Crawfordsville, IN

The Exponent

4 Indiana residents arrested on preliminary OWI charges

Purdue and West Lafayette police have made four arrests for alcohol- or drug-related charges since Saturday. West Lafayette Police officers arrested two people in Saturday’s early morning hours. Dominick Woolever, a 22-year-old from St Kokomo, Indiana, was arrested for a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. WLPD...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 flown to hospital following 2 semi crash on US 41

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Both northbound lanes of US 41 N have now been reopened, according to Vigo County Central Dispatch. One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital after a crash involving two semi-trucks shut down US 41 N for some time Wednesday afternoon. According to Vigo County Deputy Brandon Taylor, […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Delphi Doc: Richard Allen Was the Man in “Down the Hill” Video

DELPHI, Ind.–Richard Allen is likely the man seen and heard in the “Down the hill” video taken on Libby German’s phone just before she was murdered in 2017, says the probable cause document released Tuesday. Names of witnesses were redacted. The document says a .40 caliber...
DELPHI, IN
WLWT 5

Arrest documents unsealed in 2017 killing of 2 Delphi teens

Documents related to a man’s arrest in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls were unsealed Tuesday by an Indiana judge, allowing for the first public disclosure of evidence authorities have against the suspect since he was arrested last month. Court documents were sealed last month at the request...
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Kokomo woman charged in fentanyl overdose death, turns self in

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County woman has turned herself in nearly a month after police say a man died of an overdose from fentanyl that she sold him. The charges against 37-year-old Courtnay Titus stem from a Sept. 29 incident where Kokomo Police found a man dead in a southside apartment complex. An autopsy […]
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

Banta Road at State Road 37 to close Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Banta Road, near the Morgan and Johnson County line, will close permanently at State Road 37 on Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Transportation said Monday. The closure will allow INDOT crews to finish converting State Road 37 to I-69 between Martinsville and Bargersville by the end...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders

Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened …. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Remembering teen shot and killed. Youth mentoring group remembers teen shot and killed in Indianapolis on Thanksgiving. Road rage...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

One airlifted in southern Vigo Co. crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted after a crash in southern Vigo County. It happened on U.S. 41 near Harlan Drive. Officials told News 10 the driver of a gas truck made a required stop at a set of train tracks. That's when the driver of a semi crashed into the back of the gas truck.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Police: IMPD Officer Fires Gun at Suspected Drunk Driver Who Damaged Patrol Car

INDIANAPOLIS–A gun was fired by an IMPD officer, there was a chase, and a woman was arrested in Indianapolis late Tuesday night on the east side. Just after 11:30, the officer attempted to conduct a DUI traffic stop on a suspected drunk driver at the intersection of East Washington Street and North Emerson Avenue. It was a brown pickup truck being driven by a woman. Police say that woman has a warrant for her arrest in Delaware County. She took off when the officer approached the truck. The truck had been reported stolen several minutes prior to the attempted traffic stop.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead after domestic disturbance in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — A domestic disturbance turned deadly in Cumberland overnight Tuesday. Cumberland police responded to the disturbance around 1:30 a.m. at the Elmtree Park Apartments on Elmtree Park Way. That’s near 10th Street and N. German Church Road. One male had been shot. Investigators said a domestic disturbance with family members led to the […]
CUMBERLAND, IN

