Read full article on original website
Related
Journal Review
City opens bids for park renovations
Four companies are vying for the construction contract to revamp the Frances Wooden Northside Park. Sealed bids were opened Wednesday during the regular meeting of the Board of Public Works & Safety. Bids were received from three Indianapolis companies, All American Construction and Hauling LLC in the amount of $582,000; Abel Construction Company in the amount of $460,271; and Morphy Construction Company in the amount of $445,000; and one Lafayette company, Spencer Construction, in the amount of $368,000.
WISH-TV
With roundabout delayed, 141st Street crossing at State Road 37 to become right-in, right-out
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — State Road 37 at 141st Street on the Fishers-Noblesville border will be temporarily changed to a right-in, right-out intersection after a delay in converting it into a roundabout as part of a larger project, the 37Thrives group announced Wednesday night on Zoom. The project has...
Journal Review
Community Boost
Montgomery County Community Foundation gathered Tuesday to award grant checks to 14 grant recipients in the second and final grant cycle of 2022. MCCF Chief Executive Officer Kelly Taylor welcomed everyone and thanked the nonprofit leaders for the work they do in the community. Fund owners in attendance were also thanked and recognized, for without fund owners, the grants would not be possible.
WTHI
"That was like the 4th of July for us" Vermillion County finds first of many section corner monuments. Here's what that means for local taxpayers
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County surveyor's office is helping start a project that could save taxpayers money. Not only that, but it will also save time for workers in the county too. The county is looking to locate "section corner monuments." Jim Swift is hard at work...
Troubled Greenwood hotel fails another inspection
GREENWOOD, Ind. — City leaders say a troubled hotel in Greenwood is still unsafe. The Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites was given until the Thanksgiving holiday to show it's back up to code. But firefighters, the health department and the city's building commissioner made a surprise inspection Monday...
Journal Review
Let’s wander through our history
Hello and welcome to a new feature called, “Our Town” an occasional column featuring snippets of local history. Sometimes focused on our landscape, sometimes focused on those who came before us and sometimes focused on the things that made up the material culture of our area. To clarify, “Our Town” should be taken to mean that part of Indiana that we call home and not limited to municipal boundaries.
Journal Review
Local Record: Dec. 1, 2022
• Operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the 1700 block of Lafayette Road — 12:52 a.m. • Animal complaint in the 1600 block of Crawfordsville Square Drive — 2:08 a.m. • Property damage crash at 1508 S. Washington St. — 8:34 a.m. • Vandalism in the 1200...
wbiw.com
Last ramp at State Road 144 interchange to open
INDIANA – Construction crews are completing the final steps needed to convert State Road 37 to Interstate 69 between Martinsville and Bargersville. Banta Road, near the Morgan-Johnson county line, is expected to close permanently at S.R. 37 on Wednesday, Nov. 30. This will allow crews time to remove the intersection pavement and traffic signal before winter and begin rebuilding the shoulders and ditches.
Journal Review
Letter: Solar supporters are spoiling the broth
It didn’t take long after our county officials finally shooed away the industrial wind companies for a second siege of energy company carpetbaggers to sweep through Montgomery County like Sherman’s March to the Sea. This second siege of companies are industrial solar bringing with them even more tempting financial enticements for rural landowners, much more money per acre with no active farming left. A whole flock of scalawags have signed on with lease options.
Underground fire continues to smolder in Northern Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An area the size of a basketball court is expected to continue burning for days according to fire officials. Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry said residents may have noticed smoke coming from an area of private property belonging to Dennis Trucking. Berry says numerous logs, stumps and compost, buried […]
1 flown to hospital following 2 semi crash on US 41
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Both northbound lanes of US 41 N have now been reopened, according to Vigo County Central Dispatch. One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital after a crash involving two semi-trucks shut down US 41 N for some time Wednesday afternoon. According to Vigo County Deputy Brandon Taylor, […]
Journal Review
Letter: Solar, wind are a part of the answer
I have been following solar and wind power since the 70’s oil scare. So here is my piece of the argument. Solar farms can be utilized by vegetable farmers and sheep farmers while producing electricity. Sheep do less damage then the lawnmowers throwing rocks. Agrivoltaics is a company developing uses for large and small solar fields other than just electric production.
Journal Review
Eulah Wheeler
Eulah Wheeler, 81, of Crawfordsville passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Ben Hur Health and Rehabilitation. Arrangements are pending at Sanders Priebe Funeral Care.
Fox 59
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened …. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Road rage shootings increase around Indianapolis. Road rage shootings have been plaguing the Indianapolis area in the past several...
wbiw.com
Greenwood man killed in accident near the I-465 and I-74 interchange
INDIANAPOLIS – Wednesday, at 8:27 a.m. Indiana State Troopers responded to a 911 call of a vehicle in the ditch near the interchange of I-465 and I-74 on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Sergeant John Haugh located the vehicle well off the roadway, heavily damaged with two adult males...
Journal Review
Richman earns top CountryMark award
CountryMark recently honored Ceres Solutions Price Risk Manager Bruce Richman as the 2022 Petroleum Professional of the Year. This award honors a hardworking individual in the cooperative system who has gone above and beyond in their job duties to make an impact on their company, community, and the energy industry. An Albion native who works in the Ceres Wabash office, Richman received the honor in front of hundreds of industry peers and representatives at the CountryMark Awards Banquet on Nov. 19 in Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Richard Allen asks for change of venue in Delphi murders case
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The suspect in the Delphi murders has asked a judge to move his trial at least 150 miles out of Carroll County. Attorneys for 50-year-old Richard Allen, of Delphi, filed a motion Monday requesting a change of venue in the double murder trial, online court records show.
4 Indiana residents arrested on preliminary OWI charges
Purdue and West Lafayette police have made four arrests for alcohol- or drug-related charges since Saturday. West Lafayette Police officers arrested two people in Saturday’s early morning hours. Dominick Woolever, a 22-year-old from St Kokomo, Indiana, was arrested for a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. WLPD...
Journal Review
Mary E. Laube
Mary E. Laube of rural Crawfordsville passed away Friday evening, Nov. 25, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Marion County. She was 68. Mary was a member of the first class to graduate from North Montgomery High School in 1972. She worked at Roselyn Bakery and the Montgomery County Courthouse. She served as a 4-H leader for 25 years and looked forward to the county fair and state fair each year. She was also honored to serve as a judge at the state fair several times. She loved gardening and was a member of Flower Lover’s.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Indianapolis-based burger company expands operations by opening a third store in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne, Indiana – Fort Wayne residents will be getting a new place to enjoy delicious food as soon as next year. An Indianapolis-based burger company will launch its operations in the building that once housed a Fazoli’s restaurant on the southwest side of Fort Wayne next year.
Comments / 0