last week outside a Linwood Ave. convenience store. What will Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ governing...
ktalnews.com
Covington priest, assistant missing as police investigate two people found ‘burned beyond recognition’
Several hours after the badly-burned bodies of two people were discovered badly burned in downtown Covington, police have arrested a man on charges related to what’s been declared a double-homicide investigation. Covington priest, assistant missing as police investigate …. Several hours after the badly-burned bodies of two people were...
2 Louisiana women allegedly stole over $1M from USAA Bank members
Louisiana law enforcement is searching for a third suspect.
ktalnews.com
Woman, child wounded in Marshall shooting
Police in Marshall are investigating a shooting early Monday that left a woman and a child wounded. Police in Marshall are investigating a shooting early Monday that left a woman and a child wounded. Owner loses battle to stop city from razing burned …. The owner of a historic building...
KTBS
2 men arrested in theft of 9 vehicles from auto auction business
GREENWOOD, La. - Greenwood police and Caddo Parish sheriff's detectives are investigating the theft of nine vehicles from the Greater Shreveport-Bossier Auto Auction late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Two suspects were arrested in the area of the auto auction just of Interstate 20 around 10 a.m. Greenwood Police...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport church struck by bullets in rolling shootout
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a rolling shootout that left a Mooretown neighborhood church riddled with bullet holes Monday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hollywood Avenue. Police say no one was injured, but the nearby Whites Temple Church of God in Christ was hit.
KTBS
Shots fired in Minden led to school lockdowns
MINDEN, La. - Shots fired near the area of Talton Street in Minden led to schools being locked down in the immediate area Tuesday afternoon. Minden police said a search of the area led to the discovery of a vehicle suspected to be involved. The occupants initially got away, but two were eventually captured.
