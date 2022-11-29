Read full article on original website
Worker with a chair enforces two-year Coventry road closure
Using a worker with a chair to enforce the partial closure of a Coventry city centre road is not a long-term solution, the local council has said. A 100m stretch outside the council HQ has been one-way to traffic since 2020 to create a pedestrian-friendly street. The local authority's highways...
Rail passengers to get more choice between London and south-west Wales
Rail passengers travelling between London and south-west Wales are set to have a choice of train operator.Regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said its decision to give permission to new company Grand Union Trains (GUT) to start operating from the end of 2024 could lead to “lower fares, improved service quality and innovation”.GUT is planning to run five daily return services between Carmarthen in south-west Wales and London Paddington.Trains will also call at Bristol Parkway, Severn Tunnel Junction, Newport, Cardiff, Gowerton and Llanelli stations.GUT will be in competition with existing operator Great Western Railway.We’ve approved the introduction of...
Transport Secretary says he will not negotiate with rail union boss
The Transport Secretary has said he will not negotiate with a rail union chief when the pair meet ahead of a fresh round of strikes set to cripple services over the coming months.Mark Harper said it was up to the unions and employers to address their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, as he urged both parties to “hammer out” reforms to deliver a better service.But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who is set to meet Mr Harper on Thursday, said the Cabinet minister has a “direct say” over what the companies...
The train stations that travellers forgot – and four get fewer than one passenger a week
As rail passengers prepare for the next series of national rail strikes, beginning on Saturday, figures from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) reveal the scale of the collapse of train travel during the coronavirus pandemic.Between April 2021 and March 2022, the UK’s busiest station, London Waterloo, saw passenger numbers more than halve compared with two years earlier – down from 87 million to 41 million.The report says four railway stations in the Midlands and North of England saw fewer than 50 passengers – under one a week.The least-used was Elton & Orston in Nottinghamshire, with just 40 entries and exits....
Fresh UK rail strikes announced in run-up to Christmas
Passengers warned of travel disruption as workers at Avanti West Coast and Eurostar join widescale action
Family claim Rotherham Hospital delays led to death of boy
A five-year-old boy who died after being sent home from a hospital could have been saved if he was treated earlier, his family has claimed. Yusuf Mahmud Nazir's uncle said he had "begged" staff at Rotherham Hospital to treat his nephew's severe throat infection with intravenous antibiotics. He said he...
All the rail engineering works happening over the Christmas period – and which trains are affected
One of the four busiest rail stations in Britain will be closed completely over Christmas and the New Year as part of widespread engineering work over the festive period.Passengers already face four more days of national rail strikes planned on 13, 14, 16 and 17 December, in addition to widespread local industrial action.Travellers will find rail journeys again disrupted in late December and early January as Network Rail closes lines and stations.The usual expresses connecting London with Gatwick and Stansted airports will not run, though alternative train links will be available.Network Rail says: “Work will take place from Friday 23...
Astley crash accused admits killing woman by dangerous driving
A man has admitted causing the death of a trainee teacher in a car crash near Shrewsbury. Charlotte Hope, 19, died at the scene when her Volkswagen Polo was hit by a BMW on the A53 at Astley at about 16:15 BST on 9 April. Her mother was also seriously...
New rail operator to launch quicker Cardiff-London trains
Rail passengers travelling between South Wales, Bristol and London will benefit from more trains, quicker journeys and lower fares when a new “open-access” operator starts running from Carmarthen, Llanelli, Cardiff and Newport to Paddington station in the English capital.Grand Union Trains will run five daily services each way in competition with the existing operator, Great Western Railway (GWR). The newly created rail firm will also be a rival for some Transport for Wales services.The newcomer promises its trains will feature “high-quality design, including improved on-board comfort (bigger seats, more legroom and increased luggage space) as well as a buffet car...
