Read full article on original website
Related
Journal Review
Khan to retire from Lakeside Book Co.
Shaji Khan will retire Dec. 9 after 25 years of service with Lakeside Book Company. Khan began his career in 1997 as an engineer for the Crawfordsville facility. He was promoted to the process manager position at corporate in 2006 and subsequently to the manager engineering and capital projects in 2020. During this time, he remained involved within the Crawfordsville facility.
readthereporter.com
CrossRoads Church opens 2023 applications for free home repairs
CrossRoads Church at Westfield will bring 300 high school students to Westfield in June 2023 for a week to provide free home repairs for 30 to 40 families in need in Hamilton County. This program is being offered in partnership with Group Mission Trips, a youth mission organization based in Ft. Collins, Colo.
Journal Review
City opens bids for park renovations
Four companies are vying for the construction contract to revamp the Frances Wooden Northside Park. Sealed bids were opened Wednesday during the regular meeting of the Board of Public Works & Safety. Bids were received from three Indianapolis companies, All American Construction and Hauling LLC in the amount of $582,000; Abel Construction Company in the amount of $460,271; and Morphy Construction Company in the amount of $445,000; and one Lafayette company, Spencer Construction, in the amount of $368,000.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville First United Methodist Church welcomes new senior pastor
Noblesville First United Methodist Church has announced the appointment of Rev. Nicole Caldwell-Gross to the senior pastor role for the church. “We are thrilled to welcome Pastor Nicole to Noblesville First,” said Julia Kozicki, chair of the church’s Staff-Parish Relations Committee. “She radiates warmth and energy and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our community. In her initial months, she has already demonstrated her abundant gifts for storytelling, preaching and teaching.”
Journal Review
Richman earns top CountryMark award
CountryMark recently honored Ceres Solutions Price Risk Manager Bruce Richman as the 2022 Petroleum Professional of the Year. This award honors a hardworking individual in the cooperative system who has gone above and beyond in their job duties to make an impact on their company, community, and the energy industry. An Albion native who works in the Ceres Wabash office, Richman received the honor in front of hundreds of industry peers and representatives at the CountryMark Awards Banquet on Nov. 19 in Indianapolis.
Parents of 'micro-preemie' thankful for life-changing 2nd opinion at Riley
INDIANAPOLIS — The Novak-Breyt family will forever be grateful for their son's remarkable second chance at life, thanks to a second opinion at Riley Children's Hospital. They are now part of Riley Children's Foundation year-end campaign, sharing their story to highlight how generous donations are helping fund the life-changing care they and so many other grateful families receive.
casscountyonline.com
Pearson announces candidacy for Logansport Clerk-Treasurer
Logansport native Tyler Pearson announced his candidacy for Logansport Clerk-Treasurer last week, following much reflection and consideration into running for public office. Pearson seeks to bring experience and collaboration to the city’s financial arm as Clerk-Treasurer. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to seek the office of Clerk-Treasurer for...
Journal Review
Steven Daniel Livingston
Steven Daniel Livingston, 68, of Waynetown passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at home. He was born Sept. 10, 1954, at Crawfordsville, to the late Lester Eugene Livingston and Maralaine Lucille (Hancock) Davis. Steve attended Southmont High School before enlisting and proudly serving his country in the United States Army....
Journal Review
Let’s wander through our history
Hello and welcome to a new feature called, “Our Town” an occasional column featuring snippets of local history. Sometimes focused on our landscape, sometimes focused on those who came before us and sometimes focused on the things that made up the material culture of our area. To clarify, “Our Town” should be taken to mean that part of Indiana that we call home and not limited to municipal boundaries.
Journal Review
Letter: Solar supporters are spoiling the broth
It didn’t take long after our county officials finally shooed away the industrial wind companies for a second siege of energy company carpetbaggers to sweep through Montgomery County like Sherman’s March to the Sea. This second siege of companies are industrial solar bringing with them even more tempting financial enticements for rural landowners, much more money per acre with no active farming left. A whole flock of scalawags have signed on with lease options.
wbaa.org
Lebanon City Council considers key ordinances to create massive industrial district
The Lebanon City Council considered several key ordinances Monday night aimed at creating a massive industrial district the state hopes to place within the city. The vision for the roughly seven thousand acre project includes multi-billion dollar tech and research companies within a complex that has room for housing, recreation, and retail spaces.
