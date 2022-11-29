Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
WTOP
Hogan hosts final holiday open house at governor’s mansion
Gov. Larry Hogan and Yumi Hogan are opening the governor’s mansion in Annapolis, Maryland, in his final holiday open house as the state’s executive. Saturday afternoon from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. the governor and first lady will open their home to the public with no reservations required, marking the end of an eight-year stretch at 110 State Circle.
WTOP
Hyattsville makes thousands available in emergency relief
The city of Hyattsville, Maryland, has opened its emergency relief application to residents and businesses who seek to access COVID-19 American Rescue Plan funds. The city council said that it set aside $1 million of its more than $17.9 million award to establish its Household Emergency Relief Program, managed by the community development corporation.
WTOP
Arlington residents react to possible legal action due to Pickleball games
Some neighbors are considering taking legal action against Arlington County, Virginia, because of pickleball noise on the courts at Walter Reed Community Center and Park. Arlington Now was the first to report a group of residents who live near the park complaining that noise had gotten excessive as more people play pickleball games.
WTOP
Northern Va. garbage collector shutters, residents left to clear trash strewed streets
A Northern Virginia trash company has unexpectedly shut down, leaving thousands of customers scrambling to dispose of piles of trash on their streets. Haulin’ Trash recently sent letters to residents across Fairfax and Loudoun counties, saying it would halt operations and shut down permanently, effective Dec. 1. Residents have...
WTOP
‘Historic moment:’ Fairfax Co. parents, students detail school experiences during listening session at mosque
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. WTOP’s Scott Gelman takes a closer look at the issues and how they affect your kids. If you have story ideas or suggestions, email Scott at sgelman@wtop.com. What...
WTOP
Bowser makes one last pitch for embattled OUC nominee
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser gathered the top chiefs from the city’s public safety agencies to talk about plans to make holiday shoppers feel safer in commercial districts. Included in that mix was her nominee to run the Office of Unified Communications, which handles the city’s 911 calls. But with her long-delayed confirmation vote scheduled for Tuesday, it became clear this was really about rallying support for Karima Holmes ahead of what looks like a doomed outcome.
WTOP
1 killed in Montgomery Co. parking lot shooting
Montgomery County police have identified a person killed during a shooting in Maryland early Friday. Police said Nathaniel Potts, 29, of Silver Spring, was killed during a shooting just after 3 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Summit Hills Apartment complex. Potts was found with apparent gunshot wounds...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police want victims of cash-for-gold ruse to come forward
Fairfax County police are still looking for more victims of a bizarre cash-for-fake gold scheme where drivers who stop to help a fellow driver on the side of the highway end up possibly getting abducted and intimidated into draining their bank accounts. Three people have been arrested in the Virginia...
WTOP
‘Fairfax County’s most wanted’ arrested in Alexandria
The man whom police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” on Wednesday is under arrest Thursday. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
WTOP
DC mayor moves to dissolve city’s troubled housing authority board
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Council Chairman Phil Mendelson want to replace the existing D.C. Housing Authority Board of Commissioners with a temporary board after a scathing federal report found the city’s housing authority failed to provide “decent, safe and sanitary” public housing. The emergency legislation that...
WTOP
Free fitness room passes offered to Montgomery Co. residents
Montgomery County, Maryland, residents looking for motivation to commit to fitness in the new year might find it in the free pass being offered in 2023. The passes will allow residents to use the fitness rooms in county recreation centers and to take part in drop-in activities and game rooms during normal hours.
WTOP
Toddler killed in fatal Howard Co. crash
Officers are investigating a deadly chain reaction crash in Ellicott City, Maryland, that killed a 3-year-old and injured 6 others. Howard County police said the crash happened at 6:14 p.m. Friday along Route 29 near the ramp for Route 40. Police said that a tanker truck was traveling northbound along...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police ID woman whose remains were found in woods in 1993
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say they now know the identify of a woman whose remains were found in the woods in Centreville nearly 30 years ago. Thanks to advanced DNA testing and forensic genealogy, police have identified the woman as Sharon Kay Abbott Lane, police said in a news release Friday.
WTOP
Police seek suspect who aimed gun at other highway drivers in Frederick Co.
Authorities said a driver on westbound U.S. Route 15 near Mount Zion Road in Frederick County, Maryland, reported another driver aimed a firearm at them while passing on the highway. The driver reported that the suspect drove very close to their vehicle and started tailgating them around 2:20 p.m. Friday,...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. hospital receives $800K to help trafficking victims
Maryland’s second busiest trauma center is receiving federal funding to help identify and aid victims of sex and labor trafficking. The University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center hospital (UM Capital) in Prince George’s County will get nearly $800,000 from the Department of Justice to go toward screening, identifying and supporting victims in medical settings.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. teacher accused of assaulting special needs student
A special education teacher at Marshall High School in Fairfax County, Virginia, was charged Friday with assaulting a student who has special needs, according to authorities. Fairfax County police said that they arrested Amy Bonzano, 50, of Falls Church, after concluding their investigation into the incident that was first reported to authorities on Oct. 13.
WTOP
Pedestrian killed in Temple Hills crash
A pedestrian is dead after being struck in Temple Hills, Maryland, early Thursday morning. Prince George’s County police said in a release that the crash happened just before 4 a.m. along Branch Avenue east of the interchange with Saint Barnabas Road. According to the preliminary investigation, the person was...
WTOP
Frederick considers restrictions on use of security cameras
The City of Frederick, Maryland, is considering only keeping its security camera footage for two months and would ban the arbitrary tracking of people. The use of the cameras would be limited to public areas. Under the plan, the city’s cameras would not be allowed to record audio. The...
WTOP
Citizens file lawsuit against Prince William Co. chair, supervisors over Digital Gateway vote
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A group of Gainesville residents is asking a Prince William County judge to overturn approval of the PW Digital Gateway. Roger Yackel, Roger Miller and Gainesville Citizens...
WTOP
Kline Farm project clears Prince William Planning Commission; property could house Greater Manassas Baseball League
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Kline Farm project has once again cleared a major regulatory hurdle, but there’s still work to do before it’s a done deal. In a...
