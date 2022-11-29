Read full article on original website
4 Indiana residents arrested on preliminary OWI charges
Purdue and West Lafayette police have made four arrests for alcohol- or drug-related charges since Saturday. West Lafayette Police officers arrested two people in Saturday’s early morning hours. Dominick Woolever, a 22-year-old from St Kokomo, Indiana, was arrested for a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. WLPD...
Greenfield man arrested after shooting at driver with 2 kids in vehicle on I-65
A driver was arrested after firing a gun at the occupants of another vehicle — including an adult and two children — during a road rage encounter early Tuesday on Interstate 65, police say.
wbiw.com
Greenwood man killed in accident near the I-465 and I-74 interchange
INDIANAPOLIS – Wednesday, at 8:27 a.m. Indiana State Troopers responded to a 911 call of a vehicle in the ditch near the interchange of I-465 and I-74 on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Sergeant John Haugh located the vehicle well off the roadway, heavily damaged with two adult males...
Judge says Delphi affidavit without gun and bullet evidence is ‘a lot more thin’
DELPHI, Ind. — The probable cause affidavit that lead to the arrest of Richard Allen in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German would be very thin without a key piece of evidence, according to a judge. According to the affidavit, investigators obtained a warrant to search Allen’s home and found a gun that […]
1 flown to hospital following 2 semi crash on US 41
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Both northbound lanes of US 41 N have now been reopened, according to Vigo County Central Dispatch. One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital after a crash involving two semi-trucks shut down US 41 N for some time Wednesday afternoon. According to Vigo County Deputy Brandon Taylor, […]
WIBC.com
Delphi Doc: Richard Allen Was the Man in “Down the Hill” Video
DELPHI, Ind.–Richard Allen is likely the man seen and heard in the “Down the hill” video taken on Libby German’s phone just before she was murdered in 2017, says the probable cause document released Tuesday. Names of witnesses were redacted. The document says a .40 caliber...
WLWT 5
Arrest documents unsealed in 2017 killing of 2 Delphi teens
Documents related to a man’s arrest in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls were unsealed Tuesday by an Indiana judge, allowing for the first public disclosure of evidence authorities have against the suspect since he was arrested last month. Court documents were sealed last month at the request...
Kokomo woman charged in fentanyl overdose death, turns self in
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County woman has turned herself in nearly a month after police say a man died of an overdose from fentanyl that she sold him. The charges against 37-year-old Courtnay Titus stem from a Sept. 29 incident where Kokomo Police found a man dead in a southside apartment complex. An autopsy […]
WISH-TV
Banta Road at State Road 37 to close Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Banta Road, near the Morgan and Johnson County line, will close permanently at State Road 37 on Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Transportation said Monday. The closure will allow INDOT crews to finish converting State Road 37 to I-69 between Martinsville and Bargersville by the end...
Kokomo police looking for trio of Black Friday wallet thieves
INDIANAPOLIS — Kokomo police are looking for a trio of thieves for allegedly swiping wallets right out of purses without Black Friday shoppers even noticing. Police believe a man and two women worked together to steal from shoppers at big box stores in Kokomo. Charleen Freeman put her purse...
Police renew effort to ID remains of 17 victims found at Herbert Baumeister's property
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is asking for a renewed effort to identify the remains of more than a dozen people found in Westfield 26 years ago. In 1996, deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searched the grounds of Fox Hollow Farm, located near 156th Street and U.S. 31.
cbs4indy.com
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened …. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Remembering teen shot and killed. Youth mentoring group remembers teen shot and killed in Indianapolis on Thanksgiving. Road rage...
WTHI
One airlifted in southern Vigo Co. crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted after a crash in southern Vigo County. It happened on U.S. 41 near Harlan Drive. Officials told News 10 the driver of a gas truck made a required stop at a set of train tracks. That's when the driver of a semi crashed into the back of the gas truck.
WIBC.com
Police: IMPD Officer Fires Gun at Suspected Drunk Driver Who Damaged Patrol Car
INDIANAPOLIS–A gun was fired by an IMPD officer, there was a chase, and a woman was arrested in Indianapolis late Tuesday night on the east side. Just after 11:30, the officer attempted to conduct a DUI traffic stop on a suspected drunk driver at the intersection of East Washington Street and North Emerson Avenue. It was a brown pickup truck being driven by a woman. Police say that woman has a warrant for her arrest in Delaware County. She took off when the officer approached the truck. The truck had been reported stolen several minutes prior to the attempted traffic stop.
Person rescued from trench at construction site on Indy's east side
Fire crews are currently working to rescue a person who got stuck in a trench at a construction site on the city's east side, an official says.
WTHI
Police search for suspect after a side-by-side vehicle was stolen from a business and crashed into a park pond
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department needs your help finding the person responsible for stealing a utility vehicle and crashing it into a local pond. THPD and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources worked together Wednesday morning after a report of lights coming from the water at Maple Avenue Park.
1 dead after domestic disturbance in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, Ind. — A domestic disturbance turned deadly in Cumberland overnight Tuesday. Cumberland police responded to the disturbance around 1:30 a.m. at the Elmtree Park Apartments on Elmtree Park Way. That’s near 10th Street and N. German Church Road. One male had been shot. Investigators said a domestic disturbance with family members led to the […]
WLTX.com
