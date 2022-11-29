Read full article on original website
The Detroit Red Wings escaped disaster and delivered a third period that thrilled on Wednesday. Oskar Sundqvist scored less than two minutes apart to tie a game that had favored the Buffalo Sabres by three goals when the period began. Neither side generated much in overtime, forcing a shootout at Little Caesars Arena. The Sabres prevailed, 5-4.
