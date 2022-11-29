Read full article on original website
Part 2: Suns GM James Jones talks Jae Crowder, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Damion Lee
Jae Crowder hasn’t played in an NBA game since May 15 when Dallas took Phoenix apart in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals at Footprint Center. The veteran forward and the Suns “mutually agreed” he wouldn’t attend training camp as they’ve been trying to trade him. There’s a perception in some circles...
NBC Sports
Kings throwing 'kitchen sink' at Booker not enough vs. Suns
The Kings' inability to slow down Devin Booker played a major role in the 122-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday at Golden 1 Center. While Sacramento threw "the kitchen sink" at the 26-year-old, it wasn't enough as he carried the Suns, who were without Chris Paul, on his back offensively, going off for 44 points.
Devin Booker scores different type of 50 in Suns’ win over Bulls
PHOENIX — Before every game, Devin Booker will be one of the many members of the Phoenix Suns to go through an individual pregame workout on the court. Next time you come to a game, show up an hour early. That’s when he’s out there, perfecting his craft.
Suns’ Devin Booker eclipses 50 points in 3 quarters during win vs. Bulls
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker had quite the encore to his 44-point Monday night against the Sacramento Kings. On Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls (9-12), Booker scored 16 points in the second quarter and 26 in the third period, finishing the game with 51 points without touching the floor in the fourth quarter. He led the way in a 132-113 Suns (15-6) victory at home.
Suns need ‘sign language’ to beat Kings as Sacramento crowd provides playoff intensity
Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton say the Sacramento Kings look different under coach Mike Brown while crowd creates playoff environment.
FOX Sports
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
Suns fans going rabid after Devin Booker drops 50-piece in 3 quarters
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is no stranger to absurd scoring outbursts. Back when he was just a sophomore, Booker dropped 70 points, foreshadowing just how elite of a scorer he’d end up becoming. Surely enough, Booker was at it again with an eye-popping point tally after he dropped 51 points on the Chicago Bulls’ heads in only three quarters of play, thanks to a ridiculous 20-25 shooting display from the field.
FOX Sports
Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing
Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix...
FOX Sports
Sacramento takes on Indiana, looks to stop 3-game skid
Indiana Pacers (11-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (10-9, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game losing streak when the Kings take on Indiana. The Kings have gone 6-4 in home games. Sacramento has a 3-7 record against opponents over...
FOX Sports
Houston visits Phoenix following Booker's 51-point game
Houston Rockets (5-16, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (15-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix plays the Houston Rockets after Devin Booker scored 51 points in the Phoenix Suns' 132-113 victory against the Chicago Bulls. The Suns have gone 12-3 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix...
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant’s 45 Points Help Topple Grizzlies In Overtime
Coming off of the thrilling conquest of the 2001-02 NBA Finals victory over the New Jersey Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers entered the season with back-to-back-to-back championships. With Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal leading the charge, Phil Jackson and the Lakers had cemented themselves as a dynasty, atop the NBA.
Mercury release 2023 WNBA schedule
The Mercury and the WNBA released their full schedules on Wednesday, revealing that Phoenix will open on Friday, May 19, against the Los Angeles Sparks. Last season, the first under head coach Vanessa Nygaard, the Mercury went 15-21 to slip into the playoffs, where they were eliminated in a two-game series by the eventual-champion Las Vegas Aces.
Devin Booker drops 44 points as Suns slide past Kings
Devin Booker exploded for 44 points, Damion Lee made key plays down the stretch and the visiting Phoenix Suns held
Yardbarker
Suns Vs. Bulls – Halftime Recap
The Phoenix Suns have a chance to extend their winning streak to six on Tuesday as the Chicago Bulls visit. The Bulls are currently 4-11 as they struggle to put together consistent wins early in the season. Phoenix, despite injuries, has thrived throughout the season. Both Cameron Johnson (meniscus) and...
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies face the 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12-9, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 7-2 at home. Memphis is 2-2...
Yardbarker
L.A. Wallops Damian Lillard-Free Trail Blazers, 128-109
A fast-paced two-way Los Angeles Lakers attack yielded a rare blowout win tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. Granted, the Trail Blazers were missing their best player, six-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, and were playing on the second night of a back-to-back (giving the Lakers a rest advantage), but a win is a win, and in fairness, the Lakers were missing two starters of their own, as well.
Phoenix Suns’ James Jones elaborates on new role, state of ownership
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns announced on Monday that general manager James Jones is now the president of basketball operations while also still holding onto that GM title. With any title change like this in a professional sports organization’s front office, the question is immediately presented of what it exactly means.
Arizona Sports
