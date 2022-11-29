ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Hogan hosts final holiday open house at governor’s mansion

Gov. Larry Hogan and Yumi Hogan are opening the governor’s mansion in Annapolis, Maryland, in his final holiday open house as the state’s executive. Saturday afternoon from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. the governor and first lady will open their home to the public with no reservations required, marking the end of an eight-year stretch at 110 State Circle.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Hyattsville makes thousands available in emergency relief

The city of Hyattsville, Maryland, has opened its emergency relief application to residents and businesses who seek to access COVID-19 American Rescue Plan funds. The city council said that it set aside $1 million of its more than $17.9 million award to establish its Household Emergency Relief Program, managed by the community development corporation.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WTOP

Bowser makes one last pitch for embattled OUC nominee

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser gathered the top chiefs from the city’s public safety agencies to talk about plans to make holiday shoppers feel safer in commercial districts. Included in that mix was her nominee to run the Office of Unified Communications, which handles the city’s 911 calls. But with her long-delayed confirmation vote scheduled for Tuesday, it became clear this was really about rallying support for Karima Holmes ahead of what looks like a doomed outcome.
WTOP

1 killed in Montgomery Co. parking lot shooting

Montgomery County police have identified a person killed during a shooting in Maryland early Friday. Police said Nathaniel Potts, 29, of Silver Spring, was killed during a shooting just after 3 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Summit Hills Apartment complex. Potts was found with apparent gunshot wounds...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

‘Fairfax County’s most wanted’ arrested in Alexandria

The man whom police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” on Wednesday is under arrest Thursday. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

DC mayor moves to dissolve city’s troubled housing authority board

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Council Chairman Phil Mendelson want to replace the existing D.C. Housing Authority Board of Commissioners with a temporary board after a scathing federal report found the city’s housing authority failed to provide “decent, safe and sanitary” public housing. The emergency legislation that...
WTOP

Free fitness room passes offered to Montgomery Co. residents

Montgomery County, Maryland, residents looking for motivation to commit to fitness in the new year might find it in the free pass being offered in 2023. The passes will allow residents to use the fitness rooms in county recreation centers and to take part in drop-in activities and game rooms during normal hours.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Toddler killed in fatal Howard Co. crash

Officers are investigating a deadly chain reaction crash in Ellicott City, Maryland, that killed a 3-year-old and injured 6 others. Howard County police said the crash happened at 6:14 p.m. Friday along Route 29 near the ramp for Route 40. Police said that a tanker truck was traveling northbound along...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. hospital receives $800K to help trafficking victims

Maryland’s second busiest trauma center is receiving federal funding to help identify and aid victims of sex and labor trafficking. The University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center hospital (UM Capital) in Prince George’s County will get nearly $800,000 from the Department of Justice to go toward screening, identifying and supporting victims in medical settings.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Fairfax Co. teacher accused of assaulting special needs student

A special education teacher at Marshall High School in Fairfax County, Virginia, was charged Friday with assaulting a student who has special needs, according to authorities. Fairfax County police said that they arrested Amy Bonzano, 50, of Falls Church, after concluding their investigation into the incident that was first reported to authorities on Oct. 13.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Pedestrian killed in Temple Hills crash

A pedestrian is dead after being struck in Temple Hills, Maryland, early Thursday morning. Prince George’s County police said in a release that the crash happened just before 4 a.m. along Branch Avenue east of the interchange with Saint Barnabas Road. According to the preliminary investigation, the person was...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
WTOP

Frederick considers restrictions on use of security cameras

The City of Frederick, Maryland, is considering only keeping its security camera footage for two months and would ban the arbitrary tracking of people. The use of the cameras would be limited to public areas. Under the plan, the city’s cameras would not be allowed to record audio. The...
FREDERICK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy