Sacramento County, CA

ABC10

Emergency Food Bank addresses food insecurity in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — If you cooked your Thanksgiving meal at home, then you probably noticed prices on just about everything are up. The Stockton Emergency Food Bank in San Joaquin County is helping those who don't know where their next meal is coming from. Alesha Pichler is the community...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

All about Roseville's free vacation house check program

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Going on vacation for the holidays? You can have someone check on your home while you're out of town by signing up for Roseville's Vacation House Check program. Volunteers with the Citizens On Patrol program will check people's houses for suspicious activity like open doors, broken...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Rocklin's Santa Tour | Need to know

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Rocklin's Santa Tour is back again this year, keeping up the holiday spirit that's been a tradition since the 70s. Santa will embark on his journey around 5:30 p.m. each night, according to the Rocklin Fire Department. The tour kicked off Monday and is scheduled to be seven more days including Nov. 29, 30, Dec. 1, 2, 5, 6, 7.
ROCKLIN, CA
abc10.com

Manteca family featured on ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'

MANTECA, Calif. — Dalwinder Maan has put up holiday lights for the last six years, but it wasn't until 2021 that 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' discovered his family's amazing display. "I'm a computer code engineer and I think they appreciated that element. I'm creating the digital maps that...
MANTECA, CA
FOX40

Annual Lighted Boat Parade to take place in downtown Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Boats and yachts will be lit in festive lights as a Stockton holiday tradition continues this weekend.  The 41st Annual Lighted Boat Parade will occur Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Weber Points at the downtown waterfront at 221 North Center Street. According to the Visit Stockton website, the […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

'Victorian Christmas' in Nevada City: Here's what to know.

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — Nevada City is celebrating its annual Victorian Christmas on Main Street—where families roaming up and down the street are encouraged to dress in Victorian-era style and dress. Schedule:. The family-friendly tradition comes with wandering Christmas carolers also dressed in Victorian attire. Food and live...
NEVADA CITY, CA
ABC10

Family-friendly holiday events in Roseville | Need to know

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is ringing in the holidays with several events throughout December. Many of the events take place during Roseville's Downtown Holiday Celebration happening the first week of December. Gingerbread House Contest Nov. 30. The annual gingerbread house contest is happening this year. All the houses will...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Video: Sacramento garbage truck throws away green waste bin

A Sacramento garbage truck was captured on video recently dumping an entire organic waste container into the truck and driving off. A Sacramento man added some music and emojis to video of the experience and posted it to Reddit. He said that he called 311 to report losing the container...
SACRAMENTO, CA
familydestinationsguide.com

30 Free Things to Do in Sacramento, CA — Places to Go for Free!

As the capital city of the state of California, Sacramento sure does get plenty of visitors, and for plenty of reasons. It’s filled with museums and attractions depicting its great history within the Gold Rush era, and you might be surprised to find out many of them are free to the public.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Brannan Island to reopen 7 days a week

ISLETON, Calif. — Brannan Island State Recreation Area will be fully re-opening Thursday, according to California Department of Parks and Recreation. The area was previously under reduced operations this year, but now will be open every day from sunrise until one hour after sunset. The public can start booking...
ISLETON, CA
ABC10

Alaska Airlines offering $29 flights for 'Travel Tuesday'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you've been wanting to take a trip for the holidays, you might want to take a glance at Alaska Airlines sooner rather than later. The airline is one of many slashing prices for the holiday season, specifically for Cyber Monday and "Travel Tuesday." Some one-way...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento, CA
Sacramento local news

