Just Stop Oil have said they may consider slashing valuable paintings if the government does not meet their demands.The environmental activists hit the headlines last month after they targeted a series of high profile paintings across Europe with paint and food.In one instance, a demonstrator threw tomato soup on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers masterpiece at the National Gallery in London and glued their hands to the wall. The painting was estimated to be worth £72.5 million and is protected by a glass cover.But now the pressure group is warning it will escalate the level of its protests to highlight their cause.A spokesperson said: “If no action...

2 HOURS AGO