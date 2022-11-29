Read full article on original website
WESTBURY 0752
1d ago
Very good way to reenforce her confidence. She's a rising star. Kudos to the scientists at Yale. This should be a project for all youth's in New Jersey.
Leo Smith
1d ago
How is everything racism. The neighbor just said what he seen. A little black woman spraying something on trees and sidewalk. That is what he saw quickly. Didn't say any racist remarks. It is weird to look outside and see someone spraying liquid in todays days
NJ girl shot by stray bullet while in restroom
A New Jersey girl was accidentally shot in the back while in the bathroom during a birthday party in Pennsylvania on Saturday night. According to the affidavit in the case from the Berks County District Attorney's Office, the shot was fired in the men's room while the 11-year-old was in the women's room in the recreation center of the Laurel Springs apartment complex in Exeter, PA.
Former New Dorp High School Principal Elizabeth Sciabarra, who impacted thousands, dies at 70
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Longtime New York City educator Elizabeth Ann Sciabarra, 70, who touched the lives of thousands of children, has died after a two-year-long bout with many serious health issues. Sciabarra — who was principal of New Dorp High School in the 1990s — died on Saturday,...
Wayne, NJ couple cheated out of nearly $20K in ‘grandparent scam’
WAYNE — Police are again warning residents about the crime-by-phone known as the "grandparent scam," saying an elderly couple from the township was recently victimized by two New York men. In a release Wednesday, the Wayne Police Department said the residents' adult child called the authorities on Nov. 21,...
What is the Gorilla Stone Mafia? Here’s some insight into the Staten Island-based gang
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Gorilla Stone Mafia has become a prominent gang in the borough of Staten Island in recent years. Earlier this week it was tied to another shooting. A 53-year-old man shot and killed outside the Stapleton Houses Monday was identified as the father of reputed “Gorilla Stone Mafia” gang leader John Pena.
Connecticut mom outraged over gender identity book for 2nd graders: 'Never expected this in my town'
Connecticut mom Megan Watros issued a stark warning to parents nationwide, urging them to 'push back' after a controversial book sparked outrage among parents
Teacher from NJ killed in fiery Cross Bronx Expressway crash
A woman from New Jersey was identified as the driver killed in a fiery crash Tuesday morning on the Cross Bronx Expressway. Shelly Vilsaint, 49, of Bayonne, was the driver of a Range Rover that rear-ended a tractor-trailer carrying mail stopped in the center lane near the University Avenue overpass in The Bronx around 12:35 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was hit from behind by a second truck flipping the SUV and pushing it into the truck in front. The impact caused all three vehicles to burst into flames,
New York Man ‘Traumatized’ Hudson Valley With ‘Vicious, Shocking’ Crime
A Hudson Valley man brutally beat and nearly killed a 67-year-old woman in her apartment building. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah and Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza announced that 42-year-old Yonkers resident Tammel Esco was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison. Westchester County, New York Man...
Hudson Valley Cop, Educator Dies On Thanksgiving In New York
A Hudson Valley police officer and educator passed away, leaving behind six children. The City of Peekskill Police Department announced a police officer and educator passed away. Peekskill, New York Police Officer From Orange County, New York Passes Away. "This is by far the most difficult news we have ever...
1 Dead, 7 Exposed To ‘Suspicious White Powder’ In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and seven first responders were treated after being exposed to a"suspicious white powder" On Monday, the Washingtonville Police Department and Blooming Grove EMS responded to a call reporting a man in cardiac arrest at a home on Burnett Way. "Suspicious White Powder" Discovered In...
Body of missing NJ woman, 56, found in nearby community: police
A missing New Jersey woman was found dead Tuesday in a nearby community a day after she disappeared, authorities said.
SEEN HER? (UPDATE) Concern Increases As Search For Troubled Ridgewood Mom Intensifies
UPDATE: Ridgewood police hadn't confirmed the status of the search for Deanne Dunne as of 1:30 p.m. Tues., Nov. 29. A social media post reporting that she "located" was quickly rescinded and changed back to "attempting to locate." ******. A missing Ridgewood mom was last seen driving a minivan and...