Family pays tribute to man trampled to death by escaped cow
A man who was trampled to death by an escaped cow was a "loved dad, dadcu, brother, uncle and friend to so many" his family have said. Huw Evans, 75, from Whitland, Carmarthenshire, was seriously injured by the animal which had gone missing from nearby Whitland Mart on 19 November, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
Anglesey: Shop hit by bridge closure demands financial help
Businesses affected by the closure of one of two bridges between Anglesey and the mainland "need financial support now", a shop owner has said. The Menai suspension bridge was shut to all traffic last month over safety concerns. A pet shop owner said it had left some businesses on the...
Cost of living: Rent increases pricing out families
Two mums from South Yorkshire say rising rent costs are pricing them out of their homes. Stacey Murray and Kelly Walker, who live in Doncaster, have told the BBC they can no longer afford the homes they live in, or other properties suitable for their families. "It's just heart-breaking at...
Great Yarmouth boy racers face noise-detecting camera crackdown
Boy racers revving engines and using illegal exhausts at a seaside resort are to be targeted in a crackdown that uses new noise detection cameras. The clampdown is part of a £300,000 trial, which starts in Great Yarmouth on Thursday, following phases in South Gloucestershire and West Yorkshire. Cameras...
Prominent black and Asian Britons warn against BBC local radio cuts
Prominent black and Asian Britons have warned that the BBC’s local radio cuts could result in the loss of airtime for shows aimed at BAME audiences. David Harewood, Adrian Lester, Diane Abbott, and Doreen Lawrence are among those who have signed the open letter in the Voice. They warned the BBC’s current plans to axe weekend and evening shows on English local radio would “disproportionately impact Black media professionals and journalism across the UK”.
New housing association chief vows to prioritise safety
An interim chief executive appointed to the housing association which owned the flat where two-year-old Awaab Ishak suffered exposure to mould has vowed to prioritise safety and security for residents.Awaab died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in his family’s one-bedroom flat in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.Following an inquest into his death, chief executive Gareth Swarbrick was removed from his post at Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH).I strongly believe that everyone has the right to live in a home that is safe and secureYvonne Arrowsmith, RBHHousing Secretary Michael Gove said last week he had “no confidence” in the leadership...
Monmouthshire drops some Caldicot 20mph speed limits
Some 20mph speed limit zones are to be scrapped just months after their introduction, a council has confirmed. Its 30mph signs will go back on two roads in Caldicot, Monmouthshire, after concerns 20mph made congestion worse. In the Severnside area, the council will spend £10,000 reversing a 20mph trial the...
Rotherham: Vandalised pub to be demolished
A vacant South Yorkshire pub which has "suffered badly from vandalism" is to be demolished. A planning application to turn The Haynook in Kimberworth Park, Rotherham, into a nursery was withdrawn earlier this year. A council report found the pub was in too "poor repair" to let to a social...
Supermarkets object to Lidl's plan for Hereford hotel
A plan to replace an old hotel with a Lidl has prompted concern it will cause city centre store closures. Under proposals, Hereford's Three Counties Hotel would make way for the supermarket chain which also intends 182 parking spaces and access from the A465 Belmont Road. But supermarket Waitrose said...
Eurostar security staff to strike for four days in December over pay
Travellers hoping to escape by train to Paris, Brussels or Amsterdam in the run-up to Christmas could have their plans wrecked by the latest strike call. Members of the RMT union working at London St Pancras as security staff for Eurostar will walk out on four days in a dispute over pay: Friday 16, Sunday 18, Thursday 22 and Friday 23 December.The dates have been chosen to coincide with what are expected to be the busiest days before Christmas, especially for British passengers heading abroad on trains through the Channel Tunnel.Services are already expected to be disrupted by a separate...
Birmingham QE trainee doctor belittled at work, inquest told
A trainee doctor who took her own life told paramedics shortly before she died not to transport her to the hospital where she worked, an inquest heard. It emerged in proceedings that Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), had told her parents she had been belittled by consultants there.
