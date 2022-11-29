ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whittier, CA

Whittier College cuts football, lacrosse and golf to save money

By CBSLA Staff
 2 days ago

Whittier College cuts several sports programs enraging student-athletes 03:16

Whittier College has decided to cut several of the school's sports programs much to the dismay of many student-athletes.

"I've been playing for 10-plus years and this wasn't a decision made lightly to go to Whittier," said golfer Jackie Torres. "It's a feeling of betrayal. It's a hurtful feeling."

In a vote taken before the Thanksgiving break, the college's Board of Trustees decided to cut the school's NCAA women and men's golf programs as well as the lacrosse and football teams. The school cut Torres' collegiate athletic career short.

Whittier College has decided to cut several athletic programs, affecting about 120 student-athletes. CBSLA

"You know they tell us all at Whittier that they care so much about our mental health," she said. "But if they care so much why did they just drop this bomb on us."

The decision has left Torres and the approximately 120 other student-athletes at the school scrambling to figure out a way to continue their athletic careers.

"That in itself is proving to be really difficult," said Torres. "I was personally looking into UCs and the deadline to apply to UCs is in two days. So, they didn't give us much time."

Whittier College researched the idea for three years. Miguel Santana, the chair of the Board of Trustees said it eventually came down to costs.

"We made a decision that it's time to really prioritize what we offer at the college and redirect the savings, over $700,000 in savings, to support programs that the majority of our students are engaging," he said.

An alumnus himself, Santana said the football programs cost the school $500,000 to run, however, attendance and participation has declined and continued to decrease through the years. Santana also cited the growing concern surrounding contact sports and brain trauma.

As for sports like lacrosse and golf, the school said that the programs had many tournaments out of state.

"We understand it wasn't easy and folks aren't happy about it," said Santana. "Particularly our alums or who [were] attached to their experience. But, we are about the long-term impacts of the college."

Whittier College still has 18 other NCAA sports teams that the board decided to maintain. However, the cuts have made Loch Davidson, who is on the soccer and track team, concerned.

"I'm currently a senior but if I was a senior in high school it would make me nervous to commit to a place where the future is uncertain," said Davidson.

Administrators said their decision has been finalized. If students wanted to continue playing golf, lacrosse or football at Whittier College they would need to set up a club on campus.

Students have planned a protest for Nov. 29.

