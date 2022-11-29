As first reported by The Community Paper, a planned Starbucks in College Park has hit a snag. We first told you about a new drive-thru Starbucks back in June 2021 that was in the works to replace the K Restaurant building at 1710 Edgewater Drive [GMap]. Those plans are hitting a road bump in the shape of Dieldrin, an insecticide that was found in the soil of the property that was likely left behind by a pest control company that used to operate there before it became a restaurant.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO