Four young children and a mother were struck by a hit-and-run driver who reportedly blew through school bus stop signs in Brooklyn on Wednesday night, police and witnesses said. The 41-year-old mom, who was with a baby in a stroller, was picking up two of her kids from the school bus at the corner of Avenue J and New York Avenue in Midwood when a driver slammed into the group of five just before 5 p.m., police said. “It was just terrible … the stroller was actually, you know, on the ground,” witness Joanne Johnson told The Post. All five victims,...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO