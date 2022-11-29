Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is no stranger to absurd scoring outbursts. Back when he was just a sophomore, Booker dropped 70 points, foreshadowing just how elite of a scorer he’d end up becoming. Surely enough, Booker was at it again with an eye-popping point tally after he dropped 51 points on the Chicago Bulls’ heads in only three quarters of play, thanks to a ridiculous 20-25 shooting display from the field.

