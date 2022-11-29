ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Kings throwing 'kitchen sink' at Booker not enough vs. Suns

The Kings' inability to slow down Devin Booker played a major role in the 122-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday at Golden 1 Center. While Sacramento threw "the kitchen sink" at the 26-year-old, it wasn't enough as he carried the Suns, who were without Chris Paul, on his back offensively, going off for 44 points.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Arizona Sports

Suns’ Devin Booker eclipses 50 points in 3 quarters during win vs. Bulls

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker had quite the encore to his 44-point Monday night against the Sacramento Kings. On Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls (9-12), Booker scored 16 points in the second quarter and 26 in the third period, finishing the game with 51 points without touching the floor in the fourth quarter. He led the way in a 132-113 Suns (15-6) victory at home.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Suns fans going rabid after Devin Booker drops 50-piece in 3 quarters

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is no stranger to absurd scoring outbursts. Back when he was just a sophomore, Booker dropped 70 points, foreshadowing just how elite of a scorer he’d end up becoming. Surely enough, Booker was at it again with an eye-popping point tally after he dropped 51 points on the Chicago Bulls’ heads in only three quarters of play, thanks to a ridiculous 20-25 shooting display from the field.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing

Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Sacramento takes on Indiana, looks to stop 3-game skid

Indiana Pacers (11-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (10-9, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game losing streak when the Kings take on Indiana. The Kings have gone 6-4 in home games. Sacramento has a 3-7 record against opponents over...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Houston visits Phoenix following Booker's 51-point game

Houston Rockets (5-16, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (15-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix plays the Houston Rockets after Devin Booker scored 51 points in the Phoenix Suns' 132-113 victory against the Chicago Bulls. The Suns have gone 12-3 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix...
HOUSTON, TX
Arizona Sports

Mercury release 2023 WNBA schedule

The Mercury and the WNBA released their full schedules on Wednesday, revealing that Phoenix will open on Friday, May 19, against the Los Angeles Sparks. Last season, the first under head coach Vanessa Nygaard, the Mercury went 15-21 to slip into the playoffs, where they were eliminated in a two-game series by the eventual-champion Las Vegas Aces.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns Vs. Bulls – Halftime Recap

The Phoenix Suns have a chance to extend their winning streak to six on Tuesday as the Chicago Bulls visit. The Bulls are currently 4-11 as they struggle to put together consistent wins early in the season. Phoenix, despite injuries, has thrived throughout the season. Both Cameron Johnson (meniscus) and...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies face the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12-9, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 7-2 at home. Memphis is 2-2...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

L.A. Wallops Damian Lillard-Free Trail Blazers, 128-109

A fast-paced two-way Los Angeles Lakers attack yielded a rare blowout win tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. Granted, the Trail Blazers were missing their best player, six-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, and were playing on the second night of a back-to-back (giving the Lakers a rest advantage), but a win is a win, and in fairness, the Lakers were missing two starters of their own, as well.
PORTLAND, OR