Journal Review
Commissioners close to making Constitution Row repairs
Montgomery C0unty Commissioners took the next step to repair Constitution Row by accepting a bid for street repairs from Milestone Contractors. The bid was in the amount of $131,000. Before commissioners could accept the bid they agreed to sign a memo of understanding with the City of Crawfordsville which will...
Journal Review
Mary E. Laube
Mary E. Laube of rural Crawfordsville passed away Friday evening, Nov. 25, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Marion County. She was 68. Mary was a member of the first class to graduate from North Montgomery High School in 1972. She worked at Roselyn Bakery and the Montgomery County Courthouse. She served as a 4-H leader for 25 years and looked forward to the county fair and state fair each year. She was also honored to serve as a judge at the state fair several times. She loved gardening and was a member of Flower Lover’s.
Journal Review
Community Center to host holiday vendors
RUSSELLVILLE — Come do your holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Russellville Community Center, 300 N. Harrison St. Vendors include: Bear Thread Boutique; Black Barn Boutique; Ruby Ribbon; Danielle Kliene’s Bleach Dye Apparel; Candance Turner with Color Street; M&M Designs; Stella’s Kitchen; and Lauren Wiatt with Senegence. Made Simply by Stacey; Aundra Ellingwood with Paparazzi jewelry and Radiant; Authentic Memories Photography; Beth Perry with bracelets and custom T-shirts; Cindy Tomey with crochet items; Kayla Mahoywith Christmas decor and crochet items; Kristina Padilla with custom cups, shirts, mouse pads; AHCreations; Moment Makers by Misty; home decor from Stacie Farley and Molly Myers; Samantha Herman with epoxy pens and tumblers; Kasey Neely with Usborne Books; Max’s Toy Shoppe; Farm Hands in the Making; Kayla Franklin with recycled crayons, Off Duty Flag Poles; Terry Hopkins with her chunky knit blankets; Cathy Knowling with antiques/collectibles; Mamaw’s Custom Creation; TammyHilliard with Young Living Oils; Robert Tower with woodworking/farmhouse tables; Pat Hardwood with candies and breads; the Journal Review; Eric Hites as DJ and selling hand-painted wooden trees; and Merrifield Exteriors.
farmersadvance.com
Purdue ag alumni fish fry returns to Tippecanoe County in 2023
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. — After almost 20 years in Indianapolis, the Purdue ag alumni fish fry will return to Tippecanoe County on February 4, 2023, at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds. The program highlight will feature a conversation with Purdue University President-elect Mung Chiang. Danica Kirkpatrick, executive director of the...
WTHI
One airlifted in southern Vigo Co. crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted after a crash in southern Vigo County. It happened on U.S. 41 near Harlan Drive. Officials told News 10 the driver of a gas truck made a required stop at a set of train tracks. That's when the driver of a semi crashed into the back of the gas truck.
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Pablo Pacheco on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week.
Wreaths needed for veterans' graves in Indiana this holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday is the deadline to donate a Christmas wreath to lay on veterans' gravestones this holiday season. Organizers are asking for the community's help. It's a time-honored tradition to remember and honor our fallen men and women each Christmas. However, 76% of the graves at Crown Hill Cemetery currently will not receive a wreath for Christmas.
Current Publishing
Smitten with kittens: Hamilton County’s first cat cafe set to open in Fishers
Cat and coffee lovers will soon have a unique destination at Hamilton County’s first-ever cat cafe, Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe. Located at 7852 E. 96th St. in Fishers, owner Holly Moss plans to open the cafe in January 2023 with her 20-year-old son, Collin Fields. The Smitten Kitten Cat...
Journal Review
Eulah Wheeler
Eulah Wheeler, 81, of Crawfordsville passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Ben Hur Health and Rehabilitation. Arrangements are pending at Sanders Priebe Funeral Care.
Comments / 0