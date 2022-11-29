Read full article on original website
Related
How Sacramento is preparing to help the homeless as a winter storm looms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With a storm looming over Northern California, concerns are growing for the homeless population. There are more than 9,000 homeless people living in Sacramento County alone, and the county says 72% of them are unsheltered. "This is literally a matter of life and death for thousands...
Giving Tuesday lends way to help the Meadowview Family Resource Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Giving Tuesday, people have the opportunity to make a difference for some of the most underserved families in South Sacramento. That includes resources like the Meadowview Family Resource Center, which depends heavily on donations. Coming off the pandemic in addition to inflation, the holidays are...
ABC10
Sacramento County and city announce partnership to address homelessness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County and the City of Sacramento announced a formal partnership to address homelessness in the area Thursday. The agreement is part of “Measure O: The City of Sacramento Emergency Shelter and Enforcement Act of 2022,” on the November ballot. The measure bans encampments...
KSBW.com
‘I didn’t want to die that way’: Former California homeless meth addict becomes outreach navigator for others
After 21 years of meth addiction and a decade of homelessness on the streets of Sacramento, Tracey Knickerbocker, 61, said God saved her life so she could show others a path out of homelessness and back to the real world. Knickerbocker is employed as a homeless outreach navigator with HOPE...
Emergency Food Bank addresses food insecurity in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — If you cooked your Thanksgiving meal at home, then you probably noticed prices on just about everything are up. The Stockton Emergency Food Bank in San Joaquin County is helping those who don't know where their next meal is coming from. Alesha Pichler is the community...
All about Roseville's free vacation house check program
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Going on vacation for the holidays? You can have someone check on your home while you're out of town by signing up for Roseville's Vacation House Check program. Volunteers with the Citizens On Patrol program will check people's houses for suspicious activity like open doors, broken...
In the holiday spirit? Here are holiday-themed events across the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The holidays are upon us, and for those who are in the spirit of the season, multiple events are happening throughout the Sacramento area. Tree lightings There are different holiday-themed trees throughout the Sacramento area with some scheduled to light up sometime in early December. The holiday tree at the Old […]
Rocklin's Santa Tour | Need to know
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Rocklin's Santa Tour is back again this year, keeping up the holiday spirit that's been a tradition since the 70s. Santa will embark on his journey around 5:30 p.m. each night, according to the Rocklin Fire Department. The tour kicked off Monday and is scheduled to be seven more days including Nov. 29, 30, Dec. 1, 2, 5, 6, 7.
abc10.com
Manteca family featured on ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'
MANTECA, Calif. — Dalwinder Maan has put up holiday lights for the last six years, but it wasn't until 2021 that 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' discovered his family's amazing display. "I'm a computer code engineer and I think they appreciated that element. I'm creating the digital maps that...
Annual Lighted Boat Parade to take place in downtown Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Boats and yachts will be lit in festive lights as a Stockton holiday tradition continues this weekend. The 41st Annual Lighted Boat Parade will occur Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Weber Points at the downtown waterfront at 221 North Center Street. According to the Visit Stockton website, the […]
'Victorian Christmas' in Nevada City: Here's what to know.
NEVADA CITY, Calif. — Nevada City is celebrating its annual Victorian Christmas on Main Street—where families roaming up and down the street are encouraged to dress in Victorian-era style and dress. Schedule:. The family-friendly tradition comes with wandering Christmas carolers also dressed in Victorian attire. Food and live...
KCRA.com
Looking for some holiday cheer? Here are free events, things to do in the Sacramento area
The holiday season is upon us once again, and budgets are tighter than ever as we try to get back to normal amid record inflation. Seasonal events can also quickly become costly — but you don’t have to break the bank to get in the spirit of the holidays.
Family-friendly holiday events in Roseville | Need to know
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is ringing in the holidays with several events throughout December. Many of the events take place during Roseville's Downtown Holiday Celebration happening the first week of December. Gingerbread House Contest Nov. 30. The annual gingerbread house contest is happening this year. All the houses will...
KCRA.com
Video: Sacramento garbage truck throws away green waste bin
A Sacramento garbage truck was captured on video recently dumping an entire organic waste container into the truck and driving off. A Sacramento man added some music and emojis to video of the experience and posted it to Reddit. He said that he called 311 to report losing the container...
Tarbiya Institute prepares hundreds of Thanksgiving meals for refugees, local shelters
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Tarbiya Institute in Roseville is giving back to its community by volunteering numerous hours and delivering meals to their doorsteps. On Thanksgiving day, more than 30 volunteers prepared about 400 meals for two local shelters and refugee families in Sacramento. "You helping with the community,"...
familydestinationsguide.com
30 Free Things to Do in Sacramento, CA — Places to Go for Free!
As the capital city of the state of California, Sacramento sure does get plenty of visitors, and for plenty of reasons. It’s filled with museums and attractions depicting its great history within the Gold Rush era, and you might be surprised to find out many of them are free to the public.
Christmas lights in Folsom Historic District vandalized after less than a week of being up
FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom community is outraged and saddened after Christmas lights were vandalized in the Historic Folsom District. "Our local ‘downtown,' better known as the Historic Folsom District has been decorated beautifully and covered in Christmas lights by volunteers and small business owners,” said Bryan Greenwalt, owner of a local DJ company.
Stockton residents piling on when it comes to leaves with storm approaching
STOCKTON, Calif. — It's been a couple of weeks since the last storm dropped rain on Northern California, and as such, people are taking action on the leaves lining their yards and roadways ahead of a looming storm. "A lot of leaves on the street. Nobody clean it up...
Brannan Island to reopen 7 days a week
ISLETON, Calif. — Brannan Island State Recreation Area will be fully re-opening Thursday, according to California Department of Parks and Recreation. The area was previously under reduced operations this year, but now will be open every day from sunrise until one hour after sunset. The public can start booking...
Alaska Airlines offering $29 flights for 'Travel Tuesday'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you've been wanting to take a trip for the holidays, you might want to take a glance at Alaska Airlines sooner rather than later. The airline is one of many slashing prices for the holiday season, specifically for Cyber Monday and "Travel Tuesday." Some one-way...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0