Police: Out-Of-State Travelers Busted In Fairview Stop With Loaded Guns, Mags, Hollow Points
Two Georgia men who said they'd driven up to visit family ended up arrested instead after Fairview police said they found a pair of loaded handguns in their car. Officer Sebastian Castano stopped the 2014 Ford Mustang near the corner of 91st Street and Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen. Castano,...
Hit-and-run driver slams into 4 young kids, pins mom under school bus on NYC street
Four young children and a mother were struck by a hit-and-run driver who reportedly blew through school bus stop signs in Brooklyn on Wednesday night, police and witnesses said. The 41-year-old mom, who was with a baby in a stroller, was picking up two of her kids from the school bus at the corner of Avenue J and New York Avenue in Midwood when a driver slammed into the group of five just before 5 p.m., police said. “It was just terrible … the stroller was actually, you know, on the ground,” witness Joanne Johnson told The Post. All five victims,...
Sources: Staten Island shooting victim, 53, was father of reputed Gorilla Stone Mafia gang leader
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 53-year-old man shot and killed in Stapleton Monday has been identified as the father of reputed “Gorilla Stone Mafia” gang leader John Pena, according to police sources. John Pena Sr. was standing outside of the Stapleton Houses on Broad St. when two...
Paralyzed from waist down: Gruesome injuries suffered by man stabbed on Staten Island detailed by authorities
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 68-year-old man suffered paralysis and other devastating injuries when he was stabbed in broad daylight at the Mariners Harbor Houses. Dyshawn Williams, 37, of Ralph Avenue in Brooklyn, faces charges that include attempted murder in the gruesome assault at about 12:25...
4 Newark families become 1st-time homeowners through innovative housing program
Four Newark families will get the life-changing opportunity of becoming first-time homeowners through a new program designed to address the wealth gap
NYC student arrested for threatening to ‘shoot up’ City College — then freed without bail
A student at City College was arrested for allegedly sending messages threatening to “shoot up” the Manhattan school last week, and then released without bail, The Post has learned.City University of New York officials issued a warning to the school community on Monday about the case involving 21-year-old Din Bajrektarevic, who has been suspended and barred from campus. Bajrektarevic, of Old Bridge, New Jersey, was busted when he returned to the college in Harlem on Nov. 25 following Thanksgiving — two days after he had allegedly sent the hateful messages. “When I shoot up the school, know who is to blame,” one...
NBC New York
NJ Man Run Over Multiple Times, Killed in Parking Lot Following Argument: Cops
A 36-year-old man was killed in New Jersey after being run over multiple times following an altercation in a parking lot, police said. Old Bridge police responded to a parking lot on Perrine Road on Tuesday shortly after 5 p.m. following a report of some sort of altercation that ended with an individual getting into his vehicle and running over another man multiple times before fleeing.
Computer crash causes chaos at Brooklyn hospitals network with ties to Hochul
The computer network has crashed and been offline for more than a week at a Brooklyn hospital group chaired by a billionaire mega donor to Gov. Kathy Hochul — causing chaos for patients and medical workers, sources said Monday. Patients from Brookdale, Interfaith and Kingsbrook Jewish hospitals — part of the One Brooklyn Health System — have had to seek treatment at other hospitals amid the cybersecurity mess, which has left medical staffers unable to access patient records, sources told The Post. The IT crash — which was first reported by The City — is also a potential security risk...
15-year-old was victim of gang attack, NYPD
NEW YORK, NY – A 15-year-old male was the victim of a brutal gang attack in Queens, the New York City Police Department said today. The teen was beaten with a cane and stick in front of 48-02 Broadway in Queens Monday evening at around 4:15 pm. Police said the victim was assaulted by multiple suspects who fled the scene in a Mazda. Detectives with the NYPD are asking the public for help to identify the suspects. The post 15-year-old was victim of gang attack, NYPD appeared first on Shore News Network.
