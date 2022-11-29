The 2022 MARINE CORPS Toys For Tots Motorcycle Reindeer Run is being held on Sat, Nov 19th From 9 am – 3 pm at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop at 4333 Sherwood Way. You’re invited to join the Elf Committee and other Motorcycle Enthusiasts from all across the Concho Valley and beyond at a family fun-filled day to include an approximately 64 mile optional motorcycle ride, door prizes, auction, raffle, music, Bike Games, and other activities with all Toys and funds raised to benefit the US MARINE CORPS TOYS FOR TOTS of the Concho Valley whose goal is to provide Christmas to children in need throughout the area. The day will conclude with a Parade of Motorcyclists lead by Santa Claus to drop off all Toys & Funds raised that day. For more information, call 325-277-1569 or visit San.Angelo.tx@toysfortots.org.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO