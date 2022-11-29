ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, NJ

WESTBURY 0752
1d ago

Very good way to reenforce her confidence. She's a rising star. Kudos to the scientists at Yale. This should be a project for all youth's in New Jersey.

Leo Smith
1d ago

How is everything racism. The neighbor just said what he seen. A little black woman spraying something on trees and sidewalk. That is what he saw quickly. Didn’t say any racist remarks. It is weird to look outside and see someone spraying liquid in todays days

New Jersey 101.5

NJ girl shot by stray bullet while in restroom

A New Jersey girl was accidentally shot in the back while in the bathroom during a birthday party in Pennsylvania on Saturday night. According to the affidavit in the case from the Berks County District Attorney's Office, the shot was fired in the men's room while the 11-year-old was in the women's room in the recreation center of the Laurel Springs apartment complex in Exeter, PA.
EXETER, PA
94.5 PST

Teacher from NJ killed in fiery Cross Bronx Expressway crash

A woman from New Jersey was identified as the driver killed in a fiery crash Tuesday morning on the Cross Bronx Expressway. Shelly Vilsaint, 49, of Bayonne, was the driver of a Range Rover that rear-ended a tractor-trailer carrying mail stopped in the center lane near the University Avenue overpass in The Bronx around 12:35 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was hit from behind by a second truck flipping the SUV and pushing it into the truck in front. The impact caused all three vehicles to burst into flames,
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Hit-and-run driver slams into 4 young kids, pins mom under school bus on NYC street

Four young children and a mother were struck by a hit-and-run driver who reportedly blew through school bus stop signs in Brooklyn on Wednesday night, police and witnesses said. The 41-year-old mom, who was with a baby in a stroller, was picking up two of her kids from the school bus at the corner of Avenue J and New York Avenue in Midwood when a driver slammed into the group of five just before 5 p.m., police said. “It was just terrible … the stroller was actually, you know, on the ground,” witness Joanne Johnson told The Post. All five victims,...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC student arrested for threatening to ‘shoot up’ City College — then freed without bail

A student at City College was arrested for allegedly sending messages threatening to “shoot up” the Manhattan school last week, and then released without bail, The Post has learned.City University of New York officials issued a warning to the school community on Monday about the case involving 21-year-old Din Bajrektarevic, who has been suspended and barred from campus. Bajrektarevic, of Old Bridge, New Jersey, was busted when he returned to the college in Harlem on Nov. 25 following Thanksgiving — two days after he had allegedly sent the hateful messages. “When I shoot up the school, know who is to blame,” one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NJ Man Run Over Multiple Times, Killed in Parking Lot Following Argument: Cops

A 36-year-old man was killed in New Jersey after being run over multiple times following an altercation in a parking lot, police said. Old Bridge police responded to a parking lot on Perrine Road on Tuesday shortly after 5 p.m. following a report of some sort of altercation that ended with an individual getting into his vehicle and running over another man multiple times before fleeing.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
New York Post

Computer crash causes chaos at Brooklyn hospitals network with ties to Hochul

The computer network has crashed and been offline for more than a week at a Brooklyn hospital group chaired by a billionaire mega donor to Gov. Kathy Hochul — causing chaos for patients and medical workers, sources said Monday. Patients from Brookdale, Interfaith and Kingsbrook Jewish hospitals — part of the One Brooklyn Health System — have had to seek treatment at other hospitals amid the cybersecurity mess, which has left medical staffers unable to access patient records, sources told The Post. The IT crash — which was first reported by The City — is also a potential security risk...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

15-year-old was victim of gang attack, NYPD

NEW YORK, NY – A 15-year-old male was the victim of a brutal gang attack in Queens, the New York City Police Department said today. The teen was beaten with a cane and stick in front of 48-02 Broadway in Queens Monday evening at around 4:15 pm. Police said the victim was assaulted by multiple suspects who fled the scene in a Mazda. Detectives with the NYPD are asking the public for help to identify the suspects. The post 15-year-old was victim of gang attack, NYPD appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

