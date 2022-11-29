D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser gathered the top chiefs from the city’s public safety agencies to talk about plans to make holiday shoppers feel safer in commercial districts. Included in that mix was her nominee to run the Office of Unified Communications, which handles the city’s 911 calls. But with her long-delayed confirmation vote scheduled for Tuesday, it became clear this was really about rallying support for Karima Holmes ahead of what looks like a doomed outcome.

1 DAY AGO