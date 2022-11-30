The Xiaomi 13 series and MIUI 14 launch event has been postponed

Update (November 30, 1:49 pm ET) : Xiaomi has postponed the event.

What you need to know

Xiaomi has confirmed that it will announce its next flagship phone series on December 1.

The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro will make their debut alongside MIUI 14 in China.

Xiaomi's upcoming devices will carry the same Leica branding as their predecessors.

Xiaomi's next flagship phone series is just around the corner, as the Chinese phone maker has confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 lineup, as well as the next version of its Android skin, will be unveiled on December 1.

The company has confirmed on Weibo that it will take the wraps off the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro on Thursday, December 1, at 7:00 p.m. Beijing time (via GSMArena ). The launch event will take place in China as usual, so it might take a few weeks or months before the devices make their international debut.

Xiaomi's teaser for the upcoming devices indicates that one variant, presumably the vanilla model, will take design cues from the iPhone 14 . It appears to have a boxy design like Apple's models.

Meanwhile, the other model looks to have a curved display, indicating that this is the Pro variant. While the teaser hides a great portion of the handsets, we have a good idea of what they look like thanks to the renders shared by @OnLeaks . The Xiaomi 13 Pro, according to the renders, will have a centered punch-hole for the selfie camera and a three-lens camera bump with a square design and rounded corners.

Previous rumors suggested that it would have a 50MP main camera with Sony's 1-inch IMX989 sensor. The Xiaomi 13 Pro will also supposedly ship with a 4,800mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The standard Xiaomi 13, on the other hand, could have a square camera bump that's seemingly inspired by the iPhone 14. The triple-camera setup also seems to have one lens that looks smaller than the other two.

Xiaomi has also confirmed in a separate Weibo post that the Xiaomi 12 successors will have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. And like their predecessors, the Xiaomi 13 series will carry the Leica branding.

Alongside Xiaomi's next answer to the best Android phones , its upcoming Watch S2 smartwatch and the Xiaomi Buds 4 TWS earphones are also expected to make their debut at the event.

Xiaomi has announced on Weibo that the Xiaomi 13 series launch event scheduled for this week has been postponed, but no new date has been provided yet.

The company did not explain the last-minute change, but the announcement comes shortly after news of the death of Jiang Zemin, the former president of the People's Republic of China (via The New York Times ).

A machine translation of Xiaomi's Weibo post reads: "We are sorry to inform you that the launch of the new Mi 13 series will be postponed. We will notify you as soon as the new release date is confirmed. Thank you for your understanding and support."