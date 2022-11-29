Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks You'll Be Thankful to Own in 2023
Cost-cutting at Amazon will pay off on the bottom line. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Zacks.com
General Mills (GIS) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know
GIS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $82.84, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Surefire Growth Stocks to Buy to End the Year Right
Investors can end the year on a high note by scooping up shares of these bargain-basement-priced growth stocks.
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip
The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Benzinga
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings
Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
This Dividend Aristocrat With A 7% Yield Is A Real Buy Low Opportunity
VF Corporation (VFC) is down 60% year-to-date thanks to a confluence of factors - global growth challenges, a tough retail environment and consumer discretionary stocks, in general, being out of favor. That's created a potential bargain, however, for dividend income investors. The yield is all the way up to 7%...
3 Super Cheap Stocks to Consider Buying This Week
The Fed is likely to slow its pace of rate hikes over the coming months as inflation shows signs of cooling. Moreover, experts believe the stock market could see a...
9 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now
A roller-coaster year has sent a lot of deserving names into bargain territory. Here are nine value stocks for investors to consider as we head into 2023.
Zacks.com
Top 5 Heavily Shorted Internet Stocks Set to Rebound in 2023
The technology sector, which enabled Wall Street to get rid of the coronavirus-induced short bear market and formed the new bull market, suffered a bloody blow at the start of 2022. Record-high inflation compelled the Fed to turn ultra-hawkish with tighter liquidity control and a higher interest rate regime. The blood bath in the technology sector has continued year to date.
Motley Fool
Is This Underfollowed Dividend Stock a Buy?
LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue grew while higher costs pressured earnings in Q3. The company’s dividend is secure and should keep growing in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
7 Dividend Growth Stocks For November 2022
These high-quality dividend growth stocks are ranked in the top 50 of JUST Capital's Overall Rankings of America's largest publicly traded companies.
Motley Fool
Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now
SolarEdge Technologies is one of the centerpieces of the future for solar power. Given the scope pf Walmart's presence, Costco has more room to grow than it seems like it should. The steep sell-off Microsoft shares have suffered since last November is arguably overdone in light of what's ahead. You’re...
Zacks.com
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
PXD - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this independent oil and gas company have returned...
The rally in stocks will trick investors into thinking the bear market is over, but there's still a case for the S&P 500 to fall another 26% next year, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says
"I don't think they're bearish enough in terms of this margin deterioration," Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said of other market commentators.
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Retain WEX Stock in Your Portfolio
WEX Inc. (. WEX - Free Report) shares have had an impressive run over the past year. The stock gained 29.7% against the 11.9% decline of the industry it belongs to and the 14.9% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. WEX Inc. Price. WEX Inc. price | WEX Inc....
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
The same trends that allowed Visa to outperform in the past appear to be intact. The company’s dividend is modest, but the growth potential is sky-high. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
