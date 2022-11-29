Read full article on original website
Wreaths needed for veterans' graves in Indiana this holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday is the deadline to donate a Christmas wreath to lay on veterans' gravestones this holiday season. Organizers are asking for the community's help. It's a time-honored tradition to remember and honor our fallen men and women each Christmas. However, 76% of the graves at Crown Hill Cemetery currently will not receive a wreath for Christmas.
Journal Review
Letter: Grateful for those who save lives
One’s decision to save lives as their own life ends is one of the most selfless acts a person will ever make. Last year, hundreds of Indiana residents became organ and tissue donors, giving others a second chance at life. Their gifts provided recipients more time with their family, friends and loved ones, more opportunities to realize their hopes and dreams, and more years to enjoy all that life presents.
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Pablo Pacheco on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week.
Fox 59
Straight No Chaser Announces Return to Indiana on their 25th Anniversary Celebration Tour
They’re Indiana’s favorite a cappella group, and they’re coming home! Of course, we’re talking about Straight No Chaser who got their start at IU. Now they’re bringing their 25th Anniversary Celebration Tour to four shows next month right here in Indianapolis at the Murat Theatre.
I Visited the Indiana State Museum For the First Time In 25 Years -- It Blew Me Away
Like most children growing up in Indiana, I visited theIndiana State Museum on a fourth-grade field trip. In the ensuing 25 years, I've become an avid traveler, visiting museums around the United States and abroad. However, I had not returned to the Indiana State Museum until this month.
Journal Review
Sugar Creek Elementary
Grade 3 — Ellanor Conkright, Griffin Cunningham, Adrian Garcia, Halle Longest, Lochlan O’Donnell, Margaret Rooze, Wade Viers, Haven Walden, Layla West, Trinity White. Grade 4 — Skyler Bolgren, Ada Bonwell, Hunter Burge, Jayce Burkart, Matthew Hunsberger, Alex Nielsen. Grade 5 — Brandon Nichols, Waylon Rooze, Aidan Todd,...
Have you Heard of the Indiana Oil Pit Squid?
Indiana tends to fly under the radar mostly. Sure, Indianapolis is a major metropolitan area, and I guess basketball is kind of a big deal there. But other than that, no quarrels with Michigan like Ohio has. But there is one legend that makes Indiana home to one of the...
abc57.com
Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites December 2022
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Bourbon Helping Hands/First United Methodist Church, 204 N. Washington St., Bourbon, IN 46504. *This distribution is sponsored by KeyBank and will serve 300 households. Monday, December 5, 2022 – Elkhart County. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While...
95.3 MNC
Bones found in Fox Hallow Farms, connected to Indiana serial killer
Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total of DNA profiles could...
Missing northwest Indiana man located; Silver Alert canceled
DEMOTTE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from northwest Indiana has been canceled. The Newton County Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post that 76-year-old Jerry Peyton has been located and was being transported. Commenters on the post noted that Peyton had been found safe.
Can You Legally Bury a Body on Your Property in Indiana?
We will all die at some point. You will die. I will die. Everyone we know will die. I know that sounds crass, and you probably don't like thinking about it, but you know it's true. Time is undefeated in the game of life. It wins every time. If time were a sports team, its all-time (no pun intended) record would be something like three trillion and zero. Hopefully, you're still a long way away from that day coming, but when it does, you may like the idea of making your final resting place the place you call home. But, can you legally do that if you live in Indiana?
This Indiana 4th grade teacher won a national educator award
Angela Fowler of Grassy Creek Elementary School received the national award during a school assembly she believed was to promote reading.
Fox 59
Rollercoaster week of weather ahead
INDIANAPOLIS – High temperatures this week will be up & down. They’re expected to range as cold as the mid 30s to as warm as the low 60s!. With 80% of the Hoosier State under moderate drought conditions, rainfall this Sunday was a welcome sight. A significant portion of the state picked up 0.50-1.00″ – enough to make a dent during drier months like November.
WANE-TV
Most popular baby names for girls in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Indiana using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Indiana in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia,...
cbs4indy.com
Tracking severe storm chances in Indiana tonight
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting off this morning chilly and dry. Today will be the warmest day of the week as we continue to ride the temperature rollercoaster into the end of the week. Warm and windy Tuesday. As we continue into your Tuesday,...
Indiana shooting involves police officers from 2 different departments
ST. JOHN, Ind. (CBS) -- Two police departments are at odds over a shooting that included an officer and an off-duty officer from a different town.It all started when an officer from St. John, Indiana opened fire at a vehicle he said was trying to run him down. But behind the wheel of that car was another officer from nearby Hammond. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos tried to sort out what happened.What's adding to the confusion to this already disturbing incident: two different narratives told by the two different police departments.Investigators with he Lake County Sheriff's Department was on the scene...
Indiana’s horrific public health standing is a choice it’s willing to make
In the opening scene to the classic film, “Animal House,” two young freshmen walk by the statue of Emil Faber, the founder of the fictitious Faber College. The quote on the statue’s plaque was simple: “Knowledge is good.” Generally, we can all agree with that profound statement, can’t we? If so, it is “good” to […] The post Indiana’s horrific public health standing is a choice it’s willing to make appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
95.3 MNC
State of Lung Cancer Report has Indiana Behind the Curve
The American Lung Association has released its 2022 State of Lung Cancer report, which shows Indiana has some work to do. The leading cause of lung cancer is smoking, and the state ranks high in the Lung Association report with 19% of Hoosiers doing so. Indiana also ranks high with the second leading cause of lung cancer, as 40% of home radon tests are at or above the Environmental Protection Agency action level. With early detection, the five-year lung cancer survival rate is 61%.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff
INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff per President Joe Biden, to honor the life of United States Representative Donald McEachin from Virginia. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses...
AES provides utility assistance to Indiana customers through 'Power of Change'
INDIANAPOLIS — With the winter weather on the way, AES Indiana is using Giving Tuesday to remind Hoosiers about an energy relief program that can help with rising heat costs. Power of Change provides emergency help to families in need. It started in 2019 and has distributed $240,000 in...
