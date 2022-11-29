Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Businesses along Orange Ave. hit hard by ongoing construction
ORLANDO, Fla. — Parts of Orange Avenue south of downtown are experiencing construction, which has caused several businesses and their patrons to lose sidewalk access. Come into a Tattoo Parlor along that stretch of road and you might just get an earful about nearby road and water line construction.
bungalower
New College Park Starbucks delayed over ground contamination
As first reported by The Community Paper, a planned Starbucks in College Park has hit a snag. We first told you about a new drive-thru Starbucks back in June 2021 that was in the works to replace the K Restaurant building at 1710 Edgewater Drive [GMap]. Those plans are hitting a road bump in the shape of Dieldrin, an insecticide that was found in the soil of the property that was likely left behind by a pest control company that used to operate there before it became a restaurant.
bungalower
Annual Holiday Lights bike ride lives on following closing of local cafe
Following the closing of Bikes, Beans, and Bordeaux Cafe, more affectionately known as “B3 Cafe,” last week, a number of local Audubon Park residents kept asking the same question, “What will happen to the holiday bike ride?” We now have the answer. The folks at the...
What’s next for this former Winn-Dixie?
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jerry Demings remembers shopping at the Gooding’s when it was still a grocery store. The Orange County Mayor had lived in the community at one point near the store at 7149 W. Colonial Drive when it was open. The store went through several iterations, including when it was purchased by Winn-Dixie from Gooding’s in 2000 and later closed in 2006.
Christmas in the Park brings holiday music and Tiffany windows to Winter Park on Thursday
Of all the holiday events in Orlando — and for that matter Florida — there’s really nothing like Christmas in the Park. Taking over Central Park in the heart of Winter Park in the early evening hours, the folks at the Morse Museum set up a dazzling array of their Tiffany windows (most with a sacred bent) throughout the park, lit dramatically and paired with the Bach Festival Choir and Brass Ensemble running through a program of holiday gems and chestnuts. Now in its 44th year, this is a tradition worth taking in. 6:15 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park, morsemuseum.org, free.
Chicken war heats up with new restaurant
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. California-based Dave’s Hot Chicken has fired up the chicken restaurant wars with its second Orlando location, which opened Nov. 18. Read: Merriam-Webster announces word...
Disney CEO discusses on hiring freeze, Lake Nona plans at town hall
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Walt Disney Co.’s new (returning) CEO Bob Iger, during an employee town hall on Nov. 28, shed little light on the status of a hiring freeze and possible job cuts plan introduced by former CEO Bob Chapek. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
9 ways to celebrate the holiday season in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A packed events calendar this month is helping to put the “winter” in Winter Park. The city is hosting a flurry of events throughout December to help you get in the holiday spirit. Here are nine ways to celebrate the festive season in...
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating pizza often, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
fox35orlando.com
Disney on Broadway: Full lineup for EPCOT concert series
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Disney on Broadway has returned!. Some of Broadway's biggest stars will be performing songs as part of EPCOT's International Festival of the Arts which celebrates culinary arts, visual arts, and performing arts. The Disney on Broadway Concert series kicks off on January 13, 2023, and runs until...
mynews13.com
SunRail connection to Apopka project is in limbo for now
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some transportation projects will be delayed because voters rejected a one-cent sales tax in Orange County. Plans to add a SunRail connection to Apopka are on hold for now. Voters rejected a one-cent sales tax to fund transportation projects. The tax could have helped to...
fox35orlando.com
Phantom Fireworks fire: Fireworks explode after Melbourne fireworks store catches fire
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A large fire has sparked at Phantom Fireworks in West Melbourne, Florida, sending a column of smoke – and the occasional firework – into the air. Video showed several fire departments and ladder trucks pouring water onto the fireworks business. The West Melbourne Police Department...
villages-news.com
Couple in golf cart arrested late at night near pond in The Villages
A man and a woman in a golf cart were arrested when they were found late at night near a pond in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer spotted the golf cart at about 1:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the retention pond near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street. The officer parked in the lot near the Ruby Tuesday restaurant at Spanish Springs and walked over to the pond. The officer shined a flashlight on the couple, later identified as 58-year-old Timothy Luther Smith and 31-year-old Samantha Heverin, both of Summerfield, who appeared to be intoxicated.
WSVN-TV
Driver dies after crashing into fireworks shop in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. (WSVN) — Fireworks flew and a large plume of smoke was seen for miles after a tragedy imploded at a Florida fireworks store after an SUV crashed into the building. Fire crews and store workers had to dodge flames and shooting fireworks, Monday afternoon. “Oh, my God,...
fox35orlando.com
Helicopter footage of fire at fireworks store in Florida
Firefighters in Brevard County are attempting to contain a fire at a fireworks shop in West Melbourne. Crews late Monday afternoon responded to the fully-involved fire at Phantom Fireworks of Melbourne, located at 4433 W. New Haven Ave. and S. John Rodes Blvd. Fireworks could be seen shooting out of a large column of smoke as flames engulfed the building below.
travelawaits.com
6 Festive Events Not To Miss In Kissimmee, Florida, During The Holidays
Ho, ho, ho, it’s that time of year. What better place to find fantastic holiday fun than Kissimmee, Florida, adjoining the Magic Kingdom? Yes, the Kissimmee area in Osceola County offers a less crowded place to enjoy Christmas in Central Florida. This trip was comped, but my opinions are my own.
leesburg-news.com
Business owner startled to find woman sleeping inside bubble tea shop
A business owner was startled to find a woman sleeping inside his bubble tea shop in historic downtown Clermont. Lake County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call this past Tuesday after the woman was found sleeping inside Teamont Boba located at 821 W. Minneola Ave. in Clermont. When...
Christmas tree shoppers’ holiday spirit splintered by price inflation
ORLANDO, Fla. — Families are already getting a jump on their Christmas tree shopping this year. But those searching for the perfect tree are finding a spike in prices. It’s due to the rising cost of labor and delivery. The average cost of a real Christmas tree last...
villages-news.com
The Villages is not a gated private community
Please note, entertainment by the bands in all of The Villages squares is paid for by county taxes, NOT by your Villagers’ amenity fees. The roads are also PUBLIC roads. Stop bashing “outsiders.” They have every right to use and visit the squares (as well as shop at the stores.)
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: December 1 - 4, 2022
I love the weekends at this time of the year in Lake County because of the Christmas festivals and holiday activities. Whether you're a local like me, a newcomer to the area, or even if you're only here for a visit, I'm sure you'll find something you want to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida!
