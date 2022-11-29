We are starting Christmas season now. Thanksgiving is over, and we can fully and squarely focus on Christmas. This time of the year is both the most exciting and frustrating for me. Maybe most of you are like me and maybe it is just me, but each year I find myself anticipating Christmas with the excitement I had when I was a kid and each year at the end, I feel the disappointment of the season being over and going by too quickly.

19 HOURS AGO