Motley Fool

3 Stocks You'll Be Thankful to Own in 2023

Cost-cutting at Amazon will pay off on the bottom line.
Zacks.com

General Mills (GIS) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

GIS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $82.84, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the...
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment.
Benzinga

Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings

Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
Kiplinger

9 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now

A roller-coaster year has sent a lot of deserving names into bargain territory. Here are nine value stocks for investors to consider as we head into 2023.
Zacks.com

Top 5 Heavily Shorted Internet Stocks Set to Rebound in 2023

The technology sector, which enabled Wall Street to get rid of the coronavirus-induced short bear market and formed the new bull market, suffered a bloody blow at the start of 2022. Record-high inflation compelled the Fed to turn ultra-hawkish with tighter liquidity control and a higher interest rate regime. The blood bath in the technology sector has continued year to date.
Motley Fool

Is This Underfollowed Dividend Stock a Buy?

LeMaitre Vascular's revenue grew while higher costs pressured earnings in Q3. The company's dividend is secure and should keep growing in the future.
Motley Fool

Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now

SolarEdge Technologies is one of the centerpieces of the future for solar power. Given the scope pf Walmart's presence, Costco has more room to grow than it seems like it should. The steep sell-off Microsoft shares have suffered since last November is arguably overdone in light of what's ahead.
Zacks.com

Here's Why You Should Retain WEX Stock in Your Portfolio

WEX Inc. (. WEX - Free Report) shares have had an impressive run over the past year. The stock gained 29.7% against the 11.9% decline of the industry it belongs to and the 14.9% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. WEX Inc. Price. WEX Inc. price | WEX Inc....
Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

The same trends that allowed Visa to outperform in the past appear to be intact. The company's dividend is modest, but the growth potential is sky-high.